Japan Retail Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

August 7, 2020

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953)

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director URL: https://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

(Cancellation of own investment units pursuant to the Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporation of Japan)

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation announces that it has resolved the matters regarding the cancellation of all repurchased own investment units based on the Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporation of Japan at a meeting of the board of directors of the Investment Corporation held today.

1．Total Number of own investment units to be cancelled : 15,534 units (Percentage of cancelled units to total outstanding units before cancellation: 0.59%)

2．Scheduled cancellation date : August 18, 2020

(Reference Information)

The situation of investment units after the cancellation described above

Total number of issued and outstanding investment units 2,602,483 units (excluding own investment units) Total number of own investment units 0 unit

3．Future Outlook

Please refer to the news release titled as "Notice Concerning Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2020 (37th) Fiscal Period" dated today.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Note： This press release is a document for making a public announcement concerning the cancellation of own investment units, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.