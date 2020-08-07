Japan Post : Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Financial Highlights
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
August 7, 2020
Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Billions of yen)
Japan Post Holdings
Japan Post Co.
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Insurance
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Ordinary income
2,793.0
927.9
387.6
1,696.3
Year-on-year
(192.0)
(17.6)
(76.2)
(122.5)
(for the three months ended
June 30, 2019)
(6.4)%
(1.9)%
(16.4)%
(6.7)%
Change
Net ordinary income
133.2
19.2
42.0
69.9
Year-on-year
(69.0)
(18.4)
(63.6)
+ 13.9
(for the three months ended
June 30, 2019)
(34.1)%
(49.0)%
(60.2)%
+ 24.9%
Change
Net income
78.7
16.6
33.2
46.7
Year-on-year
(56.2)
(18.7)
(44.6)
+ 12.9
(for the three months ended
June 30, 2019)
(41.7)%
(52.9)%
(57.3)%
+ 38.3%
Change
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Announced in May 2020)
Net ordinary income
520.0
40.0
275.0
200.0
[percentage achievement]
[25.6%]
[48.0%]
[15.2%]
[35.0%]
Net income
280.0
0.0
200.0
124.0
[percentage achievement]
[28.1%]
[ -%]
[16.6%]
[37.7%]
Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.
3.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Postal and Domestic Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
The overall volume of items handled decreased by 6.2% year-on-year (including a 7.5% decrease for Mail, and a 9.0% decrease for Yu- Mail), with a slowdown in economic activity due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. Of this, the volume of Yu-Pack(note 1) increased by 26.4% year-on-year(Yu-Packet increased by 41.8%), due to expanded use of e-commerce with increased stay-at-home consumption.
Operating income decreased by ¥11.3 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 2.3% year-on-year) due mainly to the effects of a decrease in volume of items handled and the suspension of international mail services, despite higher income from parcels associated with an increase in Yu-Pack volumes.
Net operating income decreased by ¥6.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 28.4% year-on-year), despite a decrease in operating expenses mainly owing to cost control initiatives.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
Trends in Volume of Items Handled
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
(Billions of yen)
2018
2019
2020
14.8
21.5
15.4
(three months
ended June 30)
Net operating
Other expenses +0.1
income
Collection,
(Three months
Decrease in
transport
Net operating
ended June 30,
operating
and delivery
2019)
Miscellaneous
income
income
outsourcing
21.5
(11.3)
Personnel
expenses
expenses
(Three months
ended June 30,
(3.5)
+3.6
expenses
2020)
(5.3)
15.4
(Volume of items handled in millions)
5,000
4,949
( 1.3 %)
4,883
( 6.2 %)
4,582
233
( 2.6 %)
227
＋26.4 %
Yu-Pack(note 1)
286
884
( 3.0 %)
857
( 9.0 %)
4,000
781
Yu-Mail
3,000
3,832
(0.9 %)
3,799
( 7.5 %)
Mail
3,515
0
2018
2019
2020
(three months ended June 30)
Salaries and
(5.5)
allowances, etc.
Legal welfare
＋ 0.1
expenses
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
For the three
(Billions of yen)
For the three
Year-on-year
months ended
months ended
change
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
International mails
(10.9)
Postal service
Operating income
490.1
501.5
(11.3)
＋ 1.9
International mail remuneration
commissions
474.7
480.0
(5.2)
(8.1)
Operating expenses
(terminal dues, etc.)(note 2)
International mails
(6.1)
Standard mail
(4.8)
delivery expenses
Personnel expenses
305.1
310.5
(5.3)
Parcels
＋ 12.6
Domestic collection,
(Yu-Pack(note 1) and Yu-Mail)
transport and delivery
＋ 2.6
outsourcing expenses
Other expenses
169.6
169.4
+ 0.1
Notes: 1. Yu-Pack includes Yu-Packet.
2. Includes a lump-sumcorrection of ¥(7.0) billion for overstatements in previous
Net operating income
15.4
21.5
(6.1)
fiscal years related to International ePacket Light, etc.
