October 1, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953)

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:http://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEOInquiries:Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation ("JRF") hereby announces the resolution of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of JRF, made at its extraordinary meeting of shareholders held at today, regarding the appointment of new director following resignation of director indicated below.

1. New Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Tadatsugu Matsutani (Brief biography attached)

2. Resigning Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Michio Takahashi Regarding the above changes, JRF will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Attachment

As of October 1, 2018

Job Title / Permanent or Part-time Name Brief Biography Director Tadatsugu Matsutani Apr. 1997 Mitsubishi Corporation, May. 1999 Apr. 2000 Project Development & Construction Dept. A Project Development & Construction Planning Dept. Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd. Apr. 2003 (presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.) Sky Horse Management, LLC (New Jersey) May. 2005 Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd. Apr. 2007 (presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.) Mitsubishi Corporation, Real Estate & Industrial Finance Unit Dec.2008 Harvard Business School, Executive Education PLD (Dec. 2008 - Jun. 2009) Jul. 2009 Jul. 2010 Diamond Realty Management Inc. Mitsubishi Corporation, Financial Business Planning Unit Apr. 2013 Jun. 2014 Head of Asset Management Business Development Dept. Secretariat to the Investment Advisory Committee, Risk Management Dept. Jun. 2015 Senior Manager of Invest Administration Team B, Risk Management Dept. Jun. 2016 Oct. 2016 Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A, Real Estate Asset Management Business Dept. Part-time Director of Diamond Realty Management Inc. Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A, Real Estate Asset Management Dept. of Mitsubishi Corporation Mar.2017 Apr. 2018 Hitotsubashi University, ICS, MBA in Finance Deputy General Manager of Real Estate Business Management Office Oct. 2018 Director, Senior Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.(present post)

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.