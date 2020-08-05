Japan Lifeline : Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced today that it has made the following earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 and dividend forecast, both of which were left undecided in the Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, disclosed on May 12, 2020.
1. Earnings Forecast
Consolidatd earnings forecast
Consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
Quarterly
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Earnings Per
attributable
Profit
Profit
Share
to owners of
parent
Previously announced
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
forecast (A)
―
―
―
―
―
Announced forecast (B)
24,454
4,078
3,779
2,574
32.07
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
―
Rate of changes %
―
―
―
―
(Ref.) Results for the previous
fiscal year (for the six months
24,173
4,851
4,841
3,555
44.29
ended in September 2019)
Consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Earnings Per
Net Sales
attributable
Profit
Profit
to owners of
Share
parent
Previously announced
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
forecast (A)
―
―
―
―
―
Announced forecast (B)
53,226
10,001
9,882
6,827
85.04
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
―
Rate of changes %
―
―
―
―
(Ref.) Results for the previous
fiscal year ended March 2020
51,761
10,434
10,425
7,748
96.55
1
Non-consolidatedearnings forecast
Non-consolidatedearnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
Net Sales
Ordinary Profit
Quarterly
Earnings
Net Profit
Per Share
Previously announced forecast (A)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
―
―
―
―
Announced forecast (B)
24,492
3,932
2,729
34.01
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
Rate of changes %
―
―
―
(Ref.) Results for the previous
fiscal year (for the six months
24,142
4,896
3,610
44.97
ended in September 2019)
Non-consolidatedearnings forecast for the six months ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Net Sales
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit
Earnings
Per Share
Previously announced forecast (A)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
―
―
―
―
Announced forecast (B)
53,252
10,051
7,009
87.32
Change (B-A)
―
―
―
Rate of changes %
―
―
―
(Ref.) Results for the previous
fiscal year ended March 2020
51,700
10,466
8,078
100.67
Reasons for the earnings forecasts
Regarding the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2021, it was left undecided because it was difficult to reasonably calculate the impact on performance of the spreading infection of the COVID-19 as of May this year. Subsequently, in Japan, economic activities have begun to resume gradually after the cancellation of the declaration of a state of emergency. Having seen such recent economic trends, the Company estimated consolidated earnings forecasts based on information and forecasts available at the present time.
In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2021, sales decreased due to a decrease in the number of cases. However, as the number of cases has been recovering since June, the Company assumes that it will be in the recovering state, although some effects remain toward the end of the second quarter. The impact on sales from the third quarter onwards is expected to be limited.
In terms of profits, very recent expenses have generally decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Company intends to curb selling, general and administrative expenses from the second quarter onwards, however, due to the impact of the increase in expenses associated with the change of business partners in respect of Cardiac Rhythmn Management-related products, the Company expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and net profit for this fiscal year to decrease compared with the previous fiscal year.
2
2.
Dividend Forecast
(1)
Dividend forecast
Cash dividends per share
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-End
Total
Previously announced
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
―
―
―
―
―
Forecast
Announced forecast
―
0.00
―
29.00
29.00
(Ref.) Results for the
previous fiscal year
―
0.00
―
29.00
29.00
ended March 2020
Reasons for the dividend forecast
The Company's basic policy for shareholder return is to maintain stable dividends while securing the necessary internal reserves. In deciding a specific measure, the Company takes into consideration recent business performance and demands for funds for future business development in order to implement appropriate measures to return profits to shareholders. Although the Company had not yet announced the dividend forecast as well as earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 as of May this year, the Company now plans to pay a year-end dividend of 29.00 yen per share according to the above- mentioned policy, the same as in the previous fiscal year.
(NOTE) The above forecast figures may vary due to a possible impact by the further spread of the COVID- 19 and various other factors.
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:04 UTC