Japan Post : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Financial Results

of the Principal Subsidiaries

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

August 7, 2020

Copyright © 2020 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

I

Japan Post Holdings .....................................................................................................

1

Year-on-Year Changes of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020............

1

II

Japan Post Co..............................................................................................................

3

1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................

4

2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements

of Comprehensive Income ......................................................................................

6

(1) Interim Consolidated Statements of Income........................................................

6

(2) Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..............................

7

3. Segment Information.................................................................................................

8

Note: Please refer to the documents on consolidated financial results announcements of Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance released on the respective company's website for their consolidated financial results.

I Japan Post Holdings

Year-on-Year Changes of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net ordinary income

(Billions of yen)

Japan Post Holdings

Japan Post Co.

Japan Post Bank

Japan Post Insurance

Others

(Consolidated)

(Including consolidated

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

accounting procedures)

Three months ended

202.2

37.6

105.7

56.0

2.8

June 30, 2019

Three months ended

133.2

19.2

42.0

69.9

2.0

June 30, 2020

Year-on-year change

(69.0)

(18.4)

(63.6)

+ 13.9

(0.8)

Net income

(Billions of yen)

Japan Post Holdings

Japan Post Co.

Japan Post Bank

Japan Post Insurance

Others

(Consolidated)

(Including consolidated

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

accounting procedures)

Three months ended

135.0

35.4

77.8

33.7

(11.9)

June 30, 2019

Three months ended

78.7

16.6

33.2

46.7

(17.8)

June 30, 2020

Year-on-year change

(56.2)

(18.7)

(44.6)

+ 12.9

(5.9)

  • The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net income attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.

1

2

II Japan Post Co.

3

Japan Post Co.

1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,920,713

1,995,833

Notes receivable and operating

302,887

323,849

accounts receivable

Securities

15,000

15,000

Inventories

30,673

32,152

Other current assets

104,762

105,521

Reserve for possible loan losses

(5,291)

(6,094)

Total current assets

2,368,745

2,466,262

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings

958,586

943,256

Land

1,300,555

1,302,047

Right-of-use assets

132,401

139,653

Other tangible fixed assets

290,924

293,572

Total tangible fixed assets

2,682,468

2,678,530

Intangible assets

81,080

79,136

Investments and other assets

Other investments and other assets

49,326

49,328

Reserve for possible loan losses

(2,207)

(2,276)

Total investments and other assets

47,118

47,052

Total non-current assets

2,810,668

2,804,719

Total assets

5,179,414

5,270,982

4

Japan Post Co.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable and operating accounts payable

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term

borrowings

Other accounts payable

Outstanding amount of banking

business consignment Outstanding amount of life insurance

business consignment Income taxes payable Deposits received

Fund deposits for post offices

Reserve for bonuses

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease obligations

Deferred tax liabilities

Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches

Reserve for management board benefit trust

Liability for retirement benefits

Other long-term liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation

adjustments Accumulated adjustments for

retirement benefits

98,997

92,885

159,972

198,421

108,804

123,888

279,410

154,805

3,160

91,807

1,004

1,171

17,656

7,571

247,054

211,835

870,000

1,070,000

108,042

30,392

178,874

201,155

2,072,977

2,183,935

23,324

36

148,492

158,097

10,215

10,751

197

197

280

261

1,994,725

2,021,305

73,822

73,613

2,251,057

2,264,263

4,324,035

4,448,198

400,000

400,000

141,919

141,919

256,175

229,293

798,095

771,212

11

(5)

56

661

(89,698)

(91,720)

137,082

131,650

Total accumulated other comprehensive

47,451

40,585

income

Non-controlling interests

9,831

10,985

Total net assets

855,378

822,783

Total liabilities and net assets

5,179,414

5,270,982

5

Japan Post Co.

2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(1) Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Operating income

Postal service business income Commissions for banking business

consignment

Commissions for life insurance business consignment

Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income

496,973

486,166

97,732

95,213

74,262

51,634

73,818

73,364

160,067

185,566

41,480

33,877

Total operating income

944,334

925,824

Operating costs

842,945

845,353

Gross operating income

101,388

80,471

Sales, general and administrative costs

61,148

60,012

Net operating income

40,240

20,458

Other income

Interest income

111

55

Dividend income

4

4

Equity in earnings of affiliates

28

12

Foreign exchange gains

560

274

Subsidy income

64

969

Others

512

795

Total other income

1,282

2,111

Other expenses

Interest expenses

3,603

2,917

Others

251

443

Total other expenses

3,855

3,360

Net ordinary income

37,667

19,209

Extraordinary gains

Gains on sales of fixed assets

1,219

119

Compensation for transfer

150

906

Compensation income

-

715

Contribution for post office refurbishment

739

313

expenses

Others

45

107

Total extraordinary gains

2,153

2,161

Extraordinary losses

Losses on sales of fixed assets

55

23

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

238

551

Post office refurbishment expenses

739

313

Others

645

1,367

Total extraordinary losses

1,678

2,256

Income before income taxes

38,143

19,114

Income taxes current

1,856

1,789

Income taxes deferred

705

292

Total income taxes

2,561

2,081

Net income

35,581

17,032

Net income attributable to

165

337

non-controlling interests

Net income attributable to

35,416

16,695

Japan Post Co.

6

Japan Post Co.

(2) Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on

available-for-sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Adjustments for retirement benefits Share of other comprehensive loss

of affiliates

Total other comprehensive loss

Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Japan Post Co.

Non-controlling interests

35,581

17,032

(34)

(12)

2

604

(1,185)

(1,120)

(5,368)

(5,431)

(4)

(4)

(6,589)

(5,965)

28,992

11,067

29,228

9,828

(235)

1,238

7

Japan Post Co.

3. Segment Information

Three months ended June 30, 2019

(1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Postal and

International

Other

Total

domestic

Post office

logistics

Subtotal

logistics

business

business

business

(Note 2)

Operating income (Note 1)

Operating income from

498,359

285,907

160,067

944,334

-

944,334

third parties

Intersegment operating

3,200

49,030

42

52,273

-

52,273

income

Total

501,560

334,938

160,109

996,607

-

996,607

Segment profit (loss)

21,516

21,851

(1,919)

41,448

-

41,448

(Notes)

  1. "Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries.
  2. The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
  1. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Total segment profit of reportable segments

41,448

Segment profit in other business

-

Eliminations of intersegment transactions

334

Corporate expenses (Note)

(490)

Other adjustments

(1,052)

Net operating income on the interim consolidated

40,240

statements of income

(Note)

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

8

Japan Post Co.

Three months ended June 30, 2020

(1) Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Postal and

International

Other

Total

domestic

Post office

logistics

Subtotal

logistics

business

business

business

(Note 2)

Operating income (Note 1)

Operating income from

487,563

252,693

185,566

925,824

-

925,824

third parties

Intersegment operating

2,623

51,216

37

53,876

-

53,876

income

Total

490,187

303,910

185,603

979,701

-

979,701

Segment profit (loss)

15,412

14,735

(8,216)

21,932

-

21,932

(Notes)

  1. "Operating income" is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries.
  2. The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
  1. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the interim consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Total segment profit of reportable segments

21,932

Segment profit in other business

-

Eliminations of intersegment transactions

314

Corporate expenses (Note)

(659)

Other adjustments

(1,129)

Net operating income on the interim consolidated

20,458

statements of income

(Note)

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

9

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:06 UTC
