Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::CHOICE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
Security
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice
Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Aug-2019 17:20:13
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG190802DVCA67KV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jeffery Tan Eng Heong
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value 100
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
USD 0.18
Event Narrative
Narrative TypeNarrative Text
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice Page 2 of 3
Additional Text Please see attachment on Books Closure Date and Currency Elective.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 28/08/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 27/08/2019
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
United States Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.18
Net Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.18
Pay Date 07/10/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
05/09/2019 TO 20/09/2019
Default Option
No
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.18
Net Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.18
Pay Date 07/10/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Currency Pair
SGD/USD
Attachments
Attachment_BCD%20and%20Currency%20Elective_020819.pdf
Total size =124K MB
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (Company No.196900092R)
239 Alexandra Road Singapore 159930
Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com
Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 2 August 2019
NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND CURRENCY ELECTIVE TO RECEIVE IN SINGAPORE DOLLARS THE INTERIM ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF US$0.18 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019
The Board of Directors of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") has today declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US$0.18 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the "Interim Dividend").
Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members will be closed from 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (the "Books Closure Date") up to, and including Thursday, 29 August 2019, for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Interim Dividend.
Duly completed transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's
Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5:00 p.m. on the Books Closure Date will be registered before entitlements to the Interim Dividend are determined. Shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with shares of the Company as at the Books Closure Date will rank for the Interim Dividend.
Shareholders will have the option of receiving the Interim Dividend in Singapore Dollars ("S$"). S$ Currency Election Notices will be sent to shareholders as soon as practicable after the Books Closure Date. These will be despatched on or about 5 September 2019.*
Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in S$ should make the necessary election. In the absence of an election, shareholders will be paid the Interim Dividend in United States Dollars ("US$"). Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend in US$ need not take any action.
Permanent election for cash dividends to be paid in S$ will not be available.
* Physical copies of the S$ Currency Election Notices will not be despatched to Depository Agents who hold shares of the Company through CDP. Such Depository Agents may submit their elections electronically via the SGX-SFG service provided by CDP.
- end -
For further information, please contact:
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited
Jeffery Tan Eng Heong Tel: +65 64708111