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [Post Office Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income decreased by ¥31.0 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 9.3% year-on-year), resulting mainly from a significant decrease in insurance commissions due to refraining from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products, and a decrease in other operating income, primarily due to a decrease in the merchandising business because of factors such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
Net operating income decreased by ¥7.1 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 32.6% year-on-year), despite a decrease of ¥23.9 billion year- on-year (a decrease of 7.6% year-on-year) in operating expenses, due to factors such as a decrease in sales allowances for the sale of Japan Post Insurance products.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Operating Income
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
(Billions of yen)
2018
2019
2020
10.8
21.8
14.7
(three months ended June 30)
Net operating
income
(Three months
Commissions
ended June
for business
Net operating
30, 2019)
consignment
income
21.8
(23.1)
Other
(Three months
ended June
expenses
30, 2020)
(9.2)
14.7
Personnel
Funds to
Other
expenses
maintain post
(14.6)
office network
operating
(0.4)
income
(7.4)
Merchandising
(3.5)
Insurance
(22.6)
business
commissions
Equipment
(1.6)
Banking
(2.5)
Merchandising
(4.4)
purchase costs
commissions
business
Postal service
Third-party
+ 1.9
Salaries and
commissions
financial product
(2.1)
(13.2)
allowances, etc.
agency services
Real estate
(0.6)
Legal welfare
(0.9)
business
expenses
Trends in the Earnings Structure
400.0
(Billions of yen)
331.6
＋ 3.2
334.9
303.9
Other operating income
(31.0)
Of which:
300.0
44.7
( 2.9)
41.7
(7.4)
Merchandising
34.3
business
18.8
44.7
＋ 2.5
47.3
＋ 1.9
Real estate
49.3
business
7.2
200.0
97.7
Third-party
( 56.1)
(2.5)
95.2
financial product
153.8
agency services
2.9
Postal service
74.2
51.6
commissions
100.0
( 14.0)
(22.6)
Banking commissions
88.2
73.8
(0.4)
73.3
Insurance commissions
office network
＋ 73.8
Funds to maintain post
0.0
2018
2019
2020
(three months ended June 30)
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated) [International Logistics Business]:
Financial Results
Operating income increased by A$546 million (an increase of 26.2% year-on-year) overall, due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies by the Global Logistics Asia division, despite a decrease in revenue with lower volumes handled in Global Express, due to the impact of COVID-19 and targeted cyber attacks.
Other expenses increased significantly with the large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies, while cost reductions in Global Express were not enough to compensate for the decline in revenue, resulting in a net operating loss (EBIT) of A$116 million (a year-on- year increase in the net operating loss).
Results of Operations for the Three Months
Trends in Net Operating Income (Loss) (EBIT)
Ended June 30, 2020
40
(20)
(80)
(140)
Total EBIT(
)
(Millions of Australian dollars)
(Millions of Australian dollars)
8
(24)
(116)
[Billions of yen]
32
For the three
For the three
Year-on-year
18
19
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
change
(7)
(4)
(5)
(9)
(23)
Operating
2,627
2,080
+ 546
(6)
(15)
income (revenue)
[185.6]
[160.1]
[+ 25.4]
(101)
Operating
2,743
2,105
+ 637
expenses
[193.8]
[162.0]
[+ 31.7]
Personnel
656
683
(27)
expenses
[46.3]
[52.6]
[(6.2)]
(29)
Other
2,086
1,422
+ 664
expenses
[147.4]
[109.4]
[+ 38.0]
2018
2019
2020
Net operating
(116)
(24)
(91)
(three months ended June 30)
Global Logistics
Global Forwarding
loss (EBIT）
[(8.2)]
[(1.9)]
[(6.2)]
■
■
■
■
Global Express
Corporate/Other
Notes: 1. Operating income (revenue), operating expenses and net operating income (loss) (EBIT) are the total amount of Toll, JP Toll Logistics and Toll Express Japan, respectively.
IFRS16 (Leases) has been adopted from April 1, 2019. Figures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in the above graph and table are calculated on the basis of IFRS16 (Leases).
Figures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 in the above graph have been reclassified due to a partial reclassification of businesses between segments from April 1, 2020 (total amounts are unchanged).
4. Figures in square brackets are presented in billions of yen (Average exchange rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥70.65 to A$1.00 and for the three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥76.94 to A$1.00).
Japan Post Co. (Consolidated): Financial Highlights
Operating income decreased by ¥18.5 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 2.0% year-on-year, of which ¥11.9 billion was attributable to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations), due to a decrease in income from the postal and domestic logistics business and the post office business, despite an increase in income from the international logistics business due to large-scale handling of COVID-19 prevention supplies.
