Japan Hotel REIT: Reopen of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station after Major Renovation

04/08/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TOKYO: 8985) (hereinafter called “JHR”) is pleased to announce that Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (hereinafter called the “Hotel”) reopened today after a six-month construction for renovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005875/en/

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Graphic: Business Wire)

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Graphic: Business Wire)

The hotel is conveniently located at a minute walk from JR Hakata Station and has a direct access to Subway Hakata Station in the basement, providing direct connection to Fukuoka Airport (five minute train ride from Subway Hakata Station to Fukuoka Airport).
In order to make the best use of attractive location facing the station, extensive knowledge and know-how were exploited by JHR and Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd., the hotel operator. While the number of guest rooms increased to 221 from 194, hotel facilities such as fitness gym and rooftop garden on the 5th floor were newly added for a more comfortable stay by guests. All the guest rooms were renovated to accommodate at least two people with room layouts suitable for inbound and domestic leisure guests. By extensive revision of banquet and meeting rooms, the hotel better satisfies diverse needs of various hotel customers.

JHR actively aims to enhance sustainability, including improvement of environmental performance of JHR’s hotel portfolio. For this renovation, major facilities such as electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning were replaced by taking energy saving and environmental impact into consideration, and management cost reduction was pursued by extensive revision of the common area plan optimizing the line of flow for operations.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en
* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. : http://www.jhra.co.jp/en/
* Website of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station: https://www.oriental-hotels.com/fukuoka-hakatastation/en/

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.


© Business Wire 2019
