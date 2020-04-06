Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Deferment of 51st Annual General Meeting

WD::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
Security
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date &Time of Broadcast
07-Apr-2020 08:11:22
Status
Withdraw
Announcement Reference
SG200403MEETVAS7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jeffery Tan Eng Heong
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Event Narrative
|
Type
Please see the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, shareholders should refrain from attending the AGM in
person, and refrain from sending another person as proxy or representative to attend the
AGM. The Company is required to fully comply with prevailing safe distancing measures
|
Details can be found on our website www.jcclgroup.com ("Investor Relations" page).
Shareholders can submit their votes using the Proxy Form and appoint the "Chairman of the
Meeting" as their proxy and indicate their voting directions.
Latest update: 7 April 2020
In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, the AGM
originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached announcement for further details.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
24/04/2020 11:30:00
Response Deadline Date
21/04/2020 11:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Place
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, 239 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159930
Meeting Venue
Please see the COVID-19 advisory above regarding not attending the AGM in person.
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, the AGM originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached announcement for further details.
Attachments
JCCL%20AGM%20Notice%202020.pdf
JCCL%20Proxy%20Form%20AGM%202020.pdf
SGX%20Anncmt__AGM%20Deferred.pdf
Total size =202K MB
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, Jardine Cycle & Carriage's Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached AGM Deferment Notice for further details.
Attachments
AGM%20Deferment%20Notice.pdf
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited
(Company No.196900092R)
239 Alexandra Road
Singapore 159930
Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com
Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 7 April 2020
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2020 TO BE DEFERRED
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") refers to its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 3 April 2020.
The Company also refers to the heightened safe distancing measures relating to COVID-19 announced by the Singapore government on the afternoon of 3 April 2020.
Under the measures, all workplaces (other than those providing essential services) are to close from 7 April 2020 until 4 May 2020 (inclusive), and employees are to work from home. The Company's AGM originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 will therefore be deferred to a future date to be determined. The Company has accordingly suspended the pre-registration for the live webcast of the AGM.
The Company is awaiting legislative amendments relating to the holding of meetings and any associated regulatory guidance that may be issued. The Company will update shareholders of the new AGM date, and the procedures for participation, in due course.
If shareholders are requesting or have requested for a physical copy of JC&C's Annual Report 2019 and/or Letter to Shareholders dated 3 April 2020, they can expect a delay. Their requests can only be processed after 4 May 2020. In the meantime, these documents are available for download from the Company's website at the URL https://www.jcclgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/under "2019 Annual Report".
If shareholders are sending in their proxy form to vote on the AGM resolutions, their proxy form will be kept aside until the new AGM date is determined.
- end -
