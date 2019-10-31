Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Astra International 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements

Page 2

PRESIDENT DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Overview

The Group's net earnings were 7% lower during the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to lower contributions from its automotive and agribusiness divisions, which more than offset a higher contribution from its financial services division.

Performance

The Group's consolidated net revenue for the period increased by 1% to Rp177.0 trillion, mainly due to higher revenue from its heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, financial services, and infrastructure and logistics divisions, which more than offset declines in the automotive and agribusiness divisions.

The Group's net income was Rp15.9 trillion, 7% lower than the same period in 2018. The net asset value per share at 30th September 2019 was Rp3,529, 4% higher than at the end of 2018.

Net debt, excluding the Group's financial services subsidiaries, was Rp17.7 trillion at 30th September 2019, compared with Rp13.0 trillion at the end of 2018, mainly due to the Group's new toll road and Gojek investments, as well as capital expenditure in its mining contracting operation. The Group's financial services subsidiaries had net debt of Rp47.1 trillion at 30th September 2019, compared with Rp47.7 trillion at the end of 2018.

Business Activities

Net income attributable to shareholders by business segment was as follows: