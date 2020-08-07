Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 August 7, 2020 Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights  Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Billions of yen) Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Co. Japan Post Bank Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Ordinary income 2,793.0 927.9 387.6 1,696.3 Year-on-year (192.0) (17.6) (76.2) (122.5) (for the three months ended June 30, 2019) (6.4)% (1.9)% (16.4)% (6.7)% Change Net ordinary income 133.2 19.2 42.0 69.9 Year-on-year (69.0) (18.4) (63.6) + 13.9 (for the three months ended June 30, 2019) (34.1)% (49.0)% (60.2)% + 24.9% Change Net income 78.7 16.6 33.2 46.7 Year-on-year (56.2) (18.7) (44.6) + 12.9 (for the three months ended June 30, 2019) (41.7)% (52.9)% (57.3)% + 38.3% Change Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Announced in May 2020) Net ordinary income 520.0 40.0 275.0 200.0 [percentage achievement] [25.6%] [48.0%] [15.2%] [35.0%] Net income 280.0 0.0 200.0 124.0 [percentage achievement] [28.1%] [ -%] [16.6%] [37.7%] Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance. 3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 1 Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Postal and Domestic Logistics Business]: Financial Results The overall volume of items handled decreased by 6.2% year-on-year (including a 7.5% decrease for Mail, and a 9.0% decrease for Yu- Mail), with a slowdown in economic activity due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Of this, the volume of Yu-Pack (note 1) increased by 26.4% year-on-year(Yu-Packet increased by 41.8%), due to expanded use of e-commerce with increased stay-at-home consumption.

year-on-year (including a 7.5% decrease for Mail, and a 9.0% decrease for Yu- Mail), with a slowdown in economic activity due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Of this, the volume of Yu-Pack increased by 26.4% year-on-year(Yu-Packet increased by 41.8%), due to expanded use of e-commerce with increased stay-at-home consumption. Operating income decreased by ¥11.3 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 2.3% year-on-year) due mainly to the effects of a decrease in volume of items handled and the suspension of international mail services, despite higher income from parcels associated with an increase in Yu-Pack volumes.

year-on-year (a decrease of 2.3% year-on-year) due mainly to the effects of a decrease in volume of items handled and the suspension of international mail services, despite higher income from parcels associated with an increase in Yu-Pack volumes. Net operating income decreased by ¥6.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 28.4% year-on-year), despite a decrease in operating expenses mainly owing to cost control initiatives. Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income Trends in Volume of Items Handled 〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕 (Billions of yen) 2018 2019 2020 14.8 21.5 15.4 (three months ended June 30) Net operating Other expenses +0.1 income Collection, (Three months Decrease in transport Net operating ended June 30, operating and delivery 2019) Miscellaneous income income outsourcing 21.5 (11.3) Personnel expenses expenses (Three months ended June 30, (3.5) +3.6 expenses 2020) (5.3) 15.4 (Volume of items handled in millions) 5,000 4,949 ( 1.3 %) 4,883 ( 6.2 %) 4,582 233 ( 2.6 %) 227 ＋26.4 % Yu-Pack(note 1) 286 884 ( 3.0 %) 857 ( 9.0 %) 4,000 781 Yu-Mail 3,000 3,832 (0.9 %) 3,799 ( 7.5 %) Mail 3,515 0 2018 2019 2020 (three months ended June 30) Salaries and (5.5) allowances, etc. Legal welfare ＋ 0.1 expenses Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the three (Billions of yen) For the three Year-on-year months ended months ended change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 International mails (10.9) Postal service Operating income 490.1 501.5 (11.3) ＋ 1.9 International mail remuneration commissions 474.7 480.0 (5.2) (8.1) Operating expenses (terminal dues, etc.)(note 2) International mails (6.1) Standard mail (4.8) delivery expenses Personnel expenses 305.1 310.5 (5.3) Parcels ＋ 12.6 Domestic collection, (Yu-Pack(note 1) and Yu-Mail) transport and delivery ＋ 2.6 outsourcing expenses Other expenses 169.6 169.4 + 0.1 Notes: 1. Yu-Pack includes Yu-Packet. 2. Includes a lump-sumcorrection of ¥(7.0) billion for overstatements in previous Net operating income 15.4 21.5 (6.1) fiscal years related to International ePacket Light, etc. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 2 Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Post Office Business]: Financial Results Operating income decreased by ¥31.0 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 9.3% year-on-year), resulting mainly from a significant decrease in insurance commissions due to refraining from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products, and a decrease in other operating income, primarily due to a decrease in the merchandising business because of factors such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

