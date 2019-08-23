Japan Tobacco : Notice Concerning Non-Consolidated Forecast for FY2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, August 23, 2019

Notice Concerning Non-Consolidated Forecast for FY2019

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914), the Company, announced today its Full Year non-consolidated Forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

1. Forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Units: Millions of JPY except where stated otherwise

Net sales Ordinary Income Net Income EPS (in JPY) Prior Fiscal Year Actuals (A) 696,250 190,343 164,595 91.89 2018 Full Year Revised Forecast (B) 672,000 274,000 243,000 136.77 2019 Full Year Changes (B) - (A) -24,250 83,657 78,405 Increase (%) -3.5% 44.0% 47.6%

Note: Non-consolidated financials in the above table are prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP.

2. Reason for this announcement

Today, JT International Group Holding B.V., a subsidiary of the Company, resolved that it will distribute

dividends of USD 800 Million (c. JPY 85,100 Million assuming 106.36 JPY/USD) to its parent company within August 2019.

Following the dividend distribution, the dividend amounts are expected to be recognized as part of 2019 non-consolidated earnings and the Company's Ordinary Income and Net Income are expected to increase significantly compared to the previous year. Further, as the dividends are distributed from the subsidiary of the Company, the receipt of the dividends will not impact 2019 consolidated earnings.

