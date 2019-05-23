Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans

Log in
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

May 24, 2019

May 24, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

General Manager

Investor Relations Department, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of its decision to issue investment corporation bonds (hereinafter called "Bonds") and to prepay the loans (hereinafter called "Repayment") today as follows.

  1. Issuance of investment corporation bonds

1. Summary of investment corporation bonds

  1. Name of the investment corporation bonds
    Eleventh unsecured investment corporation bonds of JHR
    (with pari passu covenants among investment corporation bonds) (nickname: Hotel REIT Bond) (hereinafter called "Bonds")
  2. Total amount of Bonds JPY8Bn
  3. Form of Bonds
    Bond certificates will not be issued. Bonds are subject to the Act on Book Entry of Corporate Bonds and Shares.
  4. Issue price
    JPY100 for JPY100 of each bond
  5. Redemption price
    JPY100 for JPY100 of each bond
  6. Interest rate 0.854%/year
  7. Amount of each bond JPY1M

1

  1. Offering method Public offering
  2. Subscription period
    May 27, 2019 (Monday) through June 13, 2019 (Thursday)
  3. Payment date
    June 14, 2019 (Friday)
  4. Collateral
    Neither collateral nor guarantee is provided for Bonds, and no assets have been particularly secured for Bonds.
  5. Redemption method and date
    The total amount of Bonds will be redeemed on June 14, 2029.
    Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled any time from the day following the payment date except for case(s) separately determined by the book-entry transfer institution.
  6. Interest payment date
    June 14 and December 14 each year
    If the payment date falls on a bank holiday, the payment shall be made on the preceding bank business day.
  7. Financial covenants
    A negative pledge clause and a clause of conversion from unsecured to secured bonds are applicable.
  8. Rating of bonds

A+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

  1. Bond administrator, issuing agent, and paying agent Resona Bank, Limited
  2. Underwriters
    SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. FFG Securities Co., Ltd.
    Nishi-Nippon City Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
  1. Rationale for issuance
    To diversify financing sources further by issuing the Bonds mainly to individual investors
  2. Amount of proceeds, use, and planned payment schedule
  1. Amount of proceeds (ballpark net amount) JPY7,950M
  2. Detail of intended use of proceeds and planned payment schedule
    Plan to allocate all net amounts of proceeds for prepayment of the existing loans on June 17, 2019
    1. Proceeds are planned to be deposited in financial institutions until its payment for intended use.

2

  1. Prepayment of the loans

1. Summary of Repayment

  1. Details of Repayment
    JHR plans to allocate the ballpark net amount of eleventh unsecured investment corporation bonds of JHR mentioned above in "IIssuance of investment corporation bonds" to fund the Repayment.
  2. Repayment amount JPY8,000M
  3. Scheduled date of Repayment June 17, 2019
  4. Details of the individual loans subject to Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 51

Lender

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

Loan Balance before

JPY1,250M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY450M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

November 30, 2018 (first installment), April 26, 2019 (second installment)

Maturity Date

December 30, 2019

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY800M

Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 52

Lender

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.

Loan Balance before

JPY1,250M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY450M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

November 30, 2018 (first installment), April 26, 2019 (second installment)

Maturity Date

December 30, 2019

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY800M

Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 56

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Balance before

JPY2,000M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY1,100M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

April 8, 2019

Maturity Date

March 31, 2020

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY900M

Repayment

3

Loan name

Term Loan 57

Lender

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

Loan Balance before

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

March 18, 2019

Maturity Date

February 28, 2020

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY0

Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 58

Lender

THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD.

Loan Balance before

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

March 18, 2019

Maturity Date

February 28, 2020

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY0

Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 59

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Balance before

JPY2,550M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY2,550M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

March 29, 2019

Maturity Date

June 28, 2019

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY0

Repayment

Loan name

Term Loan 60

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd

Loan Balance before

JPY450M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY450M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

March 29, 2019

Maturity Date

February 28, 2020

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY0

Repayment

4

Loan name

Term Loan 61

Lender

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.,

Loan Balance before

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Amount of

JPY1,000M

Repayment

Date of Borrowing

March 29, 2019

Maturity Date

February 28, 2020

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan Balance after

JPY0

Repayment

III. Status of interest-bearing debts after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment (plan)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before Issuance

After Issuance

Category

of Bonds and

of Bonds and

Fluctuation

Repayment

Repayment

Short-term loans

8,000

900

(7,100)

Long-term loans (*2)

128,771

127,871

(900)

Total loans

136,771

128,771

(8,000)

Total investment corporation bonds

31,600

39,600

+8,000

Total interest-bearing debts

168,371

168,371

0

(*1) The amount is rounded down to the nearest one million yen.

(*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.

The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is forecasted to be around 96%.

IV. Future Prospects

The impact of the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is subtle and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019).

  1. Other

With respect to the risks in relation to redemption of Bonds, etc., no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 20, 2019 (Japanese only).

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 03:42:07 UTC
