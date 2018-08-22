Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Updated “Track Record of Hotel Operations.”

This table can scroll to the left or right.
(*1)
The total of three major hotel groups refers to the total of the eleven HMJ hotels, the six Accor hotels, and the four the b hotels.
(*2)
Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.
(*3)
Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.
(*4)
Hotel Centraza Hakata is not included in the Eleven HMJ Hotels, as major renovation is planned to be implemented at the hotel from October,2018. But the track record of Hotel Centraza Hakata itself is disclosed.
Disclaimer
