Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Tobacco Inc    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC

(2914)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Tobacco : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for July 2019 (Preliminary Report)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:23am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 21, 2019

Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for July 2019

(Preliminary Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for July 2019.

(figures are rounded off)

2018

2019

July

Jan. - July

July

Jan. - July

JT Cigarette Sales

7.1

47.4

6.7

44.0

Volume

-10.2%

-13.2%

-5.5%

-7.2%

(Billions of cigarettes)

Japanese Domestic

41.8

283.1

43.0

283.7

Cigarette Revenue

-10.8%

-13.0%

3.0%

0.2%

(Billions of Yen)

( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year

*1: JT's market share is:

  • 60.1% for July 2019
  • 60.9% for January - July 2019
  • 61.4% for January- December 2018

*2: JT Cigarette Sales Volume, Japanese Domestic Cigarette Revenue and JT's market share include the estimated volume of Little Cigars from this report onwards and previous year's results are restated accordingly.

The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Masahito Shirasu, General Manager

Yukari Mizuno, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN TOBACCO INC
02:23aJAPAN TOBACCO : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for July 2019 (Prelimi..
PU
07/25JAPAN TOBACCO : Philippines' Duterte signs law raising taxes on tobacco products
RE
07/19JAPAN TOBACCO : JT changes it's packaging of tobacco products to comply with the..
PU
07/17JT LAUNCHES A NEW FLAVOR OF TOBACCO : "MEVIUS Menthol Purple for Ploom S"
PU
07/15JAPAN TOBACCO INC. : - Top-line Results of Phase 3 Clinical Studies of JTZ-951, ..
AQ
07/12JAPAN TOBACCO : Top-line Results of Phase 3 Clinical Studies of JTZ-951 (enarodu..
PU
07/09JAPAN TOBACCO : Top-line Results of Phase 3 Clinical Study of Riona®, (ferric ci..
PU
07/04JAPAN TOBACCO : JT expands Ploom S sales area nationwide from August 5
PU
07/02JAPAN TOBACCO : Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Subscription ..
PU
06/26JAPAN TOBACCO INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 200 B
EBIT 2019 543 B
Net income 2019 374 B
Debt 2019 644 B
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 4 012 B
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 125,13  JPY
Last Close Price 2 262,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Mutsuo Iwai Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Main Kohda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-11.86%37 716
ALTRIA GROUP-6.80%87 240
ITC-10.17%43 170
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%24 644
KT&G CORP--.--%10 588
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group