year-on-year (a decrease of 9.3% year-on-year), resulting mainly from a significant decrease in insurance commissions due to refraining from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products, and a decrease in other operating income, primarily due to a decrease in the merchandising business because of factors such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Net operating income decreased by ¥7.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 32.6% year-on-year), despite a decrease of ¥23.9 billion year- on-year (a decrease of 7.6% year-on-year) in operating expenses, due to factors such as a decrease in sales allowances for the sale of Japan Post Insurance products. Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income 〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕 (Billions of yen) 2018 2019 2020 10.8 21.8 14.7 (three months ended June 30) Net operating income (Three months Commissions ended June for business Net operating 30, 2019) consignment income 21.8 (23.1) Other (Three months ended June expenses 30, 2020) (9.2) 14.7 Personnel Funds to Other expenses maintain post (14.6) office network operating (0.4) income (7.4) Merchandising (3.5) Insurance (22.6) business commissions Equipment (1.6) Banking (2.5) Merchandising (4.4) purchase costs commissions business Postal service Third-party + 1.9 Salaries and commissions financial product (2.1) (13.2) allowances, etc. agency services Real estate (0.6) Legal welfare (0.9) business expenses Trends in the Earnings Structure 400.0 (Billions of yen) 331.6 ＋ 3.2 334.9 303.9 Other operating income (31.0) Of which: 300.0 44.7 ( 2.9) 41.7 (7.4) Merchandising 34.3 business 18.8 44.7 ＋ 2.5 47.3 ＋ 1.9 Real estate 49.3 business 7.2 200.0 97.7 Third-party ( 56.1) (2.5) 95.2 financial product 153.8 agency services 2.9 Postal service 74.2 51.6 commissions 100.0 ( 14.0) (22.6) Banking commissions 88.2 73.8 (0.4) 73.3 Insurance commissions office network ＋ 73.8 Funds to maintain post 0.0 2018 2019 2020 (three months ended June 30) Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Billions of yen) For the three For the three Year-on-year months ended months ended change June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating income 303.9 334.9 (31.0) Operating expenses 289.1 313.0 (23.9) Personnel expenses 209.6 224.2 (14.6) Other expenses 79.5 88.8 (9.2) Net operating income 14.7 21.8 (7.1) Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 3 Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [International Logistics Business]: Financial Results Operating income increased by A$546 million (an increase of 26.2% year-on-year) overall, due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies by the Global Logistics Asia division, despite a decrease in revenue with lower volumes handled in Global Express, due to the impact of COVID-19 and targeted cyber attacks.

year-on-year) overall, due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies by the Global Logistics Asia division, despite a decrease in revenue with lower volumes handled in Global Express, due to the impact of COVID-19 and targeted cyber attacks. Other expenses increased significantly with the large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies, while cost reductions in Global Express were not enough to compensate for the decline in revenue, resulting in a net operating loss (EBIT) of A$116 million (a year-on- year increase in the net operating loss). Results of Operations for the Three Months Trends in Net Operating Income (Loss) (EBIT) Ended June 30, 2020 40 (20) (80) (140) Total EBIT( ) (Millions of Australian dollars) (Millions of Australian dollars) 8 (24) (116) [Billions of yen] 32 For the three For the three Year-on-year 18 19 months ended months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 change (7) (4) (5) (9) (23) Operating 2,627 2,080 + 546 (6) (15) income (revenue) [185.6] [160.1] [+ 25.4] (101) Operating 2,743 2,105 + 637 expenses [193.8] [162.0] [+ 31.7] Personnel 656 683 (27) expenses [46.3] [52.6] [(6.2)] (29) Other 2,086 1,422 + 664 expenses [147.4] [109.4] [+ 38.0] 2018 2019 2020 Net operating (116) (24) (91) (three months ended June 30) Global Logistics Global Forwarding loss (EBIT） [(8.2)] [(1.9)] [(6.2)] ■ ■ ■ ■ Global Express Corporate/Other Notes: 1. Operating income (revenue), operating expenses and net operating income (loss) (EBIT) are the total amount of Toll, JP Toll Logistics and Toll Express Japan, respectively. IFRS16 (Leases) has been adopted from April 1, 2019. Figures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in the above graph and table are calculated on the basis of IFRS16 (Leases). Figures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in the above graph have been reclassified due to a partial reclassification of businesses between segments from April 1, 2020 (total amounts are unchanged). 4. Figures in square brackets are presented in billions of yen (Average exchange rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥70.65 to A$1.00 and for the three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥76.94 to A$1.00). Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 4 Japan Post Co. (Consolidated): Financial Highlights Operating income decreased by ¥18.5 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 2.0% year-on-year, of which ¥11.9 billion was attributable to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations), due to a decrease in income from the postal and domestic logistics business and the post office business, despite an increase in income from the international logistics business due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies.

