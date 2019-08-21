Japan Tobacco : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for July 2019 (Preliminary Report)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 21, 2019

Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for July 2019

(Preliminary Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for July 2019.

(figures are rounded off) 2018 2019 July Jan. - July July Jan. - July JT Cigarette Sales 7.1 47.4 6.7 44.0 Volume （-10.2%） （-13.2%） （-5.5%） （-7.2%） (Billions of cigarettes) Japanese Domestic 41.8 283.1 43.0 283.7 Cigarette Revenue （-10.8%） （-13.0%） （3.0%） （0.2%） (Billions of Yen) ( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year

*1: JT's market share is:

60.1% for July 2019

60.9% for January - July 2019

61.4% for January- December 2018

*2: JT Cigarette Sales Volume, Japanese Domestic Cigarette Revenue and JT's market share include the estimated volume of Little Cigars from this report onwards and previous year's results are restated accordingly.

The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.