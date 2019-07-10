Log in
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD

(JCYC)
Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Announces Appointment of New Group Managing Director

07/10/2019

General Announcement::Jardine Cycle & Carriage Announces Appointment of New ... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

10-Jul-2019 17:18:51

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Announces Appointment of New Group Managing Director

Announcement Reference

SG190710OTHRLA8K

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see announcement as attached.

Attachments

Attachment_JCCL%20Announces%20Appt%20of%20new%20GMD.pdf

Total size =25K MB

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

(Company No.196900092R)

239 Alexandra Road

Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 10th July 2019

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Announces Appointment of New Group Managing Director

10th July 2019 - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C" or "the Company") today announced that on 30th September 2019, Mr Alex Newbigging will be stepping down from his role as Group Managing Director after over seven years in this role.

With effect from 1st October 2019, Mr Newbigging will be the Chief Executive Officer of Jardine International Motors Limited ("JIM") and based in Hong Kong. JIM is a management company established by Jardines in May 2019 to provide unified strategy and leadership to Jardines' automotive interests in Greater China and Southeast Asia. Mr Newbigging will also assume responsibility for Jardine Strategic's investment in Zhongsheng Group, an automotive dealership group representing a diversified portfolio of marques across China.

Mr Newbigging will be succeeded by Mr Benjamin Birks.

Mr Birks was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Zung Fu, having held the role since 2016, and in recent months JIM. He was previously the CEO of Jardine Pacific and IKEA Hong Kong, the General Manager of Zung Fu Macau and Executive Assistant to Jardine Matheson's previous Managing Director, Mr Anthony Nightingale. Mr Birks joined Jardines in 2000.

Further details of Mr Birks' appointment can be found in the SGXNet Template Announcement on "Appointment of Director and Group Managing Director".

JC&C's Chairman, Mr Benjamin Keswick commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Alex for his leadership and valuable contributions to JC&C. I would also like to welcome Ben and wish him success in his new role in leading JC&C."

- end -

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Tel: +65 64708111

Corporate Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage is a leading Singapore-listed company and a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. It has an interest of just over 50% in Astra International, a premier listed Indonesian conglomerate, as well as Direct Motor Interests and Other Strategic Interests in Southeast Asia. Together with its subsidiaries and associates, JC&C employs over 250,000 people across Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Company No. 196900092R

A member of the Jardine Matheson Group

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:27:03 UTC
Consensus
