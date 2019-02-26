Log in
Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Profit Rose Ahead of Marsh & McLennan Takeover

0
02/26/2019 | 03:17am EST

By Adam Clark

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group said Tuesday that its underlying profit rose strongly in 2018 ahead of its agreed takeover by Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC).

The U.K. insurance brokerage and employee-benefits provider said its underlying pretax profit came to 233.6 million pounds ($305.6 million), up 25% from 2017.

On a statutory basis, JLT's profit came to GBP88.1 million, after taking a GBP145.4 million charge for exceptional items including takeover costs and restructuring. Revenue rose 5% to GBP1.45 billion. JLT said all its divisions delivered organic revenue growth.

In September, JLT agreed to a $5.7 billion takeover by Marsh & McLennan, forming a global insurance broker with $17 billion in annual revenue. The deal is set to be completed early this year.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 457 M
EBIT 2018 231 M
Net income 2018 117 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 35,53
P/E ratio 2019 25,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 4 175 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic James Burke Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Michael Thomas Howe Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Methley Group Chief Operating Officer
Charlie Arthur Rozes Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Mark Frederick Drummond-Brady Executive Director & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.74%5 485
AON PLC17.76%41 081
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON12.90%22 104
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO9.01%14 787
BROWN & BROWN, INC.7.08%8 239
STEADFAST GROUP LTD13.45%1 777
