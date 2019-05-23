Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of its decision to issue investment corporation bonds (hereinafter called "Bonds") and to prepay the loans (hereinafter called "Repayment") today as follows.
Issuance of investment corporation bonds
1. Summary of investment corporation bonds
Name of the investment corporation bonds
Eleventh unsecured investment corporation bonds of JHR
(with pari passu covenants among investment corporation bonds) (nickname: Hotel REIT Bond) (hereinafter called "Bonds")
Total amount of Bonds JPY8Bn
Form of Bonds
Bond certificates will not be issued. Bonds are subject to the Act on Book Entry of Corporate Bonds and Shares.
Issue price
JPY100 for JPY100 of each bond
Redemption price
JPY100 for JPY100 of each bond
Interest rate 0.854%/year
Amount of each bond JPY1M
Offering method Public offering
Subscription period
May 27, 2019 (Monday) through June 13, 2019 (Thursday)
Payment date
June 14, 2019 (Friday)
Collateral
Neither collateral nor guarantee is provided for Bonds, and no assets have been particularly secured for Bonds.
Redemption method and date
The total amount of Bonds will be redeemed on June 14, 2029.
Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled any time from the day following the payment date except for case(s) separately determined by the book-entry transfer institution.
Interest payment date
June 14 and December 14 each year
If the payment date falls on a bank holiday, the payment shall be made on the preceding bank business day.
Financial covenants
A negative pledge clause and a clause of conversion from unsecured to secured bonds are applicable.
Rating of bonds
A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
Bond administrator, issuing agent, and paying agent Resona Bank, Limited
Underwriters
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. FFG Securities Co., Ltd.
Nishi-Nippon City Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Rationale for issuance
To diversify financing sources further by issuing the Bonds mainly to individual investors
Amount of proceeds, use, and planned payment schedule
Amount of proceeds (ballpark net amount) JPY7,950M
Detail of intended use of proceeds and planned payment schedule
Plan to allocate all net amounts of proceeds for prepayment of the existing loans on June 17, 2019
Proceeds are planned to be deposited in financial institutions until its payment for intended use.
Prepayment of the loans
1. Summary of Repayment
Details of Repayment
JHR plans to allocate the ballpark net amount of eleventh unsecured investment corporation bonds of JHR mentioned above in "I．Issuance of investment corporation bonds" to fund the Repayment.
Repayment amount JPY8,000M
Scheduled date of Repayment June 17, 2019
Details of the individual loans subject to Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 51
Lender
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
Loan Balance before
JPY1,250M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY450M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
November 30, 2018 (first installment), April 26, 2019 (second installment)
Maturity Date
December 30, 2019
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY800M
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 52
Lender
THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.
Loan Balance before
JPY1,250M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY450M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
November 30, 2018 (first installment), April 26, 2019 (second installment)
Maturity Date
December 30, 2019
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY800M
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 56
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Balance before
JPY2,000M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY1,100M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
April 8, 2019
Maturity Date
March 31, 2020
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY900M
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 57
Lender
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
Loan Balance before
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
March 18, 2019
Maturity Date
February 28, 2020
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY0
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 58
Lender
THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.
Loan Balance before
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
March 18, 2019
Maturity Date
February 28, 2020
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY0
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 59
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Balance before
JPY2,550M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY2,550M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
March 29, 2019
Maturity Date
June 28, 2019
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY0
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 60
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd
Loan Balance before
JPY450M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY450M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
March 29, 2019
Maturity Date
February 28, 2020
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY0
Repayment
Loan name
Term Loan 61
Lender
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.,
Loan Balance before
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Amount of
JPY1,000M
Repayment
Date of Borrowing
March 29, 2019
Maturity Date
February 28, 2020
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan Balance after
JPY0
Repayment
III. Status of interest-bearing debts after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment (plan)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Before Issuance
After Issuance
Category
of Bonds and
of Bonds and
Fluctuation
Repayment
Repayment
Short-term loans
8,000
900
(7,100)
Long-term loans (*2)
128,771
127,871
(900)
Total loans
136,771
128,771
(8,000)
Total investment corporation bonds
31,600
39,600
+8,000
Total interest-bearing debts
168,371
168,371
0
(*1) The amount is rounded down to the nearest one million yen.
(*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.
The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is forecasted to be around 96%.
IV. Future Prospects
The impact of the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is subtle and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019).
Other
With respect to the risks in relation to redemption of Bonds, etc., no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 20, 2019 (Japanese only).
