Japan Tobacco : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, March 28, 2019
Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that the Company received a dividend of $500 million (approximately ¥55 billion1) from its consolidated subsidiary, JT International Group Holding B.V. The dividend will have the following impact on JT's non- consolidated accounts:
1. Outline of Dividend
a) Dividend amount:
$500 million (approximately ¥55 billion)
b) Date of receipt:
March 27, 2019
2. Impact on Financial Results
The dividend income of $500 million (approximately ¥55 billion) will be recorded as non- operating income in JT's non-consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2019. However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on JT's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2019.
1The exchange rate in this release is as follows:
$1 = ¥110.38 (TTM rate mean in February, 2019)
Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.
Contact:
Masahito Shirasu, General Manager
Media and Investor Relations Division
Japan Tobacco Inc. Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292
E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com