year-on-year (a decrease of 2.0% year-on-year, of which ¥11.9 billion was attributable to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations), due to a decrease in income from the postal and domestic logistics business and the post office business, despite an increase in income from the international logistics business due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies. Operating expenses were roughly unchanged year-on-year, with an increase in the international logistics business offsetting decreases in the postal and domestic logistics business and the post office business (a decrease of ¥12.2 billion in operating expenses was attributable to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations). As a result, net operating income decreased by ¥19.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 49.2% year-on-year) to ¥20.4 billion, net ordinary income decreased by ¥18.4 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 49.0% year-on-year) to ¥19.2 billion, and net income decreased by ¥18.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 52.9% year-on-year) to ¥16.6 billion. Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Income Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕 〔Trends in Net Income〕 For the three For the three 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Year-on-year 25.1 40.2 20.4 22.9 35.4 16.6 months ended months ended change (three months ended June 30) (three months ended June 30) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net operating Operating income 925.8 944.3 (18.5) Net operating income from income postal and Operating expenses 905.3 904.0 + 1.2 (Three months domestic ended June 30, logistics Net operating Personnel 2019) business 561.2 587.4 (26.2) income from Net operating expenses 35.4 (6.1) post office loss from Net operating Other expenses 344.1 316.6 + 27.4 business international (7.1) logistics income Consolidated (Three months Net operating income 20.4 40.2 (19.7) business adjustments ended June 30, (6.2) and others 2020) (note) Net ordinary income 19.2 37.6 (18.4) ＋ 1.1 16.6 Extraordinary gains (0.0) 0.4 (0.5) (losses) Income before income 19.1 38.1 (19.0) taxes Note: "Consolidated adjustments and others" includes consolidated adjustments, other income (expenses),extraordinary Net income 16.6 35.4 (18.7) gains (losses),income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 5 Japan Post Bank (Non-consolidated): Financial Highlights Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Billions of yen) For the three months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 change Gross operating profit 305.7 364.4 (58.7) Net interest income 193.3 256.6 (63.2) Net fees and commissions 31.8 33.1 (1.3) Net other operating 80.5 74.6 + 5.8 income Gains (losses) on foreign 79.8 73.4 + 6.3 exchanges Gains (losses) on Japanese 0.6 1.8 (1.2) government bonds, etc. General and administrative 252.8 263.0 (10.1) expenses (Note 1) Provision for general reserve - 0.0 (0.0) for possible loan losses Net operating profit 52.8 101.3 (48.5) Non-recurring gains (losses) (10.9) 4.3 (15.2) Net ordinary income 41.9 105.7 (63.8) Net income 33.0 77.7 (44.7) (Reference) Consolidated Financial Highlights Overview In the extremely adverse business environment because of factors such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and the persistence of a low interest rate environment, gross operating profit (non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥58.7 billion year-on-year to ¥305.7 billion. Net interest income decreased by ¥63.2 billion year-on-year mainly as a result of a decrease in interest on securities.

Net fees and commissions decreased by ¥1.3 billion year-on- year. Net other operating income increased by ¥5.8 billion year- on-year.

COVID-19 and the persistence of a low interest rate environment, gross operating profit (non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥58.7 billion year-on-year to ¥305.7 billion. Net interest income decreased by ¥63.2 billion year-on-year mainly as a result of a decrease in interest on securities. Net fees and commissions decreased by ¥1.3 billion year-on- year. Net other operating income increased by ¥5.8 billion year- on-year. General and administrative expenses (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥10.1 billion year-on-year to ¥252.8 billion.

