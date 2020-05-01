Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend / Distribution with Choice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to shareholders' approval being obtained at the

AGM") for the proposed final one-tiertax-exempt dividend of US$0.69 per share for the

financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Final Dividend"), the Transfer Books and

Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 June

2020 (the "Record Date") up to, and including Wednesday, 10 June 2020, for the

purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend. Duly completed

transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's Share

068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered before entitlements to the

Final Dividend are determined. Subject to approval being obtained as aforesaid,

shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository

(Pte) Limited are credited with shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record

Date will rank for the Final Dividend. The Final Dividend, if approved at the Adjourned

AGM, will be paid on Friday, 17 July 2020. Shareholders will have the option to receive

the Final Dividend in Singapore dollars, and in the absence of any election, the Final