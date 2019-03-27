Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Additional Listing

Log in
03/27/2019 | 04:45am EDT

27 March 2019

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc ('the Company')

Additional listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 2,263,099 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The Shares will be allotted and issued in connection with the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013.

Admission is expected to be effective on 28 March 2019.

Enquiries:

Darren Lennark
Group Company Secretary
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc
The St Botolph Building
138 Houndsditch
London EC3A 7AW

Tel: 020 7528 4000

LEI Number: 213800XRWB6SDDCZZ434

Disclaimer

JLT - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:44:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 577 M
EBIT 2019 258 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 4 192 M
