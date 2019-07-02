Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Tobacco Inc    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC

(2914)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Tobacco : Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Subscription Rights to Shares (Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 02:08am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2019

Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of

Subscription Rights to Shares (Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) announced today that the amount to be paid in and other items related to the subscription rights to shares to be allotted to its Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and Executive Officers (sikkoyakuin) announced on June 14, 2019 have been determined, as follows.

1. Name of Subscription Rights to Shares:

Subscription Rights to Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc., 2019

  1. Total Number of Subscription Rights to Shares: 1,566
    (200 shares of common stock to be issued for one subscription right to share)
  2. Amount to be paid in for Subscription Rights to Shares:

Per subscription right to share ¥188,000 (Per share ¥940)

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Masahito Shirasu, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

[This is an English translation prepared for reference purpose only. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.]

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 06:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN TOBACCO INC
02:08aJAPAN TOBACCO : Notice Regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Subscription ..
PU
06/26JAPAN TOBACCO INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/19JAPAN TOBACCO : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for May 2019 (Prelimin..
PU
06/18TORII PHARMACEUTICAL : Results of Voluntary Retirement Program
AQ
06/17JAPAN TOBACCO : Notice of the Announcement by a Subsidiary Company
PU
06/05JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches Natural American Spirit Agate nationwide in late Jul..
PU
05/31JAPAN TOBACCO : Notice of the Announcement by a Subsidiary Company
PU
05/29JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches a new product from Camel brand
PU
05/20JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches summer tobacco flavors for Ploom TECH
PU
05/17JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches new Group-wide Environment Plan 2030
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 208 B
EBIT 2019 554 B
Net income 2019 381 B
Debt 2019 638 B
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 4 259 B
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 315  JPY
Last Close Price 2 401  JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Mutsuo Iwai Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Main Kohda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-6.45%39 318
ALTRIA GROUP-3.44%88 588
ITC-2.77%48 697
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%25 932
KT&G CORP--.--%11 711
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%10 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About