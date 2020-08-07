Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation    8953   JP3039710003

JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8953)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Retail Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT

August 7, 2020

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953)

Representative:

Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL: https://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regarding Cancellation of Own Investment Units

(Cancellation of own investment units pursuant to the Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporation of Japan)

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation announces that it has resolved the matters regarding the cancellation of all repurchased own investment units based on the Article 80, Paragraph 2 and Paragraph 4 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporation of Japan at a meeting of the board of directors of the Investment Corporation held today.

1Total Number of own investment units to be cancelled : 15,534 units (Percentage of cancelled units to total outstanding units before cancellation: 0.59%)

2Scheduled cancellation date

: August 18, 2020

(Reference Information)

The situation of investment units after the cancellation described above

Total number of issued and outstanding investment units

2,602,483 units

(excluding own investment units)

Total number of own investment units

0 unit

3Future Outlook

Please refer to the news release titled as "Notice Concerning Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for August 2020 (37th) Fiscal Period" dated today.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Note This press release is a document for making a public announcement concerning the cancellation of own investment units, and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment.

Disclaimer

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:33:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTME
02:34aJAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Determination of Matters Regard..
PU
02:34aJAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revised Forecasts for Operating..
PU
02:34aJAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Supplemental Material on the Press Release Announ..
PU
07/29JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination o..
PU
07/27JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)
PU
02/27JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Conclusion of MOU on Merger by ..
PU
2019JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Scheduled Acquisition..
PU
2019JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 140 M 560 M 560 M
Net income 2021 19 323 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 365 B 3 456 M 3 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 6,05%
Capitalization 332 B 3 150 M 3 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 127 300,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuichi Namba Executive Director
Masahiko Nishida Supervisory Officer
Masaharu Usuki Supervisory Officer
Keita Araki Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN RETAIL FUND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-45.44%3 150
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)35.70%70 318
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.33.30%42 839
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.07%22 022
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.61%21 513
SEGRO PLC8.92%15 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group