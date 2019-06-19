Japan Tobacco : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019 (Preliminary Report)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, June 19, 2019
Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019
(Preliminary Report)
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for May 2019.
(figures are rounded off)
2018
2019
May
Jan. - May
May
Jan. - May
JT Cigarette Sales
7.1
33.4
6.6
31.1
Volume*
（-12.8%）
（-14.2%）
（-7.4%）
（-6.7%）
(Billions of cigarettes)
Japanese Domestic
42.8
199.4
42.6
200.4
Cigarette Revenue
（-12.4%）
（-13.8%）
（-0.6%）
（0.5%）
(Billions of Yen)
( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year
JT's market shares were as follows:
61.9% for May 2019
61.7% for January - May 2019
61.8% for January- December 2018
The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
Contacts:
Masahito Shirasu, General Manager
Yukari Mizuno, Associate Manager
Media and Investor Relations Division
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292
E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com
