Japan Tobacco : Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Subscription Rights to Shares (Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

July 2, 2019

Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of

Subscription Rights to Shares (Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) announced today that the amount to be paid in and other items related to the subscription rights to shares to be allotted to its Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and Executive Officers (sikkoyakuin) announced on June 14, 2019 have been determined, as follows.

1. Name of Subscription Rights to Shares:

Subscription Rights to Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc., 2019

Total Number of Subscription Rights to Shares: 1,566

(200 shares of common stock to be issued for one subscription right to share) Amount to be paid in for Subscription Rights to Shares:

Per subscription right to share ¥188,000 (Per share ¥940)

[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]