JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

(C07)
Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Deferment of 51st Annual General Meeting

04/06/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

WD::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Security

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Apr-2020 08:11:22

Status

Withdraw

Announcement Reference

SG200403MEETVAS7

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

Additional

Please see the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form.

Text

Due to the COVID-19 situation, shareholders should refrain from attending the AGM in

Additional

person, and refrain from sending another person as proxy or representative to attend the

Text

AGM. The Company is required to fully comply with prevailing safe distancing measures

imposed by the government, including limiting the number of persons at the AGM.

Shareholders can register for our live AGM webcast and submit their questions beforehand.

Additional

Details can be found on our website www.jcclgroup.com ("Investor Relations" page).

Text

Shareholders can submit their votes using the Proxy Form and appoint the "Chairman of the

Meeting" as their proxy and indicate their voting directions.

Additional

Latest update: 7 April 2020

Text

In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, the AGM

originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached announcement for further details.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

24/04/2020 11:30:00

Response Deadline Date

21/04/2020 11:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, 239 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159930

Meeting Venue

Please see the COVID-19 advisory above regarding not attending the AGM in person.

Reason(s) for Withdrawal

Reason(s) for Withdrawal

In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, the AGM originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached announcement for further details.

Attachments

JCCL%20AGM%20Notice%202020.pdf

JCCL%20Proxy%20Form%20AGM%202020.pdf

SGX%20Anncmt__AGM%20Deferred.pdf

Total size =202K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

07/04/2020 08:06:06 03/04/2020 08:00:12

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE DEFERRED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Apr-2020 07:53:12

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Annual General Meeting to be Deferred

Announcement Reference

SG200407OTHRFIQS

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

In view of the heightened safe distancing measures announced on 3 April 2020, Jardine Cycle & Carriage's Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 has to be deferred to a future date. Please see attached AGM Deferment Notice for further details.

Attachments

AGM%20Deferment%20Notice.pdf

Total size =51K MB

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

(Company No.196900092R)

239 Alexandra Road

Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

Attachment to SGX Announcement dated 7 April 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 24 APRIL 2020 TO BE DEFERRED

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (the "Company") refers to its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 3 April 2020.

The Company also refers to the heightened safe distancing measures relating to COVID-19 announced by the Singapore government on the afternoon of 3 April 2020.

Under the measures, all workplaces (other than those providing essential services) are to close from 7 April 2020 until 4 May 2020 (inclusive), and employees are to work from home. The Company's AGM originally scheduled for 24 April 2020 will therefore be deferred to a future date to be determined. The Company has accordingly suspended the pre-registration for the live webcast of the AGM.

The Company is awaiting legislative amendments relating to the holding of meetings and any associated regulatory guidance that may be issued. The Company will update shareholders of the new AGM date, and the procedures for participation, in due course.

If shareholders are requesting or have requested for a physical copy of JC&C's Annual Report 2019 and/or Letter to Shareholders dated 3 April 2020, they can expect a delay. Their requests can only be processed after 4 May 2020. In the meantime, these documents are available for download from the Company's website at the URL https://www.jcclgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/under "2019 Annual Report".

If shareholders are sending in their proxy form to vote on the AGM resolutions, their proxy form will be kept aside until the new AGM date is determined.

- end -

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 00:42:10 UTC
