Japan Petroleum Exploration : Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (184KB)

JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD.

(1662)
Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/04/2020 | 02:41am EDT

June 4, 2020

To Our Shareholders

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) inform you about the measures that we will be taking to give priority to protecting the safety of our shareholders and related persons and to preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on 26 June, 2020 (Friday). We ask for your understanding and cooperation as described below.

1. Request concerning the Exercise of Voting Rights

We ask you refrain from attending the 50th Ordinary General Meeting in person and exercise of voting rights beforehand, either by Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet, as much as possible.

  • About the exercising of voting rights by the form or via the Internet, please refer to page 2 of Notification of the Convocation to the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.
  • The complete set of Notification of the Meeting including voting rights exercise form and information about voting rights via the Internet has been sent today.

2. Request to Shareholders who plan to attend the meeting in person

We will not hold the operation that followed the Meetings of Shareholders in ordinary years. We ask shareholders attending the meeting in person understanding and cooperation as described below.

  • Since we will decrease the number of seats to keep social distancing at the venue, you may not be able to enter the venue, if the place is full.
  • If you feel unwell, please refrain from attending the meeting in person. Besides, we ask you to cooperate with your body temperature measurement at the reception area. Anyone found to have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher as well as does not seem to be feeling well may be refused entry to the venue.
  • Please bring and wear masks at the venue. We appreciate your understanding that all executives and operation staff will be wearing masks.
  • We ask your cooperation to have hands disinfected with alcohol-based disinfectant at the reception area before entering the venue.
  • We will not distribute commemorative gifts and provide beverages to reduce contact.
    We plan to shorten the proceedings of the meeting as much as possible.

Depending on further developments, we may announce more information on our website.

Disclaimer

JAPEX - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:40:10 UTC
