Japan Lifeline : Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 5, 2020 To whom it may concern, Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE 1st Section) Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200) Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced today that it has made the following earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 and dividend forecast, both of which were left undecided in the Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, disclosed on May 12, 2020. 1. Earnings Forecast Consolidatd earnings forecast Consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) Quarterly Net Sales Operating Ordinary Profit Earnings Per attributable Profit Profit Share to owners of parent Previously announced Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen forecast (A) ― ― ― ― ― Announced forecast (B) 24,454 4,078 3,779 2,574 32.07 Change (B-A) ― ― ― ― Rate of changes % ― ― ― ― (Ref.) Results for the previous fiscal year (for the six months 24,173 4,851 4,841 3,555 44.29 ended in September 2019) Consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Operating Ordinary Profit Earnings Per Net Sales attributable Profit Profit to owners of Share parent Previously announced Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen forecast (A) ― ― ― ― ― Announced forecast (B) 53,226 10,001 9,882 6,827 85.04 Change (B-A) ― ― ― ― Rate of changes % ― ― ― ― (Ref.) Results for the previous fiscal year ended March 2020 51,761 10,434 10,425 7,748 96.55 1 Non-consolidated earnings forecast Non-consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending in September 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) Net Sales Ordinary Profit Quarterly Earnings Net Profit Per Share Previously announced forecast (A) Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen ― ― ― ― Announced forecast (B) 24,492 3,932 2,729 34.01 Change (B-A) ― ― ― Rate of changes % ― ― ― (Ref.) Results for the previous fiscal year (for the six months 24,142 4,896 3,610 44.97 ended in September 2019) Non-consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ending in March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Net Sales Ordinary Profit Net Profit Earnings Per Share Previously announced forecast (A) Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen ― ― ― ― Announced forecast (B) 53,252 10,051 7,009 87.32 Change (B-A) ― ― ― Rate of changes % ― ― ― (Ref.) Results for the previous fiscal year ended March 2020 51,700 10,466 8,078 100.67 Reasons for the earnings forecasts

Regarding the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2021, it was left undecided because it was difficult to reasonably calculate the impact on performance of the spreading infection of the COVID-19 as of May this year. Subsequently, in Japan, economic activities have begun to resume gradually after the cancellation of the declaration of a state of emergency. Having seen such recent economic trends, the Company estimated consolidated earnings forecasts based on information and forecasts available at the present time.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2021, sales decreased due to a decrease in the number of cases. However, as the number of cases has been recovering since June, the Company assumes that it will be in the recovering state, although some effects remain toward the end of the second quarter. The impact on sales from the third quarter onwards is expected to be limited.

In terms of profits, very recent expenses have generally decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Company intends to curb selling, general and administrative expenses from the second quarter onwards, however, due to the impact of the increase in expenses associated with the change of business partners in respect of Cardiac Rhythmn Management-related products, the Company expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and net profit for this fiscal year to decrease compared with the previous fiscal year. 2 2. Dividend Forecast (1) Dividend forecast Cash dividends per share 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year-End Total Previously announced Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen ― ― ― ― ― Forecast Announced forecast ― 0.00 ― 29.00 29.00 (Ref.) Results for the previous fiscal year ― 0.00 ― 29.00 29.00 ended March 2020 Reasons for the dividend forecast

The Company's basic policy for shareholder return is to maintain stable dividends while securing the necessary internal reserves. In deciding a specific measure, the Company takes into consideration recent business performance and demands for funds for future business development in order to implement appropriate measures to return profits to shareholders. Although the Company had not yet announced the dividend forecast as well as earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 31, 2021 as of May this year, the Company now plans to pay a year-end dividend of 29.00 yen per share according to the above- mentioned policy, the same as in the previous fiscal year.

(NOTE) The above forecast figures may vary due to a possible impact by the further spread of the COVID- 19 and various other factors. 3 Attachments Original document

