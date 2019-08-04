Jardine Cycle & Carriage : JC&C 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED
Please see attached slides for the 2019 Half Year Results Presentation to Analysts on 5 August 2019.
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019
YEARS
OF SOUTHEAST ASIAN
PARTNERSHIPS
1H2019 Results
Our strategy
JC&C is the investment holding company of Jardines in Southeast Asia
To deliver growth through market leading businesses in Southeast Asia built around opportunities arising from urbanisation and the rise of the ASEAN middle class
-
• Investment case
- Diversified portfolio of investments in key Southeast Asian economies
- Solid track record of delivering long-term shareholder value (18% annualised returns in 10 years)
-
• Adding value
- Long-term and strategic investor
-
- Valued and trusted partner / facilitator and connector of business networks
-
- People and talent development
-
- Financial and governance discipline
Presence in Southeast Asia
MYANMARTHAILANDMALAYSIASINGAPORE
LEGEND
Our Presence Astra International Direct Motor Interests
SINGAPORE:
MALAYSIA:
MYANMAR:
INDONESIA:
VIETNAM:
Other Strategic Interests
THAILAND:
VIETNAM:
Disclaimer
