Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

August 7, 2020

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

6178

URL:

https://www.japanpost.jp/en/

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO

Contact:

TSURUDA Nobuo, Executive Officer, Head of IR Office

Phone:

+81-3-3477-0206

Scheduled date of filing interim securities report:

August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

-

Trading accounts:

Unestablished

Availability of supplementary briefing material on interim financial results:

Available

Schedule of interim financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Net ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Japan Post Holdings

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended

2,793,065

(6.4)

133,229

(34.1)

78,788

(41.7)

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

2,985,144

(5.5)

202,238

(3.8)

135,072

9.3

June 30, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income:Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥2,182,053 million [566.6%]

Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥327,342 million [-%]

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

19.49

-

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

33.41

-

June 30, 2019

(Note 1) The percentage change of comprehensive income from the previous corresponding period is not shown for the three months ended June 30, 2019 because the rate of change exceeded 1,000%.

(Note 2) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio (Note)

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

293,636,200

14,681,583

4.3

As of March 31, 2020

286,098,449

12,616,774

3.8

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020:

¥12,667,950 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥10,934,152 million

(Note) Equity ratio = [(Net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets] x 100

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

0.00

-

-

-

(Forecast)

(Note 1) Revision of dividends forecast to the latest announcement: None

(Note 2) The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast) has been left undecided, as the outlook for the business environment in which the Japan Post Group operates remains unclear at present, and the Company's results may change significantly depending on future developments. The Company will consider the payment of a year-end dividend while closely monitoring results going forward.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Net ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to Japan Post Holdings

Fiscal year ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

11,290,000

(5.5)

520,000

(39.8)

280,000

(42.1)

69.25

March 31, 2021

(Note 1)

Revision of financial results forecast to the latest announcement: None

(Note 2)

The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has been calculated

based on information on the impact of the spread of COVID-19 available to the Company as of June 30,

2020, under certain assumptions. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various

factors such as when the spread of the infection is brought under control, as well as the economic environment in major markets in Japan and overseas, foreign exchange fluctuations, etc.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Adoption of accounting method specific to preparation of interim consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury stock):

As of June 30, 2020: 4,500,000,000 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 4,500,000,000 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period:

As of June 30, 2020: 456,658,001 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 456,667,501 shares

3) Average number of shares during the fiscal period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 4,043,339,598 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 4,043,222,037 shares

(Note) The total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 518,800 shares and 528,300 shares as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The number of treasury stock excluded from calculation of the average number of shares during the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 521,201 shares and 638,762 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

  • This summary of interim consolidated financial results is outside the scope of interim audit procedures by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecast and other specific matters

Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that the Company is aware of as of June 30, 2020 and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward- looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

[Attachment]

Table of Contents

1.

Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review..............

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position .....................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections ...................................

2

2.

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .............................................................................

3

(1)

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................................................

3

  1. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
    ........................................................................................................................................................................... 5

(3) Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................

7

(Notes on Going-Concern Assumption)..............................................................................................................

7

(Notes to Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity).....................................................................................

7

(Additional Information).....................................................................................................................................

7

(Segment Information)........................................................................................................................................

8

Supplementary Briefing Material:

Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

1

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated ordinary income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥2,793,065 million (down ¥192,078 million year-on-year), of which the postal and domestic logistics business segment accounted for ¥490,902 million (down ¥11,434 million year-on-year); the post office business segment accounted for ¥304,299 million (down ¥30,945 million year-on-year); the international logistics business segment accounted for ¥185,659 million (up ¥25,441 million year-on-year); the banking business segment accounted for ¥387,598 million (down ¥76,224 million year-on-year); and the life insurance business segment accounted for ¥1,696,390 million (down ¥122,596 million year-on-year). Consolidated net ordinary income amounted to ¥133,229 million (down ¥69,009 million year-on-year) as a result of net ordinary income of ¥15,803 million in the postal and domestic logistics business segment (down ¥6,259 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥14,884 million in the post office business segment (down ¥7,114 million year-on-year); net ordinary loss of ¥10,940 million in the international logistics business segment (net ordinary loss of ¥5,268 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year); net ordinary income of ¥42,049 million in the banking business segment (down ¥63,666 million year-on-year); and net ordinary income of ¥69,956 million in the life insurance business segment (up ¥13,953 million year-on-year).

