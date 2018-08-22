Log in
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP (8985)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Updated "Track Record of Hotel Operations."

08/22/2018

(*1) The total of three major hotel groups refers to the total of the eleven HMJ hotels, the six Accor hotels, and the four the b hotels.
(*2) Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.
(*3) Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.
(*4) Hotel Centraza Hakata is not included in the Eleven HMJ Hotels, as major renovation is planned to be implemented at the hotel from October,2018. But the track record of Hotel Centraza Hakata itself is disclosed.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 07:01:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 26 994 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15 139 M
Debt 2018 104 B
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 23,21
P/E ratio 2019 22,64
EV / Sales 2018 16,3x
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
Capitalization 335 B
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 93 222  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Matsuzawa Member-Supervisory Board
Tetsuya Mishiku Member-Supervisory Board
Kaname Masuda Executive Director
Hiroto Kashii Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORP9.74%3 028
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS5.29%15 523
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC4.46%8 050
VICI PROPERTIES INC0.83%7 651
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-4.32%7 576
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC15.20%6 621
