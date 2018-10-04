Japan Tobacco : JT completes pre-purchase radioactive material testing of this year's Japanese domestic leaf tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) has been conducting pre-purchase and a number of other tests at each stage of its production process for radioactive materials in Japanese domestic leaf tobacco, using a standard value, since the accident at the TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in 2011.

Prior to this year's Japanese domestic tobacco harvest, the Company has again been conducting radioactive material testing on leaf tobacco before purchase, with the support of tobacco growers. Testing of this year's Burley have now been completed, showing none of the leaf tobacco tested exceeded the JT standard value (Radioactive cesium: 100Bq/kg).

Furthermore, JT will continue with its scheme of testing domestic leaf tobacco after purchase, and testing and monitoring a number of times at each stage of the production process.

Testing scheme for purchase and use of this year's Japanese domestic leaf tobacco

We will continue to take all possible measures to ensure quality control for consumers' continuing patronage of our products.

An outline of the pre-purchase tests and results is presented as follows.

Outline of pre-purchase testing

Leaf tobacco: Cured Burley

Geographical scope: Tochigi, Fukushima, and Miyagi

Items: A total of 24 samples from the above prefectures

Material: Radioactive cesium (JT standard value: 100 Bq/kg)

Institute and equipment: The Company's research centre and ORTEC germanium semi-conducting detectors

Results of the pre-purchase testing

The samples of Burley tobacco from the following areas were tested:

Tochigi Prefecture

Otawara (Kawanishi), Nasu-gun Nasu (Nasu), Nasushiobara (Kuroiso, Takabayashi, Higashinasuno, Nabekake)

Fukushima Prefecture

Koriyama (Iwae, Okuma), Shirakawa (Shinobu, Shirasaka), Sukagawa (Inada), Kitakata (Komagata, Toyokawa, Iwatsuki), Tamura (Tokiwa, Segawa, Miyama, Utushi, Yamane), Motomiya (Iwane, Wagisawa, Shiroiwa), Kawamata (Iizaka), Yama-gun Kitashiobara (Kitayama), Kawanuma-gun Aizubange (Takadera, Yawata), Kawanuma-gun, Yanaizu (Yanaizu), Onuma-gun Mishima (Miyashita), Iwase-gun Kagamiishi (Kagamiishi), Tamura-gun Miharu (Ogisawa, Sawaishi), Futaba-gun Kawauchi (Kawauchi), Nihonmatsu (Asahi, Obama, Niidono, Tozawa), Minamisoma (Kamimano)

Miyagi Prefecture

Kami-gun, Kami (Miyazaki)

For the samples in the 24 areas, none of the leaf tobacco tested exceeded the JT standard value.

