MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japan GAAP]

August 5, 2020

Company name

: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Code No.

: 7575

Stock Exchange Listing

: Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section

URL

: https://www.jll.co.jp

Representative

: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO

Contact person

: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President Corporate Administration Headquarters

TEL

: +81-3-6711-5200

Scheduled date to file the Quarterly Securities Report

: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payment

: -

Supplementary documents to the financial results for the period

: Yes

Presentation on quarterly results

: None

(Amounts are rounded down to million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three

months

ended

11,468

(2.7)

1,677

(32.7)

1,291

(48.5)

845

(56.4)

June 30, 2020

Three

months

ended

11,785

6.6

2,492

3.2

2,507

12.6

1,940

16.9

June 30, 2019

(Note)

Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020

:

859 million yen;

(57.1) %

Three months ended June 30, 2019

: 2,002 million yen;

21.4%

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

per share

Yen

Yen

Three

months

ended

10.54

-

June 30, 2020

Three

months

ended

24.15

-

June 30, 2019

  1. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

72.804

49,755

68.3

As of March 31, 2020

75,000

51,406

68.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2020

: 49,755 million yen

As of March 31, 2020

: 51,406 million yen

－ 1 －

2.

Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

29.00

29.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast)

0.00

-

29.00

29.00

(Note) Revisions to cash dividends forecast most recently announced : Yes

Regarding the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% represents change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

24,454

1.2

4,078

(15.9)

3,779

(21.9)

2,574

(27.6)

32.07

September 30,2020

Year ending March

53,226

2.8

10,001

(4.2)

9,882

(5.2)

6,827

(11.9)

85.04

31, 2021

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced

: Yes

Regarding the revision to the consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of

Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (change in specified subsidiaries resulting in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of specific accounting treatments for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statement: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards

: None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(iv)

Restatement

: None

  1. Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)
  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

Three months ended June 30, 2020

: 85,419,976

Shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

: 85,419,976

Shares

  1. Number of shares held as treasury stock at the end of the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

: 5,137,761

shares

Year ended March 31, 2020

: 5,165,261

shares

  1. Average number of issued shares outstanding during the period, after deducting shares held as treasury stock (cumulative):

Three months ended June 30, 2020

: 80,270,415

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

: 80,335,277

shares

(Notes) 1 The Company has adopted a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, assuming the number of shares held by the trust are included

in the number of treasury stock of "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)".

2 The Company has adopted the trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan (E-Ship) and the Company's shares that

the trust owns are counted as treasury shares in "(4) Number of issued shares outstanding (common stock)".

*This Summary Report is out of scope for quarterly review by the external auditors.

*Explanation for the appropriate use of forecast of the consolidated financial results and other special notes.

Any forward-looking statements in the summary report, such as results forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the

Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may

differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

－ 2 －

(Reference)

Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% represents change from the previous year)

Profit attributable to

Earnings

Net sales

Ordinary profit

per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

24,492

1.5

3,932

(19.7)

2,729

(24.4)

34.01

September 30, 2020

Year ending March

53,252

3.0

10,051

(4.1)

7,009

(13.2)

87.32

31, 2021

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of non-consolidated financial results most recently announced: Yes

Regarding the revision to the non-consolidated earnings forecast, please refer to the press release "Notice of Earnings and Dividend Forecast" disclosed on August 5, 2020.

－ 3 －

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 53 822 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2021 7 454 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 158 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 107 B 1 015 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 578,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 339,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Shogo Takahashi MD, GM-Development Production & Manager-Technology
Kenji Mori Senior Manager-Research & Development
Atsuhiro Suzuki Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-10.31%1 015
STRYKER CORPORATION-9.83%71 923
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-16.34%17 616
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-1.12%3 881
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.95.33%3 734
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.116.39%3 392
