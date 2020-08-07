Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT Send by mail :

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 August 7, 2020 Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 6178 URL: https://www.japanpost.jp/en/ Representative: MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO Contact: TSURUDA Nobuo, Executive Officer, Head of IR Office Phone: +81-3-3477-0206 Scheduled date of filing interim securities report: August 14, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Trading accounts: Unestablished Availability of supplementary briefing material on interim financial results: Available Schedule of interim financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Ordinary income Net ordinary income Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended 2,793,065 (6.4) 133,229 (34.1) 78,788 (41.7) June 30, 2020 Three months ended 2,985,144 (5.5) 202,238 (3.8) 135,072 9.3 June 30, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income:Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥2,182,053 million [566.6%] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥327,342 million [-%] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Three months ended 19.49 - June 30, 2020 Three months ended 33.41 - June 30, 2019 (Note 1) The percentage change of comprehensive income from the previous corresponding period is not shown for the three months ended June 30, 2019 because the rate of change exceeded 1,000%. (Note 2) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio (Note) Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 293,636,200 14,681,583 4.3 As of March 31, 2020 286,098,449 12,616,774 3.8 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥12,667,950 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥10,934,152 million (Note) Equity ratio = [(Net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets] x 100 2. Dividends Annual dividend 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 25.00 - 25.00 50.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 0.00 - - - (Forecast) (Note 1) Revision of dividends forecast to the latest announcement: None (Note 2) The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (forecast) has been left undecided, as the outlook for the business environment in which the Japan Post Group operates remains unclear at present, and the Company's results may change significantly depending on future developments. The Company will consider the payment of a year-end dividend while closely monitoring results going forward. 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Ordinary income Net ordinary income Net income attributable Net income per share to Japan Post Holdings Fiscal year ending Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 11,290,000 (5.5) 520,000 (39.8) 280,000 (42.1) 69.25 March 31, 2021 (Note 1) Revision of financial results forecast to the latest announcement: None (Note 2) The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has been calculated based on information on the impact of the spread of COVID-19 available to the Company as of June 30, 2020, under certain assumptions. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors such as when the spread of the infection is brought under control, as well as the economic environment in major markets in Japan and overseas, foreign exchange fluctuations, etc. * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Adoption of accounting method specific to preparation of interim consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of shares issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2020: 4,500,000,000 shares As of March 31, 2020: 4,500,000,000 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period: As of June 30, 2020: 456,658,001 shares As of March 31, 2020: 456,667,501 shares 3) Average number of shares during the fiscal period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 4,043,339,598 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 4,043,222,037 shares (Note) The total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 518,800 shares and 528,300 shares as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The number of treasury stock excluded from calculation of the average number of shares during the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 521,201 shares and 638,762 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This summary of interim consolidated financial results is outside the scope of interim audit procedures by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.

Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecast and other specific matters Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that the Company is aware of as of June 30, 2020 and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward- looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule. Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd [Attachment] Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review.............. 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations................................................................................................................ 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................... 2 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections ................................... 2 2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ............................................................................. 3 (1) Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets................................................................................................................ 3 Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

