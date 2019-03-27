Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Additional Listing

27 March 2019

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc ('the Company')

Additional listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 2,263,099 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The Shares will be allotted and issued in connection with the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2013.

Admission is expected to be effective on 28 March 2019.

Enquiries:

Darren Lennark

Group Company Secretary

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc

The St Botolph Building

138 Houndsditch

London EC3A 7AW

Tel: 020 7528 4000

LEI Number: 213800XRWB6SDDCZZ434