Operating expenses were roughly unchanged year-on-year, with an increase in the international logistics business offsetting decreases in the postal and domestic logistics business and the post office business (a decrease of ¥12.2 billion in operating expenses was attributable to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations). As a result, net operating income decreased by ¥19.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 49.2% year-on-year) to ¥20.4 billion, net ordinary income decreased by ¥18.4 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 49.0% year-on-year) to ¥19.2 billion, and net income decreased by ¥18.7 billion year-on-year (a decrease of 52.9% year-on-year) to ¥16.6 billion.
Analysis of Year-on-year Change in Net Income
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
〔Trends in Net Operating Income〕
〔Trends in Net Income〕
For the three
For the three
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Year-on-year
25.1
40.2
20.4
22.9
35.4
16.6
months ended
months ended
change
(three months ended June 30)
(three months ended June 30)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net operating
Operating income
925.8
944.3
(18.5)
Net operating
income from
income
postal and
Operating expenses
905.3
904.0
+ 1.2
(Three months
domestic
ended June 30,
logistics
Net operating
Personnel
2019)
business
561.2
587.4
(26.2)
income from
Net operating
expenses
35.4
(6.1)
post office
loss from
Net operating
Other expenses
344.1
316.6
+ 27.4
business
international
(7.1)
logistics
income
Consolidated
(Three months
Net operating income
20.4
40.2
(19.7)
business
adjustments
ended June 30,
(6.2)
and others
2020)
(note)
Net ordinary income
19.2
37.6
(18.4)
＋ 1.1
16.6
Extraordinary gains
(0.0)
0.4
(0.5)
(losses)
Income before income
19.1
38.1
(19.0)
taxes
Note: "Consolidated adjustments and others" includes consolidated adjustments, other income (expenses),extraordinary
Net income
16.6
35.4
(18.7)
gains (losses),income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests.
Japan Post Bank (Non-consolidated): Financial Highlights
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Billions of yen)
For the three months ended
Year-on-year
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
change
Gross operating profit
305.7
364.4
(58.7)
Net interest income
193.3
256.6
(63.2)
Net fees and commissions
31.8
33.1
(1.3)
Net other operating
80.5
74.6
+ 5.8
income
Gains (losses) on foreign
79.8
73.4
+ 6.3
exchanges
Gains (losses) on Japanese
0.6
1.8
(1.2)
government bonds, etc.
General and administrative
252.8
263.0
(10.1)
expenses (Note 1)
Provision for general reserve
-
0.0
(0.0)
for possible loan losses
Net operating profit
52.8
101.3
(48.5)
Non-recurring gains (losses)
(10.9)
4.3
(15.2)
Net ordinary income
41.9
105.7
(63.8)
Net income
33.0
77.7
(44.7)
(Reference) Consolidated Financial Highlights
Overview
In the extremely adverse business environment because of factors such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and the persistence of a low interest rate environment, gross operating profit (non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by ¥58.7 billion year-on-year to ¥305.7 billion. Net interest income decreased by ¥63.2 billion year-on-year mainly as a result of a decrease in interest on securities.
Net fees and commissions decreased by ¥1.3 billion year-on- year. Net other operating income increased by ¥5.8 billion year- on-year.
General and administrative expenses (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥10.1 billion year-on-year to ¥252.8 billion.
Net operating profit (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥48.5 billion year-on-year to ¥52.8 billion.
Net ordinary income (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥63.8 billion year-on-year to ¥41.9 billion.
Net income (non-consolidated) decreased by ¥44.7 billion year- on-year to ¥33.0 billion.
Ordinary income
387.6
463.8
(76.2)
Net ordinary income
42.0
105.7
(63.6)
Net income (Note 2)
33.2
77.8
(44.6)
Notes: 1. Excludes non-recurring losses.
The amount of net income attributable to Japan Post Bank is used for net income of Japan Post Bank (consolidated).
Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated): Financial Highlights
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Billions of yen, %)
For the three months ended
Year-on-year
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
change
Ordinary income
1,696.3
1,818.9
(122.5)
Ordinary expenses
1,626.4
1,762.9
(136.5)
Ordinary profit
69.9
56.0
+ 13.9
Net income
46.7
33.7
+ 12.9
(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Highlights
Core profit
110.4
90.8
+ 19.5
Net capital gains (losses)
(38.2)
(31.6)
(6.5)
Non-recurring gains (losses)
(2.6)
(3.3)
+ 0.7
Ordinary profit
69.5
55.8
+ 13.7
Annualized premiums from
new policies
6.0
93.5
(87.5)
(individual insurance)
As of
Change
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Annualized premiums from
4,203.8
4,318.6
policies in force
(114.7)
(individual insurance)(Note 1)
Solvency margin ratio
1,121.5
1,070.9
+ 50.6
(consolidated)
Real net assets
12,332.7
12,350.9
(18.2)
(consolidated)
Overview
Core profit (non-consolidated) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by ¥19.5 billion year-on-year to ¥110.4 billion, mainly due to a decrease in operating expenses reflecting the impact of continuing to refrain from making proactive sales proposals of Japan Post Insurance products since April 2020.
Ordinary profit (consolidated) increased by ¥13.9 billion year-on- year to ¥69.9 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, despite an increase in capital losses from losses on money held in trust, etc.
Net income (consolidated) increased by ¥12.9 billion year-on-year to ¥46.7 billion, mainly due to an increase in core profit, and we achieved 37.7% of the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
Annualized premiums from new policies for individual insurance and medical care each decreased significantly compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. Annualized premiums from policies in force for individual insurance and medical care each decreased compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.(Notes 1 and 3)
Internal reserves, which are the sum of contingency reserve and reserve for price fluctuations, amounted to ¥2,635.9 billion. Solvency margin ratio (consolidated), an indicator of financial soundness, amounted to 1,121.5% and real net assets (consolidated) amounted to ¥12,332.7 billion, reflecting a continuously maintained high level of financial soundness.
Notes: 1. Policies in force for individual insurance include those for Postal Life Insurance Policies, which show contracts reinsured by Japan Post Insurance from the Organization for Postal Savings, Postal Life insurance and Post Office Network.
Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down.
Please refer to "Status of Insurance Policies" on page 10 for annualized premiums from new policies and policies in force for medical care.
Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated): Status of Insurance Policies
New Policies
Annualized Premiums from New Policies
Annualized Premiums from New Policies
Number of New Policies
(Individual Insurance)
(Medical Care)
(Individual Insurance)
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
(Policies in thousands)
100.0
20.0
600
94.6
93.5
15.0
17.0
16.6
75.0
400
450
420
50.0
10.0
25.0
5.0
200
6.0
20
0.2
0.0
0.0
0
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
(three months ended June 30)
(three months ended June 30)
(three months ended June 30)
Policies in Force
Annualized Premiums from Policies in Force
Annualized Premiums from Policies in Force
Number of Policies in Force
(Individual Insurance)
(Medical Care)
(Individual Insurance)
(Billions of yen)
New Category
(Billions of yen)
New Category
(Policies in thousands)
New Category
Postal Life Insurance Category
Postal Life Insurance Category
Postal Life Insurance Category
5,000.0
4,677.1
40,000
4,318.6
4,203.8
800.0
753.1
715.5
702.6
4,000.0
1,313.2
29,140
1,174.0
1,144.9
600.0
342.1
321.6
317.2
30,000
27,070
26,470
3,000.0
3,363.9
3,144.6
3,058.9
400.0
20,000
11,040
9,900
9,660
2,000.0
410.9
393.8
385.3
18,090
17,160
16,800
1,000.0
200.0
10,000
0.0
0.0
0
Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(as of)
(as of)
(as of)
Notes: 1. Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down, and number of policies is rounded down to the nearest ten thousand.
2. Annualized premiums are calculated by multiplying the amount of a single premium installment payment by a multiplier determined according to the relevant payment method to arrive at a single annualized amount. For lump-sum payments, annualized premiums are calculated by dividing the total premium by the insured period.
Annualized premiums for individual insurance include those for medical care. Annualized premiums for medical care are the total of those for individual insurance and individual annuity insurance.
3."New Category" shows individual insurance policies underwritten by Japan Post Insurance. "Postal Life Insurance Category" shows Postal Life Insurance Policies reinsured by Japan Post Insurance from the Organization for Postal Savings, Postal Life Insurance and Post Office Network.
Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd (the "Company") is aware of as of June 30, 2020 and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward-looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule.