(non-consolidated) decreased by ¥10.1 billion year-on-year to ¥252.8 billion. Net operating profit (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥48.5 billion year-on-year to ¥52.8 billion.

(non-consolidated) decreased by ¥48.5 billion year-on-year to ¥52.8 billion. Net ordinary income (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥63.8 billion year-on-year to ¥41.9 billion.

(non-consolidated) decreased by ¥63.8 billion year-on-year to ¥41.9 billion. Net income (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥44.7 billion year- on-year to ¥33.0 billion. Ordinary income 387.6 463.8 (76.2) Net ordinary income 42.0 105.7 (63.6) Net income (Note 2) 33.2 77.8 (44.6) Notes: 1. Excludes non-recurring losses. The amount of net income attributable to Japan Post Bank is used for net income of Japan Post Bank (consolidated). Excludes accrued interest. (Billions of yen) As of Change June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Deposits (Note 3) 187,480.0 183,004.7 + 4,475.2 Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 6 Japan Post Bank (Non-consolidated): Net Interest Income, etc. Net Interest Income (Billions of yen) For the three months ended Year-on-year Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 change Net interest income to 193.3 256.6 (63.2) Interest income 255.5 335.5 (80.0) Interest income on 96.2 Japanese 117.0 (20.8) government bonds Interest income on 137.0 foreign 190.7 (53.7) securities Interest expenses 62.1 78.9 (16.7) Deposit Balance (Trillions of yen) 190 187.4 179.8 180.9 183.0 180 170 160 Mar. 31, 2018 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (as of) Note: Figures are rounded down to the first decimal place. Net Fees and Commissions (Billions of yen) For the three months ended Year-on-year Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 change Net fees and commissions 31.8 33.1 (1.3) relating to Exchange and settlement 20.9 19.9 + 0.9 transactions ATMs 4.8 4.4 + 0.3 Investment trusts 3.4 6.3 (2.9) Others 2.6 2.3 + 0.2 Results of Investment Trusts Sales (Contract Basis) For the three months ended Year-on-year Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 change Number of contracts 835 689 + 145 (thousands) Sales amount 48.0 246.2 (198.1) (billions of yen) As of Year-on-year Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 change Number of investment trust 1,189 1,129 + 60 accounts (thousands) Net assets (billions of yen) 2,374.6 2,420.1 + 45.5 Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 7 Japan Post Bank (Non-consolidated): Status of Investment Assets (Billions of yen) Short-term investments and others 5.1% Japanese government Due from bonds 24.8% banks, etc. 24.9% Total investment assets ¥215 trillion Loans Foreign securities, etc. 3.4% 31.9% local Money held in trust government bonds, corporate bonds, etc. (Stocks, JGBs, etc.) 7.4% 2.2% As of Composition As of Composition June 30, March 31, ratio (%) ratio (%) 2020 2020 Securities 138,406.2 64.1 135,198.4 65.1 Japanese government 53,579.1 24.8 53,636.1 25.8 bonds Japanese local government bonds, 15,992.7 7.4 15,904.8 7.6 corporate bonds, etc.(Note 1) Foreign securities, etc. 68,834.3 31.9 65,657.5 31.6 Foreign bonds 23,613.1 10.9 23,706.8 11.4 Investment 45,169.2 20.9 41,901.0 20.1 trusts(Note 2) Money held in trust 4,808.4 2.2 4,549.7 2.1 (Stocks, JGBs, etc.) Domestic stocks 2,116.0 0.9 1,859.6 0.8 Loans 7,335.1 3.4 4,961.7 2.3 Due from banks, etc.(Note 3) 53,879.4 24.9 51,485.4 24.8 Short-term investments 11,178.9 5.1 11,324.2 5.4 and others(Note 4) Total investment assets 215,608.2 100.0 207,519.6 100.0 Change 3,207.7

(56.9)

(56.9) 87.9

3,176.8

(93.7) +3,268.2 258.7 256.3

2,373.3

2,394.0

(145.3)

(145.3) 8,088.6 Notes: 1. "Japanese local government bonds, corporate bonds, etc." consists of Japanese local government bonds, commercial paper, Japanese corporate bonds and Japanese stocks. The major investment target in "Investment trusts" is foreign bonds. "Due from banks, etc." consists of negotiable certificates of deposit, Bank of Japan deposits and monetary claims bought. "Short-term investments and others" consists of call loans and receivables under resale agreements, etc. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 8 Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated): Financial Highlights Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Billions of yen, %) For the three months ended Year-on-year June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 change Ordinary income 1,696.3 1,818.9 (122.5) Ordinary expenses 1,626.4 1,762.9 (136.5) Ordinary profit 69.9 56.0 + 13.9 Net income 46.7 33.7 + 12.9 (Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Highlights Core profit 110.4 90.8 + 19.5 Net capital gains (losses) (38.2) (31.6) (6.5) Non-recurring gains (losses) (2.6) (3.3) + 0.7 Ordinary profit 69.5 55.8 + 13.7 Annualized premiums from new policies 6.0 93.5 (87.5) (individual insurance) As of Change June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Annualized premiums from 4,203.8 4,318.6 policies in force (114.7) (individual insurance)(Note 1) Solvency margin ratio 1,121.5 1,070.9 + 50.6 (consolidated) Real net assets 12,332.7 12,350.9 (18.2) (consolidated) Overview Core profit (non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by ¥19.5 billion year-on-year to ¥110.4 billion, mainly due to a decrease in operating expenses reflecting the impact of continuing to refrain from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products since April 2020.

(non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by ¥19.5 billion year-on-year to ¥110.4 billion, mainly due to a decrease in operating expenses reflecting the impact of continuing to refrain from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products since April 2020. Ordinary profit (consolidated) increased by ¥13.9 billion year-on- year to ¥69.9 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, despite an increase in capital losses from losses on money held in trust, etc.

year-on- year to ¥69.9 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, despite an increase in capital losses from losses on money held in trust, etc. Net income (consolidated) increased by ¥12.9 billion year-on-year to ¥46.7 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, and we achieved 37.7% of the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

year-on-year to ¥46.7 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, and we achieved 37.7% of the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Annualized premiums from new policies for individual insurance and medical care each decreased significantly compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. Annualized premiums from policies in force for individual insurance and medical care each decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal

year. (Notes 1 and 3)

