Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

August 5, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced today that it has made the following earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 and dividend forecast, both of which were left undecided in the Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, disclosed on May 12, 2020.

1. Earnings Forecast

  1. Consolidatd earnings forecast
    • Consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Quarterly

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings Per

attributable

Profit

Profit

Share

to owners of

parent

Previously announced

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

forecast (A)

Announced forecast (B)

24,454

4,078

3,779

2,574

32.07

Change (B-A)

Rate of changes %

(Ref.) Results for the previous

fiscal year (for the six months

24,173

4,851

4,841

3,555

44.29

ended in September 2019)

  • Consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings Per

Net Sales

attributable

Profit

Profit

to owners of

Share

parent

Previously announced

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

forecast (A)

Announced forecast (B)

53,226

10,001

9,882

6,827

85.04

Change (B-A)

Rate of changes %

(Ref.) Results for the previous

fiscal year ended March 2020

51,761

10,434

10,425

7,748

96.55

1

  1. Non-consolidatedearnings forecast
    • Non-consolidatedearnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Net Sales

Ordinary Profit

Quarterly

Earnings

Net Profit

Per Share

Previously announced forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Announced forecast (B)

24,492

3,932

2,729

34.01

Change (B-A)

Rate of changes %

(Ref.) Results for the previous

fiscal year (for the six months

24,142

4,896

3,610

44.97

ended in September 2019)

  • Non-consolidatedearnings forecast for the six months ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net Sales

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit

Earnings

Per Share

Previously announced forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Announced forecast (B)

53,252

10,051

7,009

87.32

Change (B-A)

Rate of changes %

(Ref.) Results for the previous

fiscal year ended March 2020

51,700

10,466

8,078

100.67

  1. Reasons for the earnings forecasts
    Regarding the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2021, it was left undecided because it was difficult to reasonably calculate the impact on performance of the spreading infection of the COVID-19 as of May this year. Subsequently, in Japan, economic activities have begun to resume gradually after the cancellation of the declaration of a state of emergency. Having seen such recent economic trends, the Company estimated consolidated earnings forecasts based on information and forecasts available at the present time.
    In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2021, sales decreased due to a decrease in the number of cases. However, as the number of cases has been recovering since June, the Company assumes that it will be in the recovering state, although some effects remain toward the end of the second quarter. The impact on sales from the third quarter onwards is expected to be limited.
    In terms of profits, very recent expenses have generally decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Company intends to curb selling, general and administrative expenses from the second quarter onwards, however, due to the impact of the increase in expenses associated with the change of business partners in respect of Cardiac Rhythmn Management-related products, the Company expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and net profit for this fiscal year to decrease compared with the previous fiscal year.

2

2.

Dividend Forecast

(1)

Dividend forecast

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-End

Total

Previously announced

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Forecast

Announced forecast

0.00

29.00

29.00

(Ref.) Results for the

previous fiscal year

0.00

29.00

29.00

ended March 2020

  1. Reasons for the dividend forecast
    The Company's basic policy for shareholder return is to maintain stable dividends while securing the necessary internal reserves. In deciding a specific measure, the Company takes into consideration recent business performance and demands for funds for future business development in order to implement appropriate measures to return profits to shareholders. Although the Company had not yet announced the dividend forecast as well as earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 as of May this year, the Company now plans to pay a year-end dividend of 29.00 yen per share according to the above- mentioned policy, the same as in the previous fiscal year.
    (NOTE) The above forecast figures may vary due to a possible impact by the further spread of the COVID- 19 and various other factors.

3

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
02:12aJAPAN LIFELINE : Notice on Continuation of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation..
PU
02:12aJAPAN LIFELINE : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three ..
PU
02:12aJAPAN LIFELINE : Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 53 822 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2021 7 454 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 158 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 107 B 1 015 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 578,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 339,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Shogo Takahashi MD, GM-Development Production & Manager-Technology
Kenji Mori Senior Manager-Research & Development
Atsuhiro Suzuki Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-10.31%1 015
STRYKER CORPORATION-9.83%71 923
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-16.34%17 616
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-1.12%3 881
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.95.33%3 734
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.116.39%3 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group