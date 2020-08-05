Japan Lifeline : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (% indicates year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended 11,468 (2.7) 1,677 (32.7) 1,291 (48.5) 845 (56.4) June 30, 2020 Three months ended 11,785 6.6 2,492 3.2 2,507 12.6 1,940 16.9 June 30, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020 : 859 million yen; (57.1) % Three months ended June 30, 2019 : 2,002 million yen; 21.4% Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended 10.54 - June 30, 2020 Three months ended 24.15 - June 30, 2019 Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 72.804 49,755 68.3 As of March 31, 2020 75,000 51,406 68.5 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2020 : 49,755 million yen As of March 31, 2020 : 51,406 million yen － 1 － 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year-End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 0.00 - 29.00 29.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast) 0.00 - 29.00 29.00 (Note) Revisions to cash dividends forecast most recently announced : Yes Regarding the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020. 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% represents change from the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Six months ending 24,454 1.2 4,078 (15.9) 3,779 (21.9) 2,574 (27.6) 32.07 September 30,2020 Year ending March 53,226 2.8 10,001 (4.2) 9,882 (5.2) 6,827 (11.9) 85.04 31, 2021 (Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced : Yes Regarding the revision to the consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020. * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (change in specified subsidiaries resulting in scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting treatments for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statement: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards : None (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) : None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates : None (iv) Restatement : None Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock): Three months ended June 30, 2020 : 85,419,976 Shares Year ended March 31, 2020 : 85,419,976 Shares Number of shares held as treasury stock at the end of the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020 : 5,137,761 shares Year ended March 31, 2020 : 5,165,261 shares Average number of issued shares outstanding during the period, after deducting shares held as treasury stock (cumulative): Three months ended June 30, 2020 : 80,270,415 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 : 80,335,277 shares (Notes) 1 The Company has adopted a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, assuming the number of shares held by the trust are included in the number of treasury stock of "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)". 2 The Company has adopted the trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship) and the Company's shares that the trust owns are counted as treasury shares in "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)". *This Summary Report is out of scope for quarterly review by the external auditors. *Explanation for the appropriate use of forecast of the consolidated financial results and other special notes. Any forward-looking statements in the summary report, such as results forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. － 2 － (Reference) Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% represents change from the previous year) Profit attributable to Earnings Net sales Ordinary profit per owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 24,492 1.5 3,932 (19.7) 2,729 (24.4) 34.01 September 30, 2020 Year ending March 53,252 3.0 10,051 (4.1) 7,009 (13.2) 87.32 31, 2021 (Note) Revisions to the forecast of non-consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes Regarding the revision to the non-consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020. － 3 － Attachments Original document

