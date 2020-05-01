Log in
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

(C07)
Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend / Distribution with Choice

05/01/2020 | 05:24am EDT

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::CHOICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Security

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Cash Dividend/ Distribution with Choice

Date &Time of Broadcast

01-May-2020 17:04:40

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200501DVCAIWCS

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

101

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

USD 0.69

Event Narrative

Narrative Text

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice

Narrative

Type

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to shareholders' approval being obtained at the

forthcoming adjourned 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Adjourned

AGM") for the proposed final one-tiertax-exempt dividend of US$0.69 per share for the

financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Final Dividend"), the Transfer Books and

Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 June

2020 (the "Record Date") up to, and including Wednesday, 10 June 2020, for the

purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend. Duly completed

transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's Share

Narrative

Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore

version

068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered before entitlements to the

Final Dividend are determined. Subject to approval being obtained as aforesaid,

shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository

(Pte) Limited are credited with shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record

Date will rank for the Final Dividend. The Final Dividend, if approved at the Adjourned

AGM, will be paid on Friday, 17 July 2020. Shareholders will have the option to receive

the Final Dividend in Singapore dollars, and in the absence of any election, the Final

Dividend will be paid in US dollars. Details on this elective will be furnished to

shareholders after approval of the Final Dividend.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

09/06/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

08/06/2020

Option 1-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

17/06/2020 TO 02/07/2020

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

United States Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.69

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.69

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Choice

Pay Date

17/07/2020

Gross Rate Status

Indicative Rate

Option 2-Cash Payment Details

Election Period

17/06/2020 TO 02/07/2020

Default Option

No

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.69

Net Rate (Per Share)

USD 0.69

Pay Date

17/07/2020

Gross Rate Status

Indicative Rate

Currency Pair

SGD/USD

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 09:23:06 UTC
