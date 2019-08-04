Log in
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD

(JCYC)
Jardine Cycle & Carriage : JC&C 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts

08/04/2019

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017

No

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 05-Aug-2019

Replacement

Half Yearly Results

SG190802OTHRQS3L

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Company Secretary

Please see attached slides for the 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts on 5 August 2019.

For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

JCC_1H2019%20Final.pdf

1H%20FY2019%20Analyst%20Presentation_050819.pdf

Total size =2069K MB

YEARS

OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN

PARTNERSHIPS

1H2019 Results

Disclaimer: Jardine Cycle & Carriage accepts no liability whatsoever with respect to the use of this document or its contents.

Our strategy

JC&C is the investment holding company of Jardines in Southeast Asia

To deliver growth through market leading businesses in Southeast Asia built around opportunities arising from urbanisation and the rise of the ASEAN middle class

  • • Investment case

    - Diversified portfolio of investments in key Southeast Asian economies

    - Solid track record of delivering long-term shareholder value (18% annualised returns in 10 years)

  • • Adding value

    - Long-term and strategic investor

    • - Valued and trusted partner / facilitator and connector of business networks

    • - People and talent development

    • - Financial and governance discipline

Presence in Southeast Asia

MYANMARTHAILANDMALAYSIASINGAPORE

LEGEND

Our Presence Astra International Direct Motor Interests

SINGAPORE:

  • • Cycle & Carriage Singapore

MALAYSIA:

  • • Cycle & Carriage Bintang

MYANMAR:

  • • Cycle & Carriage Myanmar

INDONESIA:

  • • Tunas Ridean

VIETNAM:

  • • Truong Hai Auto Corporation

Other Strategic Interests

THAILAND:

  • • Siam City Cement

VIETNAM:

  • • Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation

  • • Vinamilk

    INDONESIA

  • • Siam City Cement

Disclaimer

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 086 M
EBIT 2019 2 153 M
Net income 2019 905 M
Debt 2019 5 649 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 9 619 M
Technical analysis trends JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,29  $
Last Close Price 24,34  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Alexander Newbigging Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Wei Ann Teng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark Spencer Greenberg Non-Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD-4.86%9 620
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.12%183 468
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.27%82 513
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.92%56 795
DAIMLER AG-1.49%53 741
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%46 704
