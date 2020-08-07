Japan Post : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Note: Please refer to the documents on consolidated financial results announcements of Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance released on the respective company's website for their consolidated financial results.
I Japan Post Holdings
Year-on-Year Changes of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net ordinary income
(Billions of yen)
Japan Post Holdings
Japan Post Co.
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Insurance
Others
(Consolidated)
(Including consolidated
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
accounting procedures)
Three months ended
202.2
37.6
105.7
56.0
2.8
June 30, 2019
Three months ended
133.2
19.2
42.0
69.9
2.0
June 30, 2020
Year-on-year change
(69.0)
(18.4)
(63.6)
+ 13.9
(0.8)
Net income
(Billions of yen)
Japan Post Holdings
Japan Post Co.
Japan Post Bank
Japan Post Insurance
Others
(Consolidated)
(Including consolidated
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
accounting procedures)
Three months ended
135.0
35.4
77.8
33.7
(11.9)
June 30, 2019
Three months ended
78.7
16.6
33.2
46.7
(17.8)
June 30, 2020
Year-on-year change
(56.2)
(18.7)
(44.6)
+ 12.9
(5.9)
The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.
1
2
II Japan Post Co.
3
Japan Post Co.
1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,920,713
1,995,833
Notes receivable and operating
302,887
323,849
accounts receivable
Securities
15,000
15,000
Inventories
30,673
32,152
Other current assets
104,762
105,521
Reserve for possible loan losses
(5,291)
(6,094)
Total current assets
2,368,745
2,466,262
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings
958,586
943,256
Land
1,300,555
1,302,047
Right-of-use assets
132,401
139,653
Other tangible fixed assets
290,924
293,572
Total tangible fixed assets
2,682,468
2,678,530
Intangible assets
81,080
79,136
Investments and other assets
Other investments and other assets
49,326
49,328
Reserve for possible loan losses
(2,207)
(2,276)
Total investments and other assets
47,118
47,052
Total non-current assets
2,810,668
2,804,719
Total assets
5,179,414
5,270,982
4
Japan Post Co.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable and operating accounts payable
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term
borrowings
Other accounts payable
Outstanding amount of banking
business consignment Outstanding amount of life insurance
business consignment Income taxes payable Deposits received
Fund deposits for post offices
Reserve for bonuses
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease obligations
Deferred tax liabilities
Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches
Reserve for management board benefit trust
Liability for retirement benefits
Other long-term liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation
adjustments Accumulated adjustments for
retirement benefits
98,997
92,885
159,972
198,421
108,804
123,888
279,410
154,805
3,160
91,807
1,004
1,171
17,656
7,571
247,054
211,835
870,000
1,070,000
108,042
30,392
178,874
201,155
2,072,977
2,183,935
23,324
36
148,492
158,097
10,215
10,751
197
197
280
261
1,994,725
2,021,305
73,822
73,613
2,251,057
2,264,263
4,324,035
4,448,198
400,000
400,000
141,919
141,919
256,175
229,293
798,095
771,212
11
(5)
56
661
(89,698)
(91,720)
137,082
131,650
Total accumulated other comprehensive
47,451
40,585
income
Non-controlling interests
9,831
10,985
Total net assets
855,378
822,783
Total liabilities and net assets
5,179,414
5,270,982
5
Japan Post Co.
2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(1) Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Operating income
Postal service business income Commissions for banking business
consignment
Commissions for life insurance business consignment
Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income
496,973
486,166
97,732
95,213
74,262
51,634
73,818
73,364
160,067
185,566
41,480
33,877
Total operating income
944,334
925,824
Operating costs
842,945
845,353
Gross operating income
101,388
80,471
Sales, general and administrative costs
61,148
60,012
Net operating income
40,240
20,458
Other income
Interest income
111
55
Dividend income
4
4
Equity in earnings of affiliates
28
12
Foreign exchange gains
560
274
Subsidy income
64
969
Others
512
795
Total other income
1,282
2,111
Other expenses
Interest expenses
3,603
2,917
Others
251
443
Total other expenses
3,855
3,360
Net ordinary income
37,667
19,209
Extraordinary gains
Gains on sales of fixed assets
1,219
119
Compensation for transfer
150
906
Compensation income
-
715
Contribution for post office refurbishment
739
313
expenses
Others
45
107
Total extraordinary gains
2,153
2,161
Extraordinary losses
Losses on sales of fixed assets
55
23
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
238
551
Post office refurbishment expenses
739
313
Others
645
1,367
Total extraordinary losses
1,678
2,256
Income before income taxes
38,143
19,114
Income taxes current
1,856
1,789
Income taxes deferred
705
292
Total income taxes
2,561
2,081
Net income
35,581
17,032
Net income attributable to
165
337
non-controlling interests
Net income attributable to
35,416
16,695
Japan Post Co.
6
Japan Post Co.
(2) Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net income
Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on
available-for-sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Adjustments for retirement benefits Share of other comprehensive loss
of affiliates
Total other comprehensive loss
Comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Japan Post Co.
Non-controlling interests
35,581
17,032
(34)
(12)
2
604
(1,185)
(1,120)
(5,368)
(5,431)
(4)
(4)
(6,589)
(5,965)
28,992
11,067
29,228
9,828
(235)
1,238
7
Japan Post Co.
3. Segment Information
Three months ended June 30, 2019
(1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Postal and
International
Other
Total
domestic
Post office
logistics
Subtotal
logistics
business
business
business
(Note 2)
Operating income (Note 1)
Operating income from
498,359
285,907
160,067
944,334
-
944,334
third parties
Intersegment operating
3,200
49,030
42
52,273
-
52,273
income
Total
501,560
334,938
160,109
996,607
-
996,607
Segment profit (loss)
21,516
21,851
(1,919)
41,448
-
41,448
(Notes)
"Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries.
The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Total segment profit of reportable segments
41,448
Segment profit in other business
-
Eliminations of intersegment transactions
334
Corporate expenses (Note)
(490)
Other adjustments
(1,052)
Net operating income on the interim consolidated
40,240
statements of income
(Note)
"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
8
Japan Post Co.
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Postal and
International
Other
Total
domestic
Post office
logistics
Subtotal
logistics
business
business
business
(Note 2)
Operating income (Note 1)
Operating income from
487,563
252,693
185,566
925,824
-
925,824
third parties
Intersegment operating
2,623
51,216
37
53,876
-
53,876
income
Total
490,187
303,910
185,603
979,701
-
979,701
Segment profit (loss)
15,412
14,735
(8,216)
21,932
-
21,932
(Notes)
"Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries.
The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Total segment profit of reportable segments
21,932
Segment profit in other business
-
Eliminations of intersegment transactions
314
Corporate expenses (Note)
(659)
Other adjustments
(1,129)
Net operating income on the interim consolidated
20,458
statements of income
(Note)
"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:06 UTC