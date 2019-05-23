Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of its decision to issue investment corporation bonds (hereinafter called "Bonds") and to prepay the loans (hereinafter called "Repayment") today as follows.

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds and Prepayment of Loans

Proceeds are planned to be deposited in financial institutions until its payment for intended use.

Detail of intended use of proceeds and planned payment schedule

Loan name Term Loan 61 Lender The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd., Loan Balance before JPY1,000M Repayment Amount of JPY1,000M Repayment Date of Borrowing March 29, 2019 Maturity Date February 28, 2020 Interest Rate Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275% Loan Balance after JPY0 Repayment

III. Status of interest-bearing debts after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment (plan)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before Issuance After Issuance Category of Bonds and of Bonds and Fluctuation Repayment Repayment Short-term loans 8,000 900 (7,100) Long-term loans (*2) 128,771 127,871 (900) Total loans 136,771 128,771 (8,000) Total investment corporation bonds 31,600 39,600 +8,000 Total interest-bearing debts 168,371 168,371 0

(*1) The amount is rounded down to the nearest one million yen.

(*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.

The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is forecasted to be around 96%.

IV. Future Prospects

The impact of the issuance of the Bonds and the Repayment is subtle and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019).

Other

With respect to the risks in relation to redemption of Bonds, etc., no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 20, 2019 (Japanese only).

