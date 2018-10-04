Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Tobacco Inc    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC (2914)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Japan Tobacco : JT completes pre-purchase radioactive material testing of this year's Japanese domestic leaf tobacco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:08am CEST

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) has been conducting pre-purchase and a number of other tests at each stage of its production process for radioactive materials in Japanese domestic leaf tobacco, using a standard value, since the accident at the TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in 2011.

Prior to this year's Japanese domestic tobacco harvest, the Company has again been conducting radioactive material testing on leaf tobacco before purchase, with the support of tobacco growers. Testing of this year's Burley have now been completed, showing none of the leaf tobacco tested exceeded the JT standard value (Radioactive cesium: 100Bq/kg).

Furthermore, JT will continue with its scheme of testing domestic leaf tobacco after purchase, and testing and monitoring a number of times at each stage of the production process.

Testing scheme for purchase and use of this year's Japanese domestic leaf tobacco

We will continue to take all possible measures to ensure quality control for consumers' continuing patronage of our products.

An outline of the pre-purchase tests and results is presented as follows.

Outline of pre-purchase testing

  • Leaf tobacco: Cured Burley
  • Geographical scope: Tochigi, Fukushima, and Miyagi
  • Items: A total of 24 samples from the above prefectures
  • Material: Radioactive cesium (JT standard value: 100 Bq/kg)
  • Institute and equipment: The Company's research centre and ORTEC germanium semi-conducting detectors

Results of the pre-purchase testing

The samples of Burley tobacco from the following areas were tested:

Tochigi Prefecture
Otawara (Kawanishi), Nasu-gun Nasu (Nasu), Nasushiobara (Kuroiso, Takabayashi, Higashinasuno, Nabekake)

Fukushima Prefecture
Koriyama (Iwae, Okuma), Shirakawa (Shinobu, Shirasaka), Sukagawa (Inada), Kitakata (Komagata, Toyokawa, Iwatsuki), Tamura (Tokiwa, Segawa, Miyama, Utushi, Yamane), Motomiya (Iwane, Wagisawa, Shiroiwa), Kawamata (Iizaka), Yama-gun Kitashiobara (Kitayama), Kawanuma-gun Aizubange (Takadera, Yawata), Kawanuma-gun, Yanaizu (Yanaizu), Onuma-gun Mishima (Miyashita), Iwase-gun Kagamiishi (Kagamiishi), Tamura-gun Miharu (Ogisawa, Sawaishi), Futaba-gun Kawauchi (Kawauchi), Nihonmatsu (Asahi, Obama, Niidono, Tozawa), Minamisoma (Kamimano)

Miyagi Prefecture
Kami-gun, Kami (Miyazaki)

For the samples in the 24 areas, none of the leaf tobacco tested exceeded the JT standard value.

Find out more news

Media

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:07:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN TOBACCO INC
08:08aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT completes pre-purchase radioactive material testing of this y..
PU
10/02JT'S SCIENTIFIC ASSESSMENT RESULTS : The Effects of T-Vapor products on Indoor A..
PU
10/01JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches two Winston Compact Menthol Purple products and reju..
PU
09/29PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : How old Marlboro smokers are being wooed to try ne..
AQ
09/27JAPAN TOBACCO : "Pyrazole-Amide Compounds And Pharmaceutical Use Thereof" in Pat..
AQ
09/20JAPAN TOBACCO : Recent Findings from Japan Tobacco Provide New Insights into Obe..
AQ
09/14Borrowers branch out
RE
09/13JAPAN TOBACCO : Patent Application Titled "Method For Treating Or Preventing Dia..
AQ
09/06JAPAN TOBACCO : Recent Findings in Science Described by Researchers from Japan T..
AQ
09/06JAPAN TOBACCO : Study Data from Japan Tobacco Update Understanding of Corticoste..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Japan Tobacco snaps up Akij Group 
08/05Japan Tobacco 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/05Japan Tobacco (JAPAF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Japan Tobacco reports Q2 results 
06/06Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) Tobacco Business Overview - Slideshow 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 2 199 B
EBIT 2018 562 400 B
Net income 2018 386 B
Debt 2018 557 B
Yield 2018 4,91%
P/E ratio 2018 13,64
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 5 938 B
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 693  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyohide Hirowatari Representative Director, EVP & Head-Compliance
Yuki Maeda Executive Officer, Head-Planning & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-18.43%51 940
ALTRIA GROUP-14.77%115 542
ITC12.82%50 021
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%28 789
KT&G CORP--.--%12 335
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%9 435
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.