Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd    JCYC   SG1B51001017

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD

(JCYC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:50am EDT

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::CHOICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Security

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Aug-2019 17:20:13

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG190802DVCA67KV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value 100

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

USD 0.18

Event Narrative

Narrative TypeNarrative Text

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice Page 2 of 3

Additional Text Please see attachment on Books Closure Date and Currency Elective.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 28/08/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 27/08/2019

Option 1-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

United States Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Pay Date 07/10/2019

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Option 2-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019

Default Option

No

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.18

Pay Date 07/10/2019

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Currency Pair

SGD/USD

Attachments

Attachment_BCD%20and%20Currency%20Elective_020819.pdf

Total size =124K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (Company No.196900092R)

239 Alexandra Road Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 2 August 2019

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND CURRENCY ELECTIVE TO RECEIVE IN SINGAPORE DOLLARS THE INTERIM ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF US$0.18 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") has today declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US$0.18 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the "Interim Dividend").

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members will be closed from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (the "Books Closure Date") up to, and including Thursday, 29 August 2019, for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Interim Dividend.

Duly completed transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's

Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5:00 p.m. on the Books Closure Date will be registered before entitlements to the Interim Dividend are determined. Shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with shares of the Company as at the Books Closure Date will rank for the Interim Dividend.

Shareholders will have the option of receiving the Interim Dividend in Singapore Dollars ("S$"). S$ Currency Election Notices will be sent to shareholders as soon as practicable after the Books Closure Date. These will be despatched on or about 5 September 2019.*

Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in S$ should make the necessary election. In the absence of an election, shareholders will be paid the Interim Dividend in United States Dollars ("US$"). Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in US$ need not take any action.

Permanent election for cash dividends to be paid in S$ will not be available.

* Physical copies of the S$ Currency Election Notices will not be despatched to Depository Agents who hold shares of the Company through CDP. Such Depository Agents may submit their elections electronically via the SGX-SFG service provided by CDP.

- end -

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong Tel: +65 64708111

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE L
06:50aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice
PU
06:50aJARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : JC&C 2019 Half Year Financial Statements and Dividend..
PU
07/30JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Astra International 2019 First Half Financial Stateme..
PU
07/30ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT : Indonesia's Astra International first-half profit f..
RE
07/18Indonesia's Astra bets on ride-hailing firm Go-Jek as car sales dive
RE
07/15SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines ends at over 16-month high on rate-cut hopes
RE
07/10JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Announces Appointment of New Group Managing Director
PU
07/10JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Announcement of Appointment
PU
07/10JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE : Announcement of Cessation
PU
05/13JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 086 M
EBIT 2019 2 153 M
Net income 2019 905 M
Debt 2019 5 649 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 9 621 M
Chart JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD
Duration : Period :
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,31  $
Last Close Price 24,34  $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Alexander Newbigging Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Wei Ann Teng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark Spencer Greenberg Non-Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD-4.80%9 655
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%182 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.44%85 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.03%57 218
DAIMLER AG1.94%55 838
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group