Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Profit Rose Ahead of Marsh & McLennan Takeover

By Adam Clark

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group said Tuesday that its underlying profit rose strongly in 2018 ahead of its agreed takeover by Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC).

The U.K. insurance brokerage and employee-benefits provider said its underlying pretax profit came to 233.6 million pounds ($305.6 million), up 25% from 2017.

On a statutory basis, JLT's profit came to GBP88.1 million, after taking a GBP145.4 million charge for exceptional items including takeover costs and restructuring. Revenue rose 5% to GBP1.45 billion. JLT said all its divisions delivered organic revenue growth.

In September, JLT agreed to a $5.7 billion takeover by Marsh & McLennan, forming a global insurance broker with $17 billion in annual revenue. The deal is set to be completed early this year.