........................................................................................................................................................................... 5 (3) Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................................ 7 (Notes on Going-Concern Assumption).............................................................................................................. 7 (Notes to Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)..................................................................................... 7 (Additional Information)..................................................................................................................................... 7 (Segment Information)........................................................................................................................................ 8 Supplementary Briefing Material: Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 1 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd 1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review (1) Explanation of Results of Operations Consolidated ordinary income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥2,793,065 million (down ¥192,078 million year-on-year), of which the postal and domestic logistics business segment accounted for ¥490,902 million (down ¥11,434 million year-on-year); the post office business segment accounted for ¥304,299 million (down ¥30,945 million year-on-year); the international logistics business segment accounted for ¥185,659 million (up ¥25,441 million year-on-year); the banking business segment accounted for ¥387,598 million (down ¥76,224 million year-on-year); and the life insurance business segment accounted for ¥1,696,390 million (down ¥122,596 million year-on-year). Consolidated net ordinary income amounted to ¥133,229 million (down ¥69,009 million year-on-year) as a result of net ordinary income of ¥15,803 million in the postal and domestic logistics business segment (down ¥6,259 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥14,884 million in the post office business segment (down ¥7,114 million year-on-year); net ordinary loss of ¥10,940 million in the international logistics business segment (net ordinary loss of ¥5,268 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year); net ordinary income of ¥42,049 million in the banking business segment (down ¥63,666 million year-on-year); and net ordinary income of ¥69,956 million in the life insurance business segment (up ¥13,953 million year-on-year). As a result of the above, net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings amounted to ¥78,788 million (down ¥56,284 million year-on-year), which comprises consolidated net ordinary income after adjusting for extraordinary gains (losses), provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests. Explanation of Financial Position Assets Consolidated total assets were ¥293,636,200 million, up ¥7,537,751 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major factors include an increase in cash and due from banks of ¥2,161,685 million, an increase in securities of ¥3,145,264 million and an increase in loans of ¥2,419,375 million, as well as a decrease in receivables under securities borrowing transactions of ¥486,377 million and a decrease in deferred tax assets of ¥285,593 million. 2) Liabilities Consolidated total liabilities were ¥278,954,617 million, up ¥5,472,942 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major factors include an increase in deposits of ¥4,483,153 million and an increase in borrowed money of ¥1,911,626 million, as well as a decrease in payables under securities lending transactions of ¥889,438 million. 3) Net Assets Consolidated total net assets were ¥14,681,583 million, up ¥2,064,808 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major factors include an increase in net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities of ¥1,813,382 million and an increase in non-controlling interests of ¥331,010 million, as well as a decrease in net deferred gains (losses) on hedges of ¥42,347 million. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections The consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 remains unchanged from the full year forecast announced on May 15, 2020. 2 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd 2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks 53,680,384 55,842,070 Call loans 1,420,000 1,250,000 Receivables under resale agreements 9,731,897 9,711,854 Receivables under securities borrowing transactions 3,304,202 2,817,824 Monetary claims bought 634,394 624,272 Trading account securities 31 17 Money held in trust 7,804,150 8,426,934 Securities 191,127,051 194,272,315 Loans 10,624,482 13,043,858 Foreign exchanges 147,469 154,937 Other assets 2,787,487 2,952,521 Tangible fixed assets 3,186,558 3,188,135 Intangible assets 291,694 279,296 Asset for retirement benefits 55,308 55,250 Deferred tax assets 1,312,378 1,026,784 Reserve for possible loan losses (9,043) (9,873) Total assets 286,098,449 293,636,200 3 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Deposits 181,377,859 185,861,012 Payables under repurchase agreements 14,855,624 15,116,767 Policy reserves and others 64,191,926 63,462,471 Reserve for outstanding claims 461,224 453,826 Policy reserves 62,293,166 61,591,944 Reserve for policyholder dividends 1,437,535 1,416,700 Payables under securities lending transactions 6,509,525 5,620,087 Borrowed money 302,200 2,213,826 Foreign exchanges 511 387 Bonds 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 2,820,086 2,739,968 Reserve for bonuses 121,875 33,936 Liability for retirement benefits 2,220,241 2,247,696 Reserve for employee stock ownership plan trust 605 309 Reserve for management board benefit trust 984 806 Reserve for reimbursement of deposits 80,324 78,757 Reserve for insurance claims and others 29,722 16,230 Reserve under the special laws 858,339 835,942 Reserve for price fluctuations 858,339 835,942 Deferred tax liabilities 11,845 626,415 Total liabilities 273,481,674 278,954,617 Net