As a result of the above, net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings amounted to ¥78,788 million (down ¥56,284 million year-on-year), which comprises consolidated net ordinary income after adjusting for extraordinary gains (losses), provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position
    1. Assets

Consolidated total assets were ¥293,636,200 million, up ¥7,537,751 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in cash and due from banks of ¥2,161,685 million, an increase in securities of ¥3,145,264 million and an increase in loans of ¥2,419,375 million, as well as a decrease in receivables under securities borrowing transactions of ¥486,377 million and a decrease in deferred tax assets of ¥285,593 million. 2) Liabilities

Consolidated total liabilities were ¥278,954,617 million, up ¥5,472,942 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in deposits of ¥4,483,153 million and an increase in borrowed money of ¥1,911,626 million, as well as a decrease in payables under securities lending transactions of ¥889,438 million. 3) Net Assets

Consolidated total net assets were ¥14,681,583 million, up ¥2,064,808 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities of ¥1,813,382 million and an increase in non-controlling interests of ¥331,010 million, as well as a decrease in net deferred gains (losses) on hedges of ¥42,347 million.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections

The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 remains unchanged from the full year forecast announced on May 15, 2020.

2

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

53,680,384

55,842,070

Call loans

1,420,000

1,250,000

Receivables under resale agreements

9,731,897

9,711,854

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

3,304,202

2,817,824

Monetary claims bought

634,394

624,272

Trading account securities

31

17

Money held in trust

7,804,150

8,426,934

Securities

191,127,051

194,272,315

Loans

10,624,482

13,043,858

Foreign exchanges

147,469

154,937

Other assets

2,787,487

2,952,521

Tangible fixed assets

3,186,558

3,188,135

Intangible assets

291,694

279,296

Asset for retirement benefits

55,308

55,250

Deferred tax assets

1,312,378

1,026,784

Reserve for possible loan losses

(9,043)

(9,873)

Total assets

286,098,449

293,636,200

3

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Deposits

181,377,859

185,861,012

Payables under repurchase agreements

14,855,624

15,116,767

Policy reserves and others

64,191,926

63,462,471

Reserve for outstanding claims

461,224

453,826

Policy reserves

62,293,166

61,591,944

Reserve for policyholder dividends

1,437,535

1,416,700

Payables under securities lending transactions

6,509,525

5,620,087

Borrowed money

302,200

2,213,826

Foreign exchanges

511

387

Bonds

100,000

100,000

Other liabilities

2,820,086

2,739,968

Reserve for bonuses

121,875

33,936

Liability for retirement benefits

2,220,241

2,247,696

Reserve for employee stock ownership plan trust

605

309

Reserve for management board benefit trust

984

806

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

80,324

78,757

Reserve for insurance claims and others

29,722

16,230

Reserve under the special laws

858,339

835,942

Reserve for price fluctuations

858,339

835,942

Deferred tax liabilities

11,845

626,415

Total liabilities

273,481,674

278,954,617

Net assets

Capital stock

3,500,000

3,500,000

Capital surplus

4,084,763

4,085,107

Retained earnings

4,057,087

4,034,779

Treasury stock

(831,707)

(831,693)

Total shareholders' equity

10,810,143

10,788,193

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

295,671

2,109,053

securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(291,823)

(334,171)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(89,698)

(91,720)

Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits

209,860

196,595

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

124,008

1,879,756

Non-controlling interests

1,682,622

2,013,633

Total net assets

12,616,774

14,681,583

Total liabilities and net assets

286,098,449

293,636,200

4

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

  1. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
    Interim Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Ordinary income

2,985,144

2,793,065

Postal business income

650,844

666,763

Banking business income

463,405

387,180

Life insurance business income

1,818,977

1,696,386

Other ordinary income

51,917

42,734

Ordinary expenses

2,782,905

2,659,836

Operating expenses

2,059,517

1,951,113

Personnel expenses

643,851

613,846

Depreciation and amortization

72,699

71,809

Other ordinary expenses

6,837

23,067

Net ordinary income

202,238

133,229

Extraordinary gains

23,330

24,564

Gains on sales of fixed assets

1,219

251

Reversal of reserve under the special laws

15,669

22,397

Reversal of reserve for price fluctuations

15,669

22,397

Compensation for transfer

150

906

Gains on transfer of business

6,245

-

Other extraordinary gains

46

1,009

Extraordinary losses

1,804

2,358

Losses on sales and disposal of fixed assets

333

736

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

138

16

Post office refurbishment expenses

614

250

Other extraordinary losses

717

1,354

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

20,745

20,400

Income before income taxes

203,019

135,035

Income taxes current

65,896

33,334

Income taxes deferred

(18,700)

