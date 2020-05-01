Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Cash Dividend / Distribution with Choice

|
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to shareholders' approval being obtained at the
forthcoming adjourned 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Adjourned
AGM") for the proposed final one-tiertax-exempt dividend of US$0.69 per share for the
financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Final Dividend"), the Transfer Books and
Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 June
2020 (the "Record Date") up to, and including Wednesday, 10 June 2020, for the
purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend. Duly completed
transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's Share
Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore
068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered before entitlements to the
Final Dividend are determined. Subject to approval being obtained as aforesaid,
shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository
(Pte) Limited are credited with shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record
Date will rank for the Final Dividend. The Final Dividend, if approved at the Adjourned
AGM, will be paid on Friday, 17 July 2020. Shareholders will have the option to receive
the Final Dividend in Singapore dollars, and in the absence of any election, the Final
Dividend will be paid in US dollars. Details on this elective will be furnished to
shareholders after approval of the Final Dividend.
