Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Astra International 2019 First Half Financial Statements

Page 2

PRESIDENT DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Overview

The Group's net earnings were 6% lower in the first half of 2019, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to lower contributions from its automotive and agribusiness divisions, which more than offset increased contributions from its financial services, infrastructure and logistics, and heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy divisions.

Performance

The Group's consolidated net revenue for the period increased by 3% to Rp116.2 trillion, principally due to higher revenue from its heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, and financial services divisions.

The Group's net income was Rp9.8 trillion, 6% lower than the same period in 2018. The net asset value per share at 30th June 2019 was Rp3,444, 2% higher than at the end of 2018.

Net debt, excluding the Group's financial services subsidiaries, was Rp23.3 trillion at 30th June 2019, compared with Rp13.0 trillion at the end of 2018, mainly due to the Group's investments in the Surabaya - Mojokerto toll road and Gojek, as well as capital expenditure in the mining contracting business. The Group's financial services subsidiaries had a relatively stable net debt of Rp47.8 trillion at 30th June 2019, compared with the end of 2018.

Business Activities

Net income attributable to shareholders by business segment was as follows: