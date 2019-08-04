Jardine Cycle & Carriage : JC&C 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 05-Aug-2019 07:12:56

Status

Replacement

Announcement Sub Title

Half Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG190802OTHRQS3L

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached slides for the 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts on 5 August 2019.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

Attachments

JCC_1H2019%20Final.pdf

1H%20FY2019%20Analyst%20Presentation_050819.pdf

Total size =2069K MB

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/YU561RMKQFEDOWJ9/6974aa016536ea6b722db1b5da1258708571c971b680d7113eab63b24…

1/2

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

02/08/2019 17:19:34

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/YU561RMKQFEDOWJ9/6974aa016536ea6b722db1b5da1258708571c971b680d7113eab63b24… 2/2

YEARS

OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN

PARTNERSHIPS

1H2019 Results

Disclaimer: Jardine Cycle & Carriage accepts no liability whatsoever with respect to the use of this document or its contents.

Our strategy

JC&C is the investment holding company of Jardines in Southeast Asia

To deliver growth through market leading businesses in Southeast Asia built around opportunities arising from urbanisation and the rise of the ASEAN middle class

• Investment case - Diversified portfolio of investments in key Southeast Asian economies - Solid track record of delivering long-term shareholder value (18% annualised returns in 10 years)

• Adding value - Long-term and strategic investor - Valued and trusted partner / facilitator and connector of business networks - People and talent development - Financial and governance discipline



Presence in Southeast Asia

MYANMARTHAILANDMALAYSIASINGAPORE

LEGEND

Our Presence Astra International Direct Motor Interests

SINGAPORE:

• Cycle & Carriage Singapore

MALAYSIA:

• Cycle & Carriage Bintang

MYANMAR:

• Cycle & Carriage Myanmar

INDONESIA:

• Tunas Ridean

VIETNAM:

• Truong Hai Auto Corporation

Other Strategic Interests

THAILAND:

• Siam City Cement

VIETNAM: