Japan Post : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 August 7, 2020 Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents I Japan Post Holdings ..................................................................................................... 1 Year-on-Year Changes of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020............ 1 II Japan Post Co.............................................................................................................. 3 1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................... 4 2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...................................................................................... 6 (1) Interim Consolidated Statements of Income........................................................ 6 (2) Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.............................. 7 3. Segment Information................................................................................................. 8 Note: Please refer to the documents on consolidated financial results announcements of Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance released on the respective company's website for their consolidated financial results.

I Japan Post Holdings Year-on-Year Changes of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net ordinary income (Billions of yen) Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Co. Japan Post Bank Japan Post Insurance Others (Consolidated) (Including consolidated (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) accounting procedures) Three months ended 202.2 37.6 105.7 56.0 2.8 June 30, 2019 Three months ended 133.2 19.2 42.0 69.9 2.0 June 30, 2020 Year-on-year change (69.0) (18.4) (63.6) + 13.9 (0.8) Net income (Billions of yen) Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Co. Japan Post Bank Japan Post Insurance Others (Consolidated) (Including consolidated (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) accounting procedures) Three months ended 135.0 35.4 77.8 33.7 (11.9) June 30, 2019 Three months ended 78.7 16.6 33.2 46.7 (17.8) June 30, 2020 Year-on-year change (56.2) (18.7) (44.6) + 12.9 (5.9) The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively. 1

2

II Japan Post Co. 3

Japan Post Co. 1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,920,713 1,995,833 Notes receivable and operating 302,887 323,849 accounts receivable Securities 15,000 15,000 Inventories 30,673 32,152 Other current assets 104,762 105,521 Reserve for possible loan losses (5,291) (6,094) Total current assets 2,368,745 2,466,262 Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings 958,586 943,256 Land 1,300,555 1,302,047 Right-of-use assets 132,401 139,653 Other tangible fixed assets 290,924 293,572 Total tangible fixed assets 2,682,468 2,678,530 Intangible assets 81,080 79,136 Investments and other assets Other investments and other assets 49,326 49,328 Reserve for possible loan losses (2,207) (2,276) Total investments and other assets 47,118 47,052 Total non-current assets 2,810,668 2,804,719 Total assets 5,179,414 5,270,982 4

Japan Post Co. (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable and operating accounts payable Short-term borrowings Current portion of long-term borrowings Other accounts payable Outstanding amount of banking business consignment Outstanding amount of life insurance business consignment Income taxes payable Deposits received Fund deposits for post offices Reserve for bonuses Other current liabilities Total current liabilities Long-term liabilities Long-term borrowings Lease obligations Deferred tax liabilities Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches Reserve for management board benefit trust Liability for retirement benefits Other long-term liabilities Total long-term liabilities Total liabilities Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits 98,997 92,885 159,972 198,421 108,804 123,888 279,410 154,805 3,160 91,807 1,004 1,171 17,656 7,571 247,054 211,835 870,000 1,070,000 108,042 30,392 178,874 201,155 2,072,977 2,183,935 23,324 36 148,492 158,097 10,215 10,751 197 197 280 261 1,994,725 2,021,305 73,822 73,613 2,251,057 2,264,263 4,324,035 4,448,198 400,000 400,000 141,919 141,919 256,175 229,293 798,095 771,212 11 (5) 56 661 (89,698) (91,720) 137,082 131,650 Total accumulated other comprehensive 47,451 40,585 income Non-controlling interests 9,831 10,985 Total net assets 855,378 822,783 Total liabilities and net assets 5,179,414 5,270,982 5

Japan Post Co. 2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (1) Interim Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended June 30 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Operating income Postal service business income Commissions for banking business consignment Commissions for life insurance business consignment Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income 496,973 486,166 97,732 95,213 74,262 51,634 73,818 73,364 160,067 185,566 41,480 33,877 Total operating income 944,334 925,824 Operating costs 842,945 845,353 Gross operating income 101,388 80,471 Sales, general and administrative costs 61,148 60,012 Net operating income 40,240 20,458 Other income Interest income 111 55 Dividend income 4 4 Equity in earnings of affiliates 28 12 Foreign exchange gains 560 274 Subsidy income 64 969 Others 512 795 Total other income 1,282 2,111 Other expenses Interest expenses 3,603 2,917 Others 251 443 Total other expenses 3,855 3,360 Net ordinary income 37,667 19,209 Extraordinary gains Gains on sales of fixed assets 1,219 119 Compensation for transfer 150 906 Compensation income - 715 Contribution for post office refurbishment 739 313 expenses Others 45 107 Total extraordinary gains 2,153 2,161 Extraordinary losses Losses on sales of fixed assets 55 23 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 238 551 Post office refurbishment expenses 739 313 Others 645 1,367 Total extraordinary losses 1,678 2,256 Income before income taxes 38,143 19,114 Income taxes current 1,856 1,789 Income taxes deferred 705 292 Total income taxes 2,561 2,081 Net income 35,581 17,032 Net income attributable to 165 337 non-controlling interests Net income attributable to 35,416 16,695 Japan Post Co. 6

Japan Post Co. (2) Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net income Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Adjustments for retirement benefits Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates Total other comprehensive loss Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Japan Post Co. Non-controlling interests 35,581 17,032 (34) (12) 2 604 (1,185) (1,120) (5,368) (5,431) (4) (4) (6,589) (5,965) 28,992 11,067 29,228 9,828 (235) 1,238 7

Japan Post Co. 3. Segment Information Three months ended June 30, 2019 (1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Postal and International Other Total domestic Post office logistics Subtotal logistics business business business (Note 2) Operating income (Note 1) Operating income from 498,359 285,907 160,067 944,334 - 944,334 third parties Intersegment operating 3,200 49,030 42 52,273 - 52,273 income Total 501,560 334,938 160,109 996,607 - 996,607 Segment profit (loss) 21,516 21,851 (1,919) 41,448 - 41,448 (Notes) "Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries. The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income (Millions of yen) Items Amount Total segment profit of reportable segments 41,448 Segment profit in other business - Eliminations of intersegment transactions 334 Corporate expenses (Note) (490) Other adjustments (1,052) Net operating income on the interim consolidated 40,240 statements of income (Note) "Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments. 8

Japan Post Co. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Postal and International Other Total domestic Post office logistics Subtotal logistics business business business (Note 2) Operating income (Note 1) Operating income from 487,563 252,693 185,566 925,824 - 925,824 third parties Intersegment operating 2,623 51,216 37 53,876 - 53,876 income Total 490,187 303,910 185,603 979,701 - 979,701 Segment profit (loss) 15,412 14,735 (8,216) 21,932 - 21,932 (Notes) "Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries. The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income (Millions of yen) Items Amount Total segment profit of reportable segments 21,932 Segment profit in other business - Eliminations of intersegment transactions 314 Corporate expenses (Note) (659) Other adjustments (1,129) Net operating income on the interim consolidated 20,458 statements of income (Note) "Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments. 9