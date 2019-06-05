Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Tobacco Inc    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC

(2914)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Tobacco : JT launches Natural American Spirit Agate nationwide in late July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Japan Tobacco Inc.(JT)(TSE:2914) announces today that 'Natural American Spirit Agate' will launch nationwide in late July 2019.

The Natural American Spirit brand was created in 1982 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, by three young fellows with the idea of creating the highest quality tobacco products. The brand is well received around the world as it pursues an original taste of tobacco leaves, which leads to feature, '100% additive-free tobacco leaf(*1)', 'the use of only carefully selected and high quality tobacco leaves' and 'densely packed tobacco leaves (+over 25%)(*2).'

'To create new ways of enjoying the original taste of tobacco leaves, we blended late harvested and fully ripened leaves which were aged in the sun and the earth,' said Takashi Araki, Vice President of the Marketing Group Product & Brand Division. 'Consumers will be able to enjoy the strong flavor of late harvested and fully ripened leaves with the authentic aroma and enriched taste. At the same time, the features of Natural American Spirit stay the same, for instance, 'densely packed tobacco leaves (+over 25%).''

The packaging is inspired by the sky of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the Natural American Spirit brand was born. It depicts the moment where the dynamic sunset paints the sky the 'Agate' color.

The product's late harvested and fully ripened leaves refer to matured Virginia tobacco leaves. Compared with the ordinary ones, the matured leaves feature light sweetness, as well as richer taste and smoke.

Product information

  • *1100% additive-free tobacco leaf is produced without additives such as aroma chemicals and preservation agents.
  • *2Comparison with the average of the top 20 cigarettes of the same size, ranked by sales volume in Japan (True Spirit Tobacco Company 2019 estimates).

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Find out more news

Media

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN TOBACCO INC
02:08aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches Natural American Spirit Agate nationwide in late Jul..
PU
05/31JAPAN TOBACCO : Notice of the Announcement by a Subsidiary Company
PU
05/29JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches a new product from Camel brand
PU
05/20JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches summer tobacco flavors for Ploom TECH
PU
05/17JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches new Group-wide Environment Plan 2030
PU
04/26JAPAN TOBACCO : Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Top-line Results of JTE-052 Oin..
AQ
04/26JAPAN TOBACCO : JT expands Ploom TECH+ and Ploom S sales area
PU
04/26JAPAN TOBACCO INC : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/25JAPAN TOBACCO : Top-line Results of JTE-052 Ointment, JAK inhibitor, Phase 3 Cli..
PU
04/23JAPAN TOBACCO INC : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 213 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 380 B
Debt 2019 645 B
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capitalization 4 940 B
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 327  JPY
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Mutsuo Iwai Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Main Kohda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-3.76%45 833
ALTRIA GROUP1.44%93 733
ITC-1.10%49 345
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%27 521
KT&G CORP--.--%11 673
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About