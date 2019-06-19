Japan Tobacco : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019 (Preliminary Report)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, June 19, 2019

Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019

(Preliminary Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for May 2019.

(figures are rounded off) 2018 2019 May Jan. - May May Jan. - May JT Cigarette Sales 7.1 33.4 6.6 31.1 Volume* （-12.8%） （-14.2%） （-7.4%） （-6.7%） (Billions of cigarettes) Japanese Domestic 42.8 199.4 42.6 200.4 Cigarette Revenue （-12.4%） （-13.8%） （-0.6%） （0.5%） (Billions of Yen) ( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year

JT's market shares were as follows:

61.9% for May 2019 61.7% for January - May 2019 61.8% for January- December 2018



The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.

