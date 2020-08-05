Japan Lifeline : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT
Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japan GAAP]
August 5, 2020
Company name
: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
Code No.
: 7575
Stock Exchange Listing
: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section
URL
:
https://www.jll.co.jp
Representative
: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO
Contact person
: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President Corporate Administration Headquarters
TEL
: +81-3-6711-5200
Scheduled date to file the Quarterly Securities Report
: August 14, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payment
: -
Supplementary documents to the financial results for the period
: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results
: None
(Amounts are rounded down to million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% indicates year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three
months
ended
11,468
(2.7)
1,677
(32.7)
1,291
(48.5)
845
(56.4)
June 30, 2020
Three
months
ended
11,785
6.6
2,492
3.2
2,507
12.6
1,940
16.9
June 30, 2019
(Note)
Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020
:
859 million yen;
(57.1) %
Three months ended June 30, 2019
: 2,002 million yen;
21.4%
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings
per share
Yen
Yen
Three
months
ended
10.54
-
June 30, 2020
Three
months
ended
24.15
-
June 30, 2019
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
72.804
49,755
68.3
As of March 31, 2020
75,000
51,406
68.5
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2020
: 49,755 million yen
As of March 31, 2020
: 51,406 million yen
2.
Dividends
Cash dividends per share
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
29.00
29.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)
0.00
-
29.00
29.00
(Note) Revisions to cash dividends forecast most recently announced : Y es
Regarding the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% represents change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
24,454
1.2
4,078
(15.9)
3,779
(21.9)
2,574
(27.6)
32.07
September 30,2020
Year ending March
53,226
2.8
10,001
(4.2)
9,882
(5.2)
6,827
(11.9)
85.04
31, 2021
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced
: Yes
Regarding the revision to the consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of
Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (change in specified subsidiaries resulting in scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting treatments for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statement: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards
: None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
: None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(iv)
Restatement
: None
Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
Three months ended June 30, 2020
: 85,419,976
Shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
: 85,419,976
Shares
Number of shares held as treasury stock at the end of the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
: 5,137,761
shares
Year ended March 31, 2020
: 5,165,261
shares
Average number of issued shares outstanding during the period, after deducting shares held as treasury stock (cumulative):
Three months ended June 30, 2020
: 80,270,415
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
: 80,335,277
shares
(Notes) 1 The Company has adopted a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, assuming the number of shares held by the trust are included
in the number of treasury stock of "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)".
2 The Company has adopted the trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship) and the Company's shares that
the trust owns are counted as treasury shares in "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)".
*This Summary Report is out of scope for quarterly review by the external auditors.
*Explanation for the appropriate use of forecast of the consolidated financial results and other special notes.
Any forward-looking statements in the summary report, such as results forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the
Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may
differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
(Reference)
Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% represents change from the previous year)
Profit attributable to
Earnings
Net sales
Ordinary profit
per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
24,492
1.5
3,932
(19.7)
2,729
(24.4)
34.01
September 30, 2020
Year ending March
53,252
3.0
10,051
(4.1)
7,009
(13.2)
87.32
31, 2021
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of non-consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes
Regarding the revision to the non-consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.
