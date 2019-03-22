Jardine Lloyd Thompson : MMC Transaction Update - EC Clearance

RNS Number : 7864T Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC 22 March 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 22 March 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION of JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC ('JLT') by MARSH & McLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. ('MMC')

Clearance received from European Commission

JLT announces that MMC has today confirmed the European Commission's approval of MMC's acquisition of JLT (the 'Acquisition') on the basis of JLT and MMC's commitments to divest JLT's global aerospace practice.

MMC has further confirmed that all regulatory and competition authority approvals for the Acquisition, set out in the scheme document published on 15 October 2018 ('Scheme Document'), have now been satisfied.

A hearing by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales to sanction the scheme of arrangement to effect the Acquisition (the 'Scheme') has been scheduled for 29 March 2019. It is anticipated that the Scheme will become effective on 1 April 2019 following the delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies.

The last day for dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, JLT Shares, is expected to be 29 March 2019. The listing of JLT Shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the trading of JLT Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange are each expected to be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 1 April 2019. The Scheme Record Time is expected to be 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 29 March 2019.

It is expected that the listing of JLT Shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority will be cancelled and that JLT Shares will cease to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 2 April 2019.