2,898

Total income taxes

47,196

36,232

Net income

155,823

98,802

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

20,750

20,014

Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings

135,072

78,788

5

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

155,823

98,802

Other comprehensive income

171,518

2,083,250

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

150,237

2,145,364

securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

33,891

(47,648)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,185)

(1,120)

Adjustments for retirement benefits

(11,420)

(13,340)

Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates

(4)

(4)

Comprehensive income

327,342

2,182,053

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Japan Post Holdings

271,335

1,834,513

Non-controlling interests

56,006

347,539

6

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

  1. Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going-Concern Assumption)
    None

(Notes to Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None

(Additional Information)

On December 27, 2019, the Company and its consolidated subsidiary Japan Post Co., Ltd. received administrative dispositions pursuant to the Insurance Business Act, etc. from the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and the Financial Services Agency of Japan, and Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, received administrative dispositions pursuant to the Insurance Business Act from the Financial Services Agency of Japan, on account of improper solicitation actions regarding insurance policies, and underlying systemic problems. The Company is resolved to treat the implementation of the business improvement plan that it formulated as its top-priority management issue, and is making group-wide efforts. Additionally, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. has been confirming with all customers with insurance policies whether their insurance policies are in line with their intentions, and compensating customers who have suffered disadvantages.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company has reasonably estimated insurance-related expenses associated with the reinstatement of policies and other actions to compensate for the disadvantages suffered by the customers (the refund of premiums, payments of insurance claims, etc.), and recorded a reserve for insurance claims and others of ¥16,230 million.

7

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

(Segment Information)

1. Ordinary income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segments

Postal and

International

Life

Other

Total

domestic

Post office

Banking

Subtotal

business

logistics

business

logistics

business

insurance

business

business

business

Ordinary income

Ordinary income from

481,735

30,887

185,622

387,180

1,696,386

2,781,813

9,518

2,791,331

third parties

Intersegment ordinary

9,166

273,412

37

417

4

283,037

114,771

397,808

income

Total

490,902

304,299

185,659

387,598

1,696,390

3,064,850

124,289

3,189,140

Segment profit (loss)

15,803

14,884

(10,940)

42,049

69,956

131,753

99,988

231,742

(Notes) 1. Ordinary income is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries.

2. "Other business" includes the hotel business and hospital business. Segment profit in "Other business" includes dividend income from subsidiaries and affiliates recorded by the Company in the amount of ¥97,209 million.

2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Total segment profit of reportable segments

131,753

Segment profit in other business

99,988

Eliminations of intersegment transactions

(98,623)

Adjustments

110

Net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements

133,229

of income

(Note) "Adjustments" are primarily due to differences in the calculation methods used for segment loss for the international logistics business segment and net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements of income.

8

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., L
05:44aJAPAN POST : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ende..
PU
05:44aJAPAN POST : Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
05:44aJAPAN POST : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Three Months Ended ..
PU
08/06JAPAN POST : Status of Investigation of Rewritten Insurance Policies, Etc. at Ja..
PU
08/04JAPAN POST : to sell Australia's Toll Holdings - report
RE
08/04JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
07/01EFFECTING WORKPLACE POLICY CHANGES : Do I need to consult my employees?
AQ
06/30Japan Post to punish some 2,400 employees over improper insurance sales
RE
06/16JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/15JAPAN POST : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 613 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2021 339 B 3 206 M 3 206 M
Net cash 2021 49 673 B 470 B 470 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 3 028 B 28 694 M 28 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 -4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,76x
Nbr of Employees 245 472
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 936,67 JPY
Last Close Price 748,80 JPY
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroya Masuda President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasuo Suzuki Director & Representative SEVP
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Yagi Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.02%28 694
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-10.37%198 749
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-14.55%136 211
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.47%111 331
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-19.45%38 279
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.96%16 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group