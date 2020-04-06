Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Deferment of 51st Annual General Meeting

In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, the AGM

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

(Company No.196900092R)

239 Alexandra Road

Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 7 April 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2020 TO BE DEFERRED

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") refers to its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 3 April 2020.

The Company also refers to the heightened safe distancing measures relating to COVID-19 announced by the Singapore government on the afternoon of 3 April 2020.

Under the measures, all workplaces (other than those providing essential services) are to close from 7 April 2020 until 4 May 2020 (inclusive), and employees are to work from home. The Company's AGM originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 will therefore be deferred to a future date to be determined. The Company has accordingly suspended the pre-registration for the live webcast of the AGM.

The Company is awaiting legislative amendments relating to the holding of meetings and any associated regulatory guidance that may be issued. The Company will update shareholders of the new AGM date, and the procedures for participation, in due course.

If shareholders are requesting or have requested for a physical copy of JC&C's Annual Report 2019 and/or Letter to Shareholders dated 3 April 2020, they can expect a delay. Their requests can only be processed after 4 May 2020. In the meantime, these documents are available for download from the Company's website at the URL https://www.jcclgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/under "2019 Annual Report".

If shareholders are sending in their proxy form to vote on the AGM resolutions, their proxy form will be kept aside until the new AGM date is determined.

- end -