(Notes 1 and 3) Internal reserves, which are the sum of contingency reserve and reserve for price fluctuations, amounted to ¥2,635.9 billion. Solvency margin ratio (consolidated), an indicator of financial soundness, amounted to 1,121.5% and real net assets (consolidated) amounted to ¥12,332.7 billion, reflecting a continuously maintained high level of financial soundness. Notes: 1. Policies in force for individual insurance include those for Postal Life Insurance Policies, which show contracts reinsured by Japan Post Insurance from the Organization for Postal Savings, Postal Life insurance and Post Office Network. Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. Please refer to "Status of Insurance Policies" on page 10 for annualized premiums from new policies and policies in force for medical care. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 9 Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated): Status of Insurance Policies New Policies Annualized Premiums from New Policies Annualized Premiums from New Policies Number of New Policies (Individual Insurance) (Medical Care) (Individual Insurance) (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) (Policies in thousands) 100.0 20.0 600 94.6 93.5 15.0 17.0 16.6 75.0 400 450 420 50.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 200 6.0 20 0.2 0.0 0.0 0 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 (three months ended June 30) (three months ended June 30) (three months ended June 30) Policies in Force Annualized Premiums from Policies in Force Annualized Premiums from Policies in Force Number of Policies in Force (Individual Insurance) (Medical Care) (Individual Insurance) (Billions of yen) New Category (Billions of yen) New Category (Policies in thousands) New Category Postal Life Insurance Category Postal Life Insurance Category Postal Life Insurance Category 5,000.0 4,677.1 40,000 4,318.6 4,203.8 800.0 753.1 715.5 702.6 4,000.0 1,313.2 29,140 1,174.0 1,144.9 600.0 342.1 321.6 317.2 30,000 27,070 26,470 3,000.0 3,363.9 3,144.6 3,058.9 400.0 20,000 11,040 9,900 9,660 2,000.0 410.9 393.8 385.3 18,090 17,160 16,800 1,000.0 200.0 10,000 0.0 0.0 0 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (as of) (as of) (as of) Notes: 1. Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down, and number of policies is rounded down to the nearest ten thousand. 2. Annualized premiums are calculated by multiplying the amount of a single premium installment payment by a multiplier determined according to the relevant payment method to arrive at a single annualized amount. For lump-sum payments, annualized premiums are calculated by dividing the total premium by the insured period. Annualized premiums for individual insurance include those for medical care. Annualized premiums for medical care are the total of those for individual insurance and individual annuity insurance. 3."New Category" shows individual insurance policies underwritten by Japan Post Insurance. "Postal Life Insurance Category" shows Postal Life Insurance Policies reinsured by Japan Post Insurance from the Organization for Postal Savings, Postal Life Insurance and Post Office Network. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 10 Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated): Status of Investment Assets Money held in trust 4.8% Other securities 2.7% Foreign securities 6.7% Japanese stocks 0.5% Japanese corporate bonds 7.6% Others 8.3% Loans 8.1% Total assets ¥ 70 trillion Japanese local government bonds 9.1% Japanese government bonds 52.1% (Billions of yen) As of Composition As of Composition Change Jun. 30, 2020 ratio (%) Mar. 31, 2020 ratio (%) Securities 55,801.4 78.8 55,870.5 78.0 (69.1) Japanese 36,906.6 52.1 36,730.7 51.3 + 175.9 government bonds Japanese local 6,473.0 9.1 6,737.3 9.4 (264.3) government bonds Japanese 5,379.0 7.6 5,486.3 7.7 (107.3) corporate bonds Japanese stocks 325.0 0.5 285.9 0.4 + 39.0 Foreign securities 4,772.8 6.7 4,687.3 6.5 + 85.5 Other securities 1,944.7 2.7 1,942.7 2.7 + 2.0 Money held in trust 3,408.1 4.8 3,056.0 4.3 + 352.1 Loans 5,708.7 8.1 5,662.7 7.9 + 45.9 Others 5,883.4 8.3 7,075.4 9.9 (1,191.9) Total assets 70,801.8 100.0 71,664.7 100.0 (862.9) Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 11 [Appendix 1] Japan Post Holdings: Organization Chart As of Jun. 30, 2020 (Japan Post Co.,Ltd.) Japan Post Holdings Postal and Domestic Logistics Business Japan Post Transport JP Media Direct Japan Post Maintenance Tokyo Beiyu JP Biz Mail Post Office Business Japan Post Trading Service JP Tokyo Tokusenkai Japan Post Building Management Saison Asset Management (Note 1) Japan Post Communications JA Foods Oita(Note 1) Japan Post Office Support Ring Bell (Note 1) JP General Insurance Agency System Trust Laboratory (Note 1) UU Gift International Logistics Business Toll Holdings Limited, its consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(Note 1) JP Toll Logistics Toll Express Japan Banking Business Japan Post Investment (Note 2) JP Asset Management (Note 1) Japan Post Bank Loan Center ATM Japan Business Service (Note 1) Life Insurance Business Japan Post Insurance System Solutions Other Business Japan Post Staff Japan Post Capital Yusei Challenged Japan Post Real Estate Japan Post Hotel Service System Trust Laboratory Japan Post Information Technology JP Twoway Contact Notes: 1.Affiliates accounted for by the equity method. 2.Including its consolidated subsidiaries. Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 12 [Appendix 2] Trends in Net Ordinary Income and Net Income Trends in Net Ordinary Income Trends in Net Income (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 300.0 150.0 135.0 210.1 123.5 202.2 200.0 100.0 78.3 77.8 133.2 78.7 106.6 105.7 46.7 100.0 50.0 69.9 34.0 35.4 75.2 42.0 33.7 33.2 56.0 22.9 37.6 16.6 25.1 19.2 0.0 0.0 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 (three months ended June 30) (three months ended June 30) Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved. 13 Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd (the "Company") is aware of as of June 30, 2020 and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward-looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:06 UTC 0 Latest news on JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., L 05:44a JAPAN POST : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ende.. PU 05:44a JAPAN POST : Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 PU 05:44a JAPAN POST : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Three Months Ended .. PU 08/06 JAPAN POST : Status of Investigation of Rewritten Insurance Policies, Etc. at Ja.. PU 08/04 JAPAN POST : to sell Australia's Toll Holdings - report RE 08/04 JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release 07/01 EFFECTING WORKPLACE POLICY CHANGES : Do I need to consult my employees? AQ 06/30 Japan Post to punish some 2,400 employees over improper insurance sales RE 06/16 JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Proxy Statments CO 05/15 JAPAN POST : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended.. PU