JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

(2914)
Japan Tobacco : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary

03/27/2020 | 03:08am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, March 27, 2020

Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that the Company received a dividend of $600 million (approximately ¥66 billion1) from its consolidated subsidiary, JT International Group Holding B.V. The dividend will have the following impact on JT's non- consolidated accounts:

1. Outline of Dividend

a) Dividend amount:

$600 million (approximately ¥66 billion)

b) Date of receipt:

March 26, 2020

2. Impact on Financial Results

The dividend income of $600 million (approximately ¥66 billion) will be recorded as non- operating income in JT's non-consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2020. However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on JT's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2020.

  • The exchange rate in this release is as follows:

$1 = ¥109.98 (TTM rate mean in February, 2020)

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 62,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contact:

Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc. Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Disclaimer

Japan Tobacco Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:07:04 UTC
