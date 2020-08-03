Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Financial Report for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 （536KB） NEW
0
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT
Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Securities Code: 4973
July 22, 2020
0
Financial Review for FY2020 (1)
Electronic Components Industry
In the electronic components industry, the signs of the elimination of inventory adjustments for semiconductors and electronic components seen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year were impacted significantly by the stagnation of global economic activity as a result of experiencing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic amid not being able to find a definite recovery trend due to the impact of the US-China trade war and the weakening relationships between Japan and South Korea.
There are fields that have benefited, such as with the increase in demand to stay home associated with working from home or refraining from going out, which were introduced in various countries around the world as measures to prevent the infection, and the Company believes that these are supporting the electronic components industry.
JPC's Financial Review
The impact of COVID-19, which is a matter of concern, is limited.
Sales of plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates were strong.
Sales of plating chemicals for connectors, which showed strong sales due to the launch of improved plating chemicals, were sluggish.
Sales of plating chemicals for lead frames increased as sales were strong due to an improvement in sentiment as a result of the rising market price for the noble metal, palladium, coming to a halt.
The materials used in the preparation of forecasts of results and predictions are based upon predicted trends in the industries related to the Company's operations. Accordingly, economic conditions both in Japan and overseas, fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors may influence forecasts of results. The predictions and forecasts made are based upon the information available as of June 2020.
There are a number of factors that cannot be predicted with certainty that may have an influence on these forecasts, including market conditions, competitors' actions, the performance of newly introduced products and services, and the global IT market and related markets. Accordingly, actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts presented in this document.
The copyright of this document belongs to JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. Reproduction, copying, or redistribution of this document is strictly prohibited without the written permission of the Company.
JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:04 UTC