Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Tobacco Inc    2914   JP3726800000

JAPAN TOBACCO INC (2914)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Tobacco ratchets up smokeless war with new products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:49pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc on Thursday unveiled two "heat-not-burn" products, as it races against market leader Philip Morris International Inc for a larger share of the vaping space with conventional cigarettes steadily falling out of favour.

Despite commanding 60 percent of the local cigarette market, Japan Tobacco has been caught on the wrong side of the rising popularity of heat-not-burn (HNB) alternatives and has lagged in the category in its own backyard versus the Marlboro maker.

Philip Morris in 2014 started selling its IQOS HNB device in Japan, which has emerged as a fertile test ground for vaping products since e-cigarettes using nicotine-laced liquid are not allowed under the country's pharmaceutical regulation.

Japan Tobacco managed to roll out its vaping product, Ploom TECH, only by 2017 after repeated production delays. And even then, some users have complained about its weak taste.

It is now planning to start selling Ploom TECH+ and Ploom S in Japan from Jan. 29 to tap into the HNB market that continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

Ploom TECH+ is priced at 4,980 yen, while Ploom S will sell for 7,980 yen - same as IQOS' cheapest version.

"We are aiming for the No. 1 position," said Mutsuo Iwai, head of Japan Tobacco's domestic tobacco business.

"Japan is the biggest HNB market, a success in Japan will lead to a success globally."

PROMISING BETTER TASTE

IQOS had a 71.8 percent share of Japan's HNB market last year, while British American Tobacco glo had 20.1 percent and Ploom TECH's 8.1 percent, Nomura estimates.

HNB products accounted for 20.9 percent of Japan's tobacco market in 2018, versus 12 percent a year ago, according to an estimate by Satoshi Fujiwara, an analyst at Nomura.

Japan Tobacco has said it expects vaping products to account for 30 percent of the domestic tobacco market by end-2020 and will spend heavily in the field as cigarette sales drop.

Japan Tobacco's conventional cigarette sales volume in the country fell 11.4 percent over Jan-Nov last year.

The former state monopoly, still one-third owned by the government, has been scrambling to launch new HNB products after many smokers found the taste of its current one weak.

Unlike IQOS and glo, Ploom TECH does not directly heat tobacco rolls. Instead, it generates vapour that goes through a tobacco-packed capsule, emitting far less smell but, according to users, less potent than rival products.

This has partly hurt sales, with the firm in October cutting its Ploom TECH capsules sales forecast by 30 percent for 2018.

Iwai said the new products were Japan Tobacco's answer to user complaints as they are designed to give a stronger taste.

"We believe we can lure back those who tried Ploom TECH but stopped using it," he said.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Taiga Uranaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -1.28% 2472 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
JAPAN TOBACCO INC 0.09% 2690.5 End-of-day quote.4.83%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 0.35% 70.75 Delayed Quote.5.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN TOBACCO INC
01/16Japan Tobacco ratchets up smokeless war with new products
RE
2018JAPAN TOBACCO INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TORII PHARMACEUTICAL : The date for terminating the license agreements by which ..
AQ
2018JAPAN TOBACCO : JT launches 17 renewed design products from Winston
PU
2018TORII PHARMACEUTICAL : has agreed with JT to terminate the license agreements by..
AQ
2018TOYOTA MOTOR : Signs Licensing Agreement with Japan Tobacco Pertaining to 's Uni..
AQ
2018Juul Labs to pull sweet e-cigarette flavours to curb youth use
RE
2018JAPAN TOBACCO : Philip Morris aims to revive Japan sales with cheaper tobacco
AQ
2018JAPAN TOBACCO : Philip Morris woos puff-happy Japan for post-smoking era
AQ
2018Philip Morris aims to revive Japan sales with cheaper heat-not-burn tobacco
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 2 193 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 377 B
Debt 2018 561 B
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 5 326 B
Chart JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Duration : Period :
Japan Tobacco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 586  JPY
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masamichi Terabatake President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasutake Tango Chairman
Naohiro Minami CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kiyohide Hirowatari Representative Director, EVP & Head-Compliance
Yuki Maeda Executive Officer, Head-Planning & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN TOBACCO INC4.83%49 084
ALTRIA GROUP-4.43%90 683
ITC5.29%50 633
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%31 300
KT&G CORP--.--%12 505
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT--.--%11 424
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.