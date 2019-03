[After]On a date agreed upon by the seller and JRF, no later than September 30, 2019 (Note)

2. Reasons for Change of the Scheduled Acquisition Date

JRF agreed with the seller on January 30, 2019 to change the scheduled acquisition date to March 20, 2019 or March 29, 2019, as it takes time to remedy the issues concerning the Property's compliance with the Fire Service Act and other Acts. However, as it will take more time to remedy the issues, JRF has agreed with the seller to change the scheduled acquisition date again.

The new scheduled acquisition date has not yet been fixed and will be announced once determined.

(Note) Should the remedy of the said issues not be completed by the new scheduled acquisition date, the date may be changed again.