Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans

09/18/2019 | 03:02am EDT

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

September 18, 2019

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) and Prepayment of Loans

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on prepayment of the existing loans and new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loans (hereinafter called the "Prepayment").

1. Summary of the New Loans and Prepayment

JHR plans to repay the existing loans, which are due on September 30, 2019 (hereinafter called the "Loans Scheduled for Repayment"), partially by cash on hand and substantially refinance them.

2. Details of the New Loans

  1. Total Amount of the New Loans JPY7,200M
  2. Details of the New Loans

Name of Loan

Term Loan 62

Lender

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

Amount of the New Loan

JPY1,600M

Interest Rate

To be determined (fixed) (*1)

Date of Borrowing

September 30, 2019 (plan)

Method of Borrowing

Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 26, 2019 with the

lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on

November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).

Interest Payment Date

The first interest payment date is the end of March, 2020. Subsequent

interest payment dates shall be at the end of March, at the end of

September every year (if the payment date is not a business day, it shall be

paid on the preceding business day) and on the maturity date.

Method of Principal Prepayment

Lump-sum payment on the maturity date

Maturity Date

September 30, 2024 (borrowing term: 5 years)

Collateral

Unsecured/Unguaranteed

1

Name of Loan

Term Loan 63

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho

Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited,

Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., The Nomura

Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

Amount of the New Loan

JPY5,600M

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month) + 0.55%

(*2) (*3) (*4)

Date of Borrowing

September 30, 2019 (plan)

Method of Borrowing

Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 26, 2019 with the

lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on

November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).

Interest Payment Date

The first interest payment date is October 31, 2019. Subsequent interest

payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment date is not

a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day) and on the

maturity date.

Method of Principal Prepayment

Lump-sum payment on the maturity date

Maturity Date

September 30, 2027 (borrowing term: 8 years)

Collateral

Unsecured/Unguaranteed

(*1) The undecided items will be announced once it is determined

(*2) The base interest rate of first calculation period for the loan will be announced once it is determined.

(*3) Base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period for the interest to be paid at interest payment dates will be JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for 1 month at 2 business days prior to preceding interest payment date. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(*4) As for Term Loan 63, JHR plans to enter into an interest rate swap contract and fix interest rates. The details will be announced once they are determined.

3. Summary of the Loans Scheduled for Repayment

  1. Summary of the repayment
    JHR plans to repay the loans with using the New Loans and cash on hand.
  2. Total amount of repayment JPY6,317M
  3. Scheduled date of the repayment September 30, 2019
  4. Details of the subject individual loans

Loan

Term Loan 5

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho

Lenders

Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank,

Limited, Development Bank of Japan Inc., The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.,

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd., The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.,

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.

Date of borrowing

September 30, 2014

Maturity date

September 30, 2019

Borrowing balance

JPY6,317M

2

4. Summary of the Prepayment

  1. Summary of the prepayment
    JHR plans to repay the loans with using the New Loans.
  2. Total amount of prepayment JPY900M
  3. Scheduled date of the prepayment September 30, 2019
  4. Details of the subject individual loan

Loan

Term Loan 56

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan balance before

JPY900M

repayment

Amount of repayment

JPY900M

Date of borrowing

April 8, 2019

Maturity date

March 31, 2020

Interest rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month)0.275%

Loan balance after

JPY0

repayment

5. Status of the Interest-Bearing Debt Before and After the Refinancing (scheduled)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Category

Before

After

Variance

Short-term loans

900

0

(900)

Long-term loans (*2)

126,271

127,154

+883

Total Loans

127,171

127,154

(17)

Total investment corporation bonds

41,600

41,600

0

Total interest-bearing debt

168,771

168,754

(17)

(*1) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.

(*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.

  • The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the New Loan and the Prepayment (after the interest rate is fixed by conclusion of the interest rate swap contract for Term Loan 63) is forecasted to be around 98%.

6. Future Prospects

The impact is subtle and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019).

3

7. Other

With respect to the risks of the New Loans, no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 20, 2019 and the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese only) submitted today.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en

4

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 07:01:03 UTC