assets Capital stock 3,500,000 3,500,000 Capital surplus 4,084,763 4,085,107 Retained earnings 4,057,087 4,034,779 Treasury stock (831,707) (831,693) Total shareholders' equity 10,810,143 10,788,193 Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale 295,671 2,109,053 securities Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges (291,823) (334,171) Foreign currency translation adjustments (89,698) (91,720) Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits 209,860 196,595 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 124,008 1,879,756 Non-controlling interests 1,682,622 2,013,633 Total net assets 12,616,774 14,681,583 Total liabilities and net assets 286,098,449 293,636,200 4 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended June 30 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Ordinary income 2,985,144 2,793,065 Postal business income 650,844 666,763 Banking business income 463,405 387,180 Life insurance business income 1,818,977 1,696,386 Other ordinary income 51,917 42,734 Ordinary expenses 2,782,905 2,659,836 Operating expenses 2,059,517 1,951,113 Personnel expenses 643,851 613,846 Depreciation and amortization 72,699 71,809 Other ordinary expenses 6,837 23,067 Net ordinary income 202,238 133,229 Extraordinary gains 23,330 24,564 Gains on sales of fixed assets 1,219 251 Reversal of reserve under the special laws 15,669 22,397 Reversal of reserve for price fluctuations 15,669 22,397 Compensation for transfer 150 906 Gains on transfer of business 6,245 - Other extraordinary gains 46 1,009 Extraordinary losses 1,804 2,358 Losses on sales and disposal of fixed assets 333 736 Losses on impairment of fixed assets 138 16 Post office refurbishment expenses 614 250 Other extraordinary losses 717 1,354 Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends 20,745 20,400 Income before income taxes 203,019 135,035 Income taxes current 65,896 33,334 Income taxes deferred (18,700) 2,898 Total income taxes 47,196 36,232 Net income 155,823 98,802 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 20,750 20,014 Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings 135,072 78,788 5 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30 (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net income 155,823 98,802 Other comprehensive income 171,518 2,083,250 Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale 150,237 2,145,364 securities Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges 33,891 (47,648) Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,185) (1,120) Adjustments for retirement benefits (11,420) (13,340) Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates (4) (4) Comprehensive income 327,342 2,182,053 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Japan Post Holdings 271,335 1,834,513 Non-controlling interests 56,006 347,539 6 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going-Concern Assumption)

None (Notes to Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) None (Additional Information) On December 27, 2019, the Company and its consolidated subsidiary Japan Post Co., Ltd. received administrative dispositions pursuant to the Insurance Business Act, etc. from the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and the Financial Services Agency of Japan, and Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, received administrative dispositions pursuant to the Insurance Business Act from the Financial Services Agency of Japan, on account of improper solicitation actions regarding insurance policies, and underlying systemic problems. The Company is resolved to treat the implementation of the business improvement plan that it formulated as its top-priority management issue, and is making group-wide efforts. Additionally, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. has been confirming with all customers with insurance policies whether their insurance policies are in line with their intentions, and compensating customers who have suffered disadvantages. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has reasonably estimated insurance-related expenses associated with the reinstatement of policies and other actions to compensate for the disadvantages suffered by the customers (the refund of premiums, payments of insurance claims, etc.), and recorded a reserve for insurance claims and others of ¥16,230 million. 7 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd (Segment Information) 1. Ordinary income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Postal and International Life Other Total domestic Post office Banking Subtotal business logistics business logistics business insurance business business business Ordinary income Ordinary income from 481,735 30,887 185,622 387,180 1,696,386 2,781,813 9,518 2,791,331 third parties Intersegment ordinary 9,166 273,412 37 417 4 283,037 114,771 397,808 income Total 490,902 304,299 185,659 387,598 1,696,390 3,064,850 124,289 3,189,140 Segment profit (loss) 15,803 14,884 (10,940) 42,049 69,956 131,753 99,988 231,742 (Notes) 1. Ordinary income is presented instead of net sales which is typical for companies in other industries. 2. "Other business" includes the hotel business and hospital business. Segment profit in "Other business" includes dividend income from subsidiaries and affiliates recorded by the Company in the amount of ¥97,209 million. 2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements of income (Millions of yen) Items Amount Total segment profit of reportable segments 131,753 Segment profit in other business 99,988 Eliminations of intersegment transactions (98,623) Adjustments 110 Net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements 133,229 of income (Note) "Adjustments" are primarily due to differences in the calculation methods used for segment loss for the international logistics business segment and net ordinary income on the interim consolidated statements of income. 8 Attachments Original document

