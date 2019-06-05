Japan Tobacco : JT launches Natural American Spirit Agate nationwide in late July 2019

Japan Tobacco Inc.(JT)(TSE:2914) announces today that 'Natural American Spirit Agate' will launch nationwide in late July 2019.

The Natural American Spirit brand was created in 1982 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, by three young fellows with the idea of creating the highest quality tobacco products. The brand is well received around the world as it pursues an original taste of tobacco leaves, which leads to feature, '100% additive-free tobacco leaf(*1)', 'the use of only carefully selected and high quality tobacco leaves' and 'densely packed tobacco leaves (+over 25%)(*2).'

'To create new ways of enjoying the original taste of tobacco leaves, we blended late harvested and fully ripened leaves which were aged in the sun and the earth,' said Takashi Araki, Vice President of the Marketing Group Product & Brand Division. 'Consumers will be able to enjoy the strong flavor of late harvested and fully ripened leaves with the authentic aroma and enriched taste. At the same time, the features of Natural American Spirit stay the same, for instance, 'densely packed tobacco leaves (+over 25%).''

The packaging is inspired by the sky of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the Natural American Spirit brand was born. It depicts the moment where the dynamic sunset paints the sky the 'Agate' color.

The product's late harvested and fully ripened leaves refer to matured Virginia tobacco leaves. Compared with the ordinary ones, the matured leaves feature light sweetness, as well as richer taste and smoke.

Product information

*1 100% additive-free tobacco leaf is produced without additives such as aroma chemicals and preservation agents.

*2 Comparison with the average of the top 20 cigarettes of the same size, ranked by sales volume in Japan (True Spirit Tobacco Company 2019 estimates).

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Find out more news

Media