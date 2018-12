December 21, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:http://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEOInquiries:Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of President & CEO at Asset Management Company

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation ("JRF") announced today that the change of President & CEO at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of JRF, has been scheduled as follows.

1. President & CEO scheduled to be appointed (effective on February 1, 2019) Katsuji Okamoto Brief biography attached. Katsuji Okamoto will be elected as a Director at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the Asset Management Company to be held in January 2019, and will thereafter be appointed as President & CEO as of February 1, 2019.

2. President & CEO scheduled to resign (effective on January 31, 2019) Katsuhisa Sakai

Regarding the above changes, JRF will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Attachment

As of December 21, 2018

Job title / permanent or part-time Name Brief Biography President & CEO Katsuji Okamoto Apr. 1989 Dec. 1993 Dec. 1996 Mitsubishi Corporation, Machinery Administration Dept. Buenos Aires Project Office, Mitsubishi Corporation Finance Dept., Mitsubishi Corporation Apr. 2000 Project Development Australia Unit, Natural Gas Division, Mitsubishi Corporation Dec. 2001 Financial Services Unit, Finance Services and Investment Banking Division, Mitsubishi Corporation Oct. 2004 Director and Head of Acquisition and Investment, Diamond Realty Management Inc. Apr. 2007 Representative Director of Diamond Realty Management Inc. May. 2008 Department Head of Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Singapore Branch, Mitsubishi Corporation Sep. 2011 Real Estate Investment & Management Unit, Mitsubishi Corporation Oct. 2011 Head of Strategic Planning Office, Real Estate Investment & Management Unit, Mitsubishi Corporation Feb. 2012 Apr. 2013 Part-time Director of Mitsubishi Corp.- UBS Realty Inc. Part-time Director of MC Real Estate Investment Inc. Department Head of Real Estate Asset Management Business, Asset Management Business Division, Mitsubishi Corporation Part-time Director of Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd. Part-time Director of Healthcare Management Partners, Inc. Oct.2014 Part-time Director of Diamond Realty Management Inc.

Oct.2016 Department Head of Real Estate Asset Management Department., Real Estate Business Division., Mitsubishi Corporation Part-time Director of UBS MC GENERAL PARTNER - UBS - PREMF LIMITED Apr.2017 Regional Head of Europe & Africa, General Manager Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development Division, Mitsubishi Corporation International (Europe) Plc (present post) Part-time Director of MCAP EUROPE LIMITED (present post) Part-time Director of Mitsubishi Corporation LT Europe GmbH (present post) Feb.2019 President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corp.- UBS Realty Inc. (Scheduled) Part-time Director of MCUBS MidCity Inc. (Scheduled)

