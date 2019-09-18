Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans
September 18, 2019
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
Executive Director
Head of Planning Group, Operations Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on prepayment of the existing loans and new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loans (hereinafter called the "Prepayment").
1. Summary of the New Loans and Prepayment
JHR plans to repay the existing loans, which are due on September 30, 2019 (hereinafter called the "Loans Scheduled for Repayment"), partially by cash on hand and substantially refinance them.
2. Details of the New Loans
Total Amount of the New Loans JPY7,200M
Details of the New Loans
Name of Loan
Term Loan 62
Lender
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
Amount of the New Loan
JPY1,600M
Interest Rate
To be determined (fixed) (*1)
Date of Borrowing
September 30, 2019 (plan)
Method of Borrowing
Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 26, 2019 with the
lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on
November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).
Interest Payment Date
The first interest payment date is the end of March, 2020. Subsequent
interest payment dates shall be at the end of March, at the end of
September every year (if the payment date is not a business day, it shall be
paid on the preceding business day) and on the maturity date.
Method of Principal Prepayment
Lump-sum payment on the maturity date
Maturity Date
September 30, 2024 (borrowing term: 5 years)
Collateral
Unsecured/Unguaranteed
Name of Loan
Term Loan 63
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho
Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited,
Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., The Nomura
Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
Amount of the New Loan
JPY5,600M
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month) + 0.55%
(*2) (*3) (*4)
Date of Borrowing
September 30, 2019 (plan)
Method of Borrowing
Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 26, 2019 with the
lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on
November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).
Interest Payment Date
The first interest payment date is October 31, 2019. Subsequent interest
payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment date is not
a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day) and on the
maturity date.
Method of Principal Prepayment
Lump-sum payment on the maturity date
Maturity Date
September 30, 2027 (borrowing term: 8 years)
Collateral
Unsecured/Unguaranteed
(*1) The undecided items will be announced once it is determined
(*2) The base interest rate of first calculation period for the loan will be announced once it is determined.
(*3) Base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period for the interest to be paid at interest payment dates will be JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for 1 month at 2 business days prior to preceding interest payment date. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(*4) As for Term Loan 63, JHR plans to enter into an interest rate swap contract and fix interest rates. The details will be announced once they are determined.
3. Summary of the Loans Scheduled for Repayment
Summary of the repayment
JHR plans to repay the loans with using the New Loans and cash on hand.
Total amount of repayment JPY6,317M
Scheduled date of the repayment September 30, 2019
Details of the subject individual loans
Loan
Term Loan 5
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho
Lenders
Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank,
Limited, Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.,
The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd., The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.,
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.
Date of borrowing
September 30, 2014
Maturity date
September 30, 2019
Borrowing balance
JPY6,317M
4. Summary of the Prepayment
Summary of the prepayment
JHR plans to repay the loans with using the New Loans.
Total amount of prepayment JPY900M
Scheduled date of the prepayment September 30, 2019
Details of the subject individual loan
Loan
Term Loan 56
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan balance before
JPY900M
repayment
Amount of repayment
JPY900M
Date of borrowing
April 8, 2019
Maturity date
March 31, 2020
Interest rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)＋0.275%
Loan balance after
JPY0
repayment
5. Status of the Interest-Bearing Debt Before and After the Refinancing (scheduled)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Category
Before
After
Variance
Short-term loans
900
0
(900)
Long-term loans (*2)
126,271
127,154
+883
Total Loans
127,171
127,154
(17)
Total investment corporation bonds
41,600
41,600
0
Total interest-bearing debt
168,771
168,754
(17)
(*1) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.
(*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.
The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the New Loan and the Prepayment (after the interest rate is fixed by conclusion of the interest rate swap contract for Term Loan 63) is forecasted to be around 98%.
6. Future Prospects
The impact is subtle and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019).
7. Other
With respect to the risks of the New Loans, no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 20, 2019 and the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese only) submitted today.
