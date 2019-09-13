Log in
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD

(6178)
Japan Post Bank admits improper sales to elderly clients, discovers 19,500 cases

09/13/2019
Japan Post Bank Co's logo is seen on its ATM machine in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd on Friday said it improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in about 19,500 cases, the latest instance of misconduct at the state-backed postal and financial group ahead of a planned share sale.

The bank said it discovered branches and post offices had neglected an internal rule requiring staff to confirm twice that customers aged 70 years or older be in good health and have a good grasp of its products before making any sales.

An investigation by the unit of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd discovered 17,700 cases at its 213 branches and 1,891 cases at post offices in the year ended March, the bank said at a news briefing.

The misconduct casts a shadow over the government's plan to sell $10 billion worth of its shares in Japan Post Holdings to pay for reconstruction in areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Shares in Japan Post Holdings have already been hit by revelations of impropriety at another subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd. Analysts have said the government may delay its share sale due to the sell-off.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

By Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD 1.50% 1081 End-of-day quote.-9.62%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.09% 1024 End-of-day quote.-18.15%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO LTD -0.30% 1654 End-of-day quote.-34.21%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 12 554 B
EBIT 2020 752 B
Net income 2020 458 B
Finance 2020 52 080 B
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
EV / Sales2020 -3,82x
EV / Sales2021 -3,84x
Capitalization 4 140 B
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.15%38 342
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY59.43%210 286
AIA GROUP LTD21.85%123 469
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY42.91%104 098
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.33.49%45 316
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.39.15%15 147
