Japan Tobacco : Notice of the Announcement by a Subsidiary Company
0
05/31/2019 | 12:09am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, May 31, 2019
Notice of the Announcement by a Subsidiary Company
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announces that Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Torii) (TSE:4551), our subsidiary company, made the following announcement yesterday.
This announcement will not have any material impact on the JT Group's consolidated performance.
(Attachment)
Implementation of Organizational Reform
(Reference)
Tokyo, May 30, 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Implementation of Organizational Reform
Today, TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (Torii) (TSE:4551) has decided to implement the organizational reform as part of its business structural reform and a growth strategy set forth in the "Medium-Term Management Plan 2021".
1. Reasons for implementing the organizational reform
Torii will carry out consolidation of branch offices and realignment of headquarters' organizations from the following reasons:
(i)Business structural reform;
making optimal organizations/functions suitable for its business scale (ii) Growth strategy;
making organizations/functions to further promote and reinforce maximization of products' values and enhancement of in-licensing activities
improving system properly and accurately responds to and satisfy social demands, such as the guidelines for sales information provision activities, and the changing medical needs.
In addition, Torii will dissolve a part of its organizations and unify their functions to Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE:2914), in order to optimize the business execution on a group basis.
2. Outline of the organizational reform
Unification of research and development function to JT
Torii will abolish the following organizations and unify their functions to JT: ・Research Laboratory (as of September 30, 2019) ・Clinical Development Department (as of December 31, 2019)
Establishment of "Portfolio & Product Strategy Department"
To create new drugs and maximize their values, Torii will seek to strengthen further the functions responsible for area strategy, product strategy in relation to products under development and lifecycle strategy in relation to products to be launched, and will newly establish "Portfolio & Product Strategy Department" in the Innovation Group as a dedicated organization consisting of experts with sophisticated knowledge and experiences.
Name change of R&D Group
Torii will change the name of "R&D Group" to "Innovation Group", along with the unification of research and development function to JT. The new Group become an organization focused on taking initiatives for creation of new drugs and maximization of values of medical agents, including planning of product strategy for products to be developed, lifecycle/medical strategy for products to be launched, construction of medical/scientific evidence or acquisition of new in-licensed products.
(iv)Integration of headquarters' departments
Torii will integrate a part of organizations in the headquarters, in order to further enhance its efficiency and productivity along the changes in organizations, and also to maintain its credibility from stakeholders. The followings are the main changes.
・Integration of Compliance Advancement Department and Medical Compliance Department (organization after integration: Compliance Advancement Department)
・Integration of Quality Assurance Department and Regulatory Affairs Department (organization after integration: Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance Department)
Consolidation of branch offices
Torii will consolidate 14 branch offices nationwide into 7 branch offices (location of branch offices: Sendai, Saitama, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka).
Even though the geographic coverage for each branch will expand, Torii will strive for faster decision-makings and strengthen functions of planning and operation of an area strategy, catering the needs for a local community healthcare.
*For new organizational chart as of October 1, 2019, please see Attachment.
3. Impact on Financial Performance
The effects of this organizational reform on the financial performance of Torii's in this fiscal year will be immaterial.
