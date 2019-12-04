Log in
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.

JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.

(1662)
IR Calendar Update: Financial Results for the Nine Months Ending December 31, 2019 (Planned)

12/04/2019 | 01:43am EST

2020

Feb.10Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019（Planned）

2019

Nov.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

Aug.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

May.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Feb.12 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ending December 31, 2018

2018

Nov.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2018

Aug.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

May.11 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

Feb.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017

2017

Nov.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2017

Aug.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

May.12 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017

Feb.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016

2016

Nov.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2016

Aug.05 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2016

May.12 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2016

Feb.05 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2015

2015

Nov.06 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2015

Aug.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2015

May.12 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2015

Feb.06 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2014

2014

Nov.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2014

Aug.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2014

May.12 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2014

Feb.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2013

2013

Nov.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2013

Aug.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2013

May.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2013

Feb.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2012

2012

Nov.02 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2012

Aug.03 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2012

May.11 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2012

Feb.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2011

2011

Nov.04 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2011

Aug.05 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2011

May.13 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2011

Feb.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2010

2010

Nov.05 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2010

Aug.06 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2010

May.14 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2010

Feb.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2009

2009

Nov.06 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2009

Aug.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2009

May.14 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2009

Feb.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2008

2008

Nov.07 Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2008

Aug.08 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2008

May.15 Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2008

Feb.15 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2007

2007

Nov.15 Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period Ended September 30, 2007

Aug.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2007

May.14 Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2007

Feb.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2006

2006

Nov.14 Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period Ended September 30, 2006

Aug.08 Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter Ended June 30, 2006

May.15 Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2006

Feb.10 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2005

2005

Nov.14 Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period Ended September 30, 2005

Aug.10 Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter Ended June 30, 2005

May.16 Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2005

Feb.09 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters Ended December 31, 2004

2004

Nov.15 Consolidated Financial Results for the Interim Period Ended September 30, 2004

Aug.13 Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2005

May.17 Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2004

Feb.13 Consolidated Financial Results for First Three Quarters of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2004

Disclaimer

JAPEX - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 06:42:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 304 B
EBIT 2020 11 211 M
Net income 2020 17 999 M
Debt 2020 1 045 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 163 B
Technical analysis trends JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 920,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 850,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Fujita President & Representative Director
Osamu Watanabe Chairman
Yasushi Hamada Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Kunio Suga Head-Information Systems & Internal Control
Yosuke Higai Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.45.63%1 501
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.55%66 242
CNOOC LIMITED-6.58%64 784
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.13%41 183
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.98%34 554
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.66%32 732
