Japan Tobacco : Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary

Tokyo, March 27, 2020

Notice of Receipt of Dividend from JT's Consolidated Subsidiary

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that the Company received a dividend of $600 million (approximately ¥66 billion1) from its consolidated subsidiary, JT International Group Holding B.V. The dividend will have the following impact on JT's non- consolidated accounts:

1. Outline of Dividend a) Dividend amount: $600 million (approximately ¥66 billion) b) Date of receipt: March 26, 2020

2. Impact on Financial Results

The dividend income of $600 million (approximately ¥66 billion) will be recorded as non- operating income in JT's non-consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2020. However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on JT's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2020.