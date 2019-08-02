Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::CHOICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Security

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Aug-2019 17:20:13

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG190802DVCA67KV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value 100

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

USD 0.18

Event Narrative

Narrative TypeNarrative Text

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice Page 2 of 3

Additional Text Please see attachment on Books Closure Date and Currency Elective.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 28/08/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 27/08/2019

Option 1-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

United States Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Pay Date 07/10/2019

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Option 2-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019

Default Option

No

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Pay Date 07/10/2019

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Currency Pair

SGD/USD

Attachments

Attachment_BCD%20and%20Currency%20Elective_020819.pdf

Total size =124K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (Company No.196900092R)

239 Alexandra Road Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 2 August 2019

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND CURRENCY ELECTIVE TO RECEIVE IN SINGAPORE DOLLARS THE INTERIM ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF US$0.18 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") has today declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US$0.18 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the "Interim Dividend").

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members will be closed from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (the "Books Closure Date") up to, and including Thursday, 29 August 2019, for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Interim Dividend.

Duly completed transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's

Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5:00 p.m. on the Books Closure Date will be registered before entitlements to the Interim Dividend are determined. Shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with shares of the Company as at the Books Closure Date will rank for the Interim Dividend.

Shareholders will have the option of receiving the Interim Dividend in Singapore Dollars ("S$"). S$ Currency Election Notices will be sent to shareholders as soon as practicable after the Books Closure Date. These will be despatched on or about 5 September 2019.*

Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in S$ should make the necessary election. In the absence of an election, shareholders will be paid the Interim Dividend in United States Dollars ("US$"). Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in US$ need not take any action.

Permanent election for cash dividends to be paid in S$ will not be available.

* Physical copies of the S$ Currency Election Notices will not be despatched to Depository Agents who hold shares of the Company through CDP. Such Depository Agents may submit their elections electronically via the SGX-SFG service provided by CDP.

- end -

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong Tel: +65 64708111