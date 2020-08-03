Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Financial Report for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 （536KB） NEW

Log in
08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Securities Code: 4973

July 22, 2020

0

Financial Review for FY2020 (1)

Electronic Components Industry

  • In the electronic components industry, the signs of the elimination of inventory adjustments for semiconductors and electronic components seen in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year were impacted significantly by the stagnation of global economic activity as a result of experiencing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic amid not being able to find a definite recovery trend due to the impact of the US-China trade war and the weakening relationships between Japan and South Korea.
  • There are fields that have benefited, such as with the increase in demand to stay home associated with working from home or refraining from going out, which were introduced in various countries around the world as measures to prevent the infection, and the Company believes that these are supporting the electronic components industry.

JPC's Financial Review

  • The impact of COVID-19, which is a matter of concern, is limited.
  • Sales of plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates were strong.
  • Sales of plating chemicals for connectors, which showed strong sales due to the launch of improved plating chemicals, were sluggish.
  • Sales of plating chemicals for lead frames increased as sales were strong due to an improvement in sentiment as a result of the rising market price for the noble metal, palladium, coming to a halt.

Copyright © JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. All rights reserved. May not be copied or reprinted without prior written approval.

1

Financial Review for 1Q of FY2020 (2)

(millions of yen, %)

FY2020

FY2020 Forecasts

FY2019

Achieve

1Q

1Q

Y-o-Y

ment

Change

Rate

Net Sales

2,728

3,891

42.6

15,000

25.9

Operating

226

179

-20.6

880

20.4

Profit

Ordinary

284

233

-17.8

1,000

23.4

Profit

Profit

212

170

-19.6

730

23.4

Earnings Per

36.82

29.56

126.08

Share (yen)

2

Net Sales by Final Products and Operating Profit (Quarterly)

Others

(millions of yen)

Lead Frames

(millions of yen)

Connectors & Micro Switches

Printed Circuit Boards & Semiconductor Substrates

Operating Profit

4,500

304

274

350

4,000

286

296

276

273

273

260

57

300

265

3,500

95

80

230

226

250

3,000

60

59

1703

106

158

139

42

1576

1543

179

209

53

51

200

2,500

78

1339

173

1261

1351

1161

2,000

1093

1276

1158

1045

150

638

1043

1051

1,500

646

721

520

537

557

100

491

439

489

1,000

525

480

451

518

1,492

1,084

1,170

1,236

1,211

50

500

683

842

894

896

921

966

688

987

0

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

3

Historical Metal Prices

Prices of copper, tin and nickel

Prices of gold and palladium

Copper

Tin

Nickel

Gold

Palladium

(yen/g) 7.00

9,000(yen/g)

8,500

6.00

8,000

7,500

7,000

5.00

6,500

6,000

5,500

4.00

5,000

4,500

3.00

4,000

3,500

3,000

2.00

2,500

2,000

1.00

1,500

1,000

500

0.00

0

10/610/1211/611/1212/612/1213/613/1214/614/1215/615/1216/616/1217/617/1218/618/1219/619/1220/6

4

Net Sales by Export Regions (Quarterly)

(millions of yen)

Taiwan

Korea

SingaporeMalaysia

Others

China

Export Ratio

()

2,200

52.5

56.4

60

50.9

53.4

222

2,000

50.8

51.9

49.9

50.6

48.4

47.0

268

50

1,800

44.6

196

42.6

42.8

1,600

121

253

161

191

40

1,400

155

627

182

143

118

285

169

1,200

152

203

307

571

494

227

156

30

1,000

169

245

119

135

450

269

472

358

499

800

141

257

161

457

523

356

20

515

389

600

326

243

319

342

288

320

400

400

234

184

189

107

170

236

720

10

172

556

488

200

329

373

217

310

308

278

298

278

246

201

0

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

5

Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, and Research and Development Expenses

(millions of yen)

Capital Investment

Depreciation and Amortization

(millions of yen)

100

Research and Development Expenses

94.4

120

90

83.4

96.8

100

80

88.7

85.3

84.3

70

73.9

75.5

80

60.8

60

62.6

61.6

73.8

49.8

50

50.2

60

44.3

40

42.2

37.5

32.5

30.9

29.9

40

30

27.0

21.7

27.6

24.1

23.6

19.3

20.8

22.0

20.0

20

14.4

11.4

20

10

7.9

8.8

10.0 10.6

5.7

4.2

4.3

4.3

0

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

6

Efforts regarding ESG

Shareholder Return

Dividend per Share

yen, %)

Annual

EPS

Payout Ratio

FY2016

80

124.44

64.3

FY2017

80

144.13

55.5

FY2018

80

146.36

54.7

FY2019

80

148.58

53.8

FY2020 (Forecast)

80

126.08

63.5

  • Environmental consideration ・・・ Appealing gold saving products to customers for effective use of limited noble metal resources
  • Social contribution ・・・ Established JPC Scholarship Foundation to support student scholarships (Certificated as public interest incorporated foundation in April 2020)
  • Strengthen governance ・・・ Established Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee

under the Board of Directors (June 2019)

Released the English version of Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders (June 2020) Introduced the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet (June 2020)

7

Outlook for FY2020

(millions of yen, %)

FY2019

FY2020

Ratio

Y-o-Y Change

Ratio

Y-o-Y Change

Net Sales

12,969

100.0

24.9

15,000

100.0

15.7

Operating Profit

1,034

8.0

2.1

880

5.9

15.0

Ordinary Profit

1,165

9.0

0.9

1,000

6.7

14.2

Profit

858

6.6

1.7

730

4.9

14.9

Highlights

  • Hard gold (Gold alloy)・・・
    Expanding sales by introducing improved hard gold plating products for micro connectors
  • DIG (direct immersion gold on copper)・・・
    Expanding sales as a high-frequencyresponse/high-resolution compatible process to replace ENIG
  • EPIG direct electroless palladium/immersion gold on copper)・・・
    Following up on the progress of a huge IoT market from both technology and sales

JPC is actively promoting sales expansion so as to respond quickly to industry trends and customer needs.

8

Product Lineup Lineup Expansion and New Field Development

Plating Methods

Applications

Product Lineup

plating

Pure gold

1. Pure gold plating enabling uniform coating even on rough surfaces

2. Pure gold plating with higher hardness

Electrolytic

Hard gold

Gold saving hard gold plating for micro connectors: OROBRIGHT BAR7

palladium

Alloy

Electrolytic

Palladium plating for thin coating applicable to PPF: PALLABRIGHT NANO2

plating

Immersion gold

Immersion gold plating compatible with mid- to high-P Ni: IM-GOLD IB2X

Immersion gold plating with less Ni corrosion: IM-GOLD CN

Electroless

Auto catalytic

Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold sulfite: HY-GOLD

palladium

Direct auto catalytic palladium plating: NEO PALLABRIGHT DP

gold

Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold cyanide: HY-GOLD CN

Auto catalytic

Auto catalytic palladium plating for ENEPIG: NEO PALLABRIGHT 2

New fields

Base metals (copper, tin, nickel)

Alloy plating

Post-treatment agent

9

Cautionary Statements about Projections

The materials used in the preparation of forecasts of results and predictions are based upon predicted trends in the industries related to the Company's operations. Accordingly, economic conditions both in Japan and overseas, fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors may influence forecasts of results. The predictions and forecasts made are based upon the information available as of June 2020.

There are a number of factors that cannot be predicted with certainty that may have an influence on these forecasts, including market conditions, competitors' actions, the performance of newly introduced products and services, and the global IT market and related markets. Accordingly, actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts presented in this document.

The copyright of this document belongs to JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. Reproduction, copying, or redistribution of this document is strictly prohibited without the written permission of the Company.

For Further Information

TEL. +81-3-3550-1048 FAX. +81-3-3550-1006

Corporate Planning Division https://www.netjpc.com

10

Appendix: Company Introduction

History

  • July 1971 Establishment of JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
  • November 1999 Implementation of MBO
  • December 2002 JASDAQ market listing
  • March 2004 Listing on TSE Second Section
  • March 2005 Listing on TSE First Section
  • February 2019 Establishment of General incorporated foundation, JPC Scholarship Foundation
  • April 2020 Certification as public interest incorporated foundation, JPC Scholarship Foundation

Business Summary

  • Fine chemical company supplying electronic materials which support development of the electronic components industry
  • Top share in the worldwide market by narrowing the business targets to noble metal plating process
  • Construct sales and technical support systems that can respond quickly to the rapidly changing industry
  • Fabless company that do not require large-scale manufacturing plants
  • Provide technology to minimize the amount of noble metals used for connecting electronic components and contribute to effective use of mineral resources

11

Disclaimer

JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:04 UTC
