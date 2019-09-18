Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

September 18, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on prepayment of the existing loans and new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loans (hereinafter called the "Prepayment").

1. Summary of the New Loans and Prepayment

JHR plans to repay the existing loans, which are due on September 30, 2019 (hereinafter called the "Loans Scheduled for Repayment"), partially by cash on hand and substantially refinance them.

2. Details of the New Loans

Total Amount of the New Loans JPY7,200M Details of the New Loans

Name of Loan Term Loan 62 Lender The Chiba Bank, Ltd., The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. Amount of the New Loan JPY1,600M Interest Rate To be determined (fixed) (*1) Date of Borrowing September 30, 2019 (plan) Method of Borrowing Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 26, 2019 with the lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments). Interest Payment Date The first interest payment date is the end of March, 2020. Subsequent interest payment dates shall be at the end of March, at the end of September every year (if the payment date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day) and on the maturity date. Method of Principal Prepayment Lump-sum payment on the maturity date Maturity Date September 30, 2024 (borrowing term: 5 years) Collateral Unsecured/Unguaranteed

