September 7, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953)

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:http://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEOInquiries:Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning the Effects of the Earthquake in Hokkaido Prefecture

An earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7 struck Iburi region of Hokkaido Prefecture at 3:08 am on September 6, 2018 and series of aftershocks continued in the region.

While Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation ("JRF") holds 2 properties in Sapporo-shi (AEON MALL Sapporo Naebo and AEON MALL Sapporo Hassamu) and no fire disaster or human damage have occurred on these properties. The reported damages and operations are as outlined below.

Damages

AEON MALL Sapporo Naebo: Partial damages on escalators and sprinklers, etc.

AEON MALL Sapporo Hassamu: Partial damages on the handrail glass of escalators, etc.

Operations

AEON MALL Sapporo Naebo: Only over-the-counter sales of groceries on the 1st floor at the supermarket AEON MALL Sapporo Hassamu: Only over-the-counter sales of groceries on the 1st floor at the supermarket

An update will be provided in case any damages that may affect JRF's operating results are found.

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

1