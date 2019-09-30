Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD

(6178)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Post Insurance says some improper-sales cases broke law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:07am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd said on Monday it has discovered 6,327 cases that violated law or internal rules in a previously flagged sales misconduct matter that is still under investigation.

This is the first time the unit of Japan Post Holdings has said some of the cases have broken the law.

Japan Post Insurance had said in August it possibly sold a total of about 183,000 insurance policies that could have been disadvantageous to policy holders, over the five years through fiscal 2018.

The company has so far scrutinised about 68,020 cases, accounting for about 37% of total misconduct, it said.

Another group company, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd, separately said earlier this month it had improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in about 19,500 cases.

The admissions cast a shadow over the government's plan to sell $10 billion worth of its shares in parent Japan Post Holdings to pay for reconstruction in areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"I will lead from the front to restore our trust from customers," Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of Japan Post Insurance, said at a news conference which was also attended by Masatsugu Nagato, chief executive at Japan Post Holdings, and Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD -2.94% 1057 End-of-day quote.-11.62%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -2.71% 1006 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO LTD -3.28% 1649 End-of-day quote.-34.41%
POST HOLDINGS INC -1.25% 105.06 Delayed Quote.17.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD
03:07aJapan Post Insurance says some improper-sales cases broke law
RE
09/25Siemens to Modernize Spanish Airport Baggage Security Systems
DJ
09/25Flights disrupted at Thomas Cook's Nordic arm as it battles to survive
RE
09/13JAPAN POST INSURANCE : Bank finds 19,591 improper sales of investment trusts
AQ
09/13Japan Post Bank admits improper sales to elderly clients, discovers 19,500 ca..
RE
09/11UPDATE2 : Watchdog launches probe into mis-selling at Japan Post Insurance
AQ
09/10UPDATE1 : Watchdog launches probe into mis-selling at Japan Post Insurance
AQ
09/10JAPAN POST INSURANCE : Financial watchdog launches probe into Japan Post Insuran..
AQ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 12 582 B
EBIT 2020 707 B
Net income 2020 445 B
Finance 2020 51 958 B
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 -3,81x
EV / Sales2021 -3,84x
Capitalization 4 067 B
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 296,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 006,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masatsugu Nagato President & Director
Hidetake Kikuhara Executive Officer
Seiji Yukino Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Group IT
Yasuo Suzuki Director & Representative SEVP
Miwako Noma Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-19.58%37 611
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY57.49%205 195
AIA GROUP LTD13.85%113 724
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY37.86%99 238
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.25.54%41 672
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.50.66%16 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group