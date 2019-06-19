Log in
Japan Tobacco : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019 (Preliminary Report)

06/19/2019 | 02:04am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, June 19, 2019

Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019

(Preliminary Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for May 2019.

(figures are rounded off)

2018

2019

May

Jan. - May

May

Jan. - May

JT Cigarette Sales

7.1

33.4

6.6

31.1

Volume*

-12.8%

-14.2%

-7.4%

-6.7%

(Billions of cigarettes)

Japanese Domestic

42.8

199.4

42.6

200.4

Cigarette Revenue

-12.4%

-13.8%

-0.6%

0.5%

(Billions of Yen)

( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year

  • JT's market shares were as follows:
    • 61.9% for May 2019
    • 61.7% for January - May 2019
    • 61.8% for January- December 2018

The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Masahito Shirasu, General Manager

Yukari Mizuno, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:03:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 213 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 380 B
Debt 2019 645 B
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
P/E ratio 2020 11,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 4 976 B
