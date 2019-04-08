Japan Hotel REIT: Reopen of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station after Major Renovation

Japan
Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TOKYO: 8985) (hereinafter called
“JHR”) is pleased to announce that Oriental
Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (hereinafter called the “Hotel”)
reopened today after a six-month construction for renovation.
The hotel is conveniently located at a minute walk from JR Hakata
Station and has a direct access to Subway Hakata Station in the
basement, providing direct connection to Fukuoka Airport (five minute
train ride from Subway Hakata Station to Fukuoka Airport).
In order
to make the best use of attractive location facing the station,
extensive knowledge and know-how were exploited by JHR and Hotel
Management Japan Co., Ltd., the hotel operator. While the number of
guest rooms increased to 221 from 194, hotel facilities such as fitness
gym and rooftop garden on the 5th floor were newly added for a more
comfortable stay by guests. All the guest rooms were renovated to
accommodate at least two people with room layouts suitable for inbound
and domestic leisure guests. By extensive revision of banquet and
meeting rooms, the hotel better satisfies diverse needs of various hotel
customers.
JHR actively aims to enhance sustainability, including improvement of
environmental performance of JHR’s hotel portfolio. For this renovation,
major facilities such as electricity, heating, ventilation and air
conditioning were replaced by taking energy saving and environmental
impact into consideration, and management cost reduction was pursued by
extensive revision of the common area plan optimizing the line of flow
for operations.
