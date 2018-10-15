Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Publication of Scheme Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 18 September 2018, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc ('JLT') and MMC Treasury Holdings (UK) Limited ('MMC BidCo'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ('MMC'), announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by which the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of JLT will be acquired by MMC BidCo (the 'Acquisition'), subject to the satisfaction or, where applicable, the waiver of the Conditions (as set out in the Scheme Document, as defined below). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a Court approved scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme').

JLT and MMC are pleased to announce that the scheme document containing the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition (the 'Scheme Document'), together with the related Forms of Proxy, is being published and sent today to JLT Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights and holders of options and awards granted under the JLT Share Schemes.

A copy of the Scheme Document will be made available on JLT's website at www.jlt.com/investors and MMC's website at www.mmc.com, and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Notice of the Court Meeting and JLT General Meeting

As described in the Scheme Document, to become effective the Scheme requires, amongst other things, the approval of a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting (either in person or by proxy) at the Court Meeting representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the relevant Scheme Shares voted, and the passing of the Special Resolution. The Scheme must also be sanctioned by the Court. The Scheme is also subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions and further terms that are set out in the Scheme Document.

Notices of the Court Meeting and the JLT General Meeting, which will be held at The St Botolph Building, 138 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AW on 7 November 2018, are set out in the Scheme Document. The Court Meeting will commence at 10.00 a.m. and the JLT General Meeting at 10.15 a.m. (or, if later, as soon as the Court Meeting has concluded or been adjourned).

It is important that, for the Court Meeting in particular, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair and reasonable representation of voting Scheme Shareholders' opinion. Voting JLT Shareholders are therefore strongly advised to complete, sign and return their blue Form of Proxy (once received) or to appoint a proxy electronically using the instructions set out in the Form of Proxy (once received) as soon as possible.

Timetable

The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also attached as an Appendix to this announcement. Subject to obtaining the approval of JLT Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the JLT General Meeting, the sanction of the Court and the satisfaction or, where applicable, the waiver of the other Conditions (as set out in Part III of the Scheme Document), the Scheme is expected to become Effective in Spring 2019.

If the Scheme is approved as outlined above, it is expected that trading of JLT Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be suspended from close of business on the Business Day prior to the Effective Date. It is intended that, following the Scheme becoming Effective, the London Stock Exchange and the FCA will be requested respectively to cancel trading in JLT Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and to remove the listing of the JLT Shares from the Official List, in each case on or shortly after the Effective Date.

The dates given are based on JLT's current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the key dates set out in the timetable change, JLT will give notice of this change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Such announcement will be made available on both JLT's website at www.jlt.com/investors and MMC's website at www.mmc.com. All JLT Shareholders have the right to attend the Court hearing.

US Antitrust Clearance

Early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (as amended) was granted by the US Federal Trade Commission on 10 October 2018, meaning that Condition 3(b) (as set out in Part III of the Scheme Document) has been satisfied.

Appendix

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS(1)

Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Court Meeting (BLUE Form of Proxy) 10.00 a.m. on 5 November 2018(2) JLT General Meeting (WHITE Form of Proxy) 10.15 a.m. on 5 November 2018(3) Voting Record Time for Court Meeting and JLT General Meeting 6.00 p.m. on 5 November 2018(4) Court Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 7 November 2018 JLT General Meeting 10.15 a.m. on 7 November 2018(5) Certain of the following dates are indicative only and are subject to change (please see Note (1) below): Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme a date expected to be no later than 14 days after the satisfaction or, if applicable, waiver of the last of Conditions 2(a), (b), 3 and 4, which is expected to be a date in Spring 2019 ('D')(6) Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, JLT Shares D Suspension of listing of, and dealings in, JLT Shares 4.30 p.m. on D Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on D Effective Date of the Scheme D+1 De-listing of JLT Shares By 8.00 a.m. on D+2 Latest date for despatch of cheques and crediting of CREST for Acquisition Consideration due under the Scheme Within 14 days of the Effective Date Long Stop Date 31 December 2019(7)

(1) These times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which the Court sanctions the Scheme and the date on which the Conditions are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived. The timetable is also dependent on when the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies. JLT will give notice of any change(s) by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and, if required by the Panel, post notice of the change(s) to JLT Shareholders and persons with information rights.

(2) It is requested that blue Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged before 10.00 a.m. on 5 November 2018 or, if the Court Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Court Meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a working day. However, blue Forms of Proxy not so lodged may be handed to the Chairman of the Court Meeting or a representative of Equiniti, on behalf of the Chairman of the Court Meeting, before the commencement of the Court Meeting.

(3) White Forms of Proxy for the JLT General Meeting must be lodged before 10.15 on 5 November 2018 in order to be valid or, if the JLT General Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the JLT General Meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a working day. White Forms of Proxy cannot be handed to the Chairman of the JLT General Meeting at that meeting.

(4) If either of the Meetings are adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 6.00 p.m. on the day which is two days before the date of the adjourned meeting, excluding any part of a day that is not a working day.

(5) Or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have concluded or been adjourned.

(6) This date may be extended to such date as JLT and MMC BidCo may, with the consent of the Panel, agree and the Court (if required) may allow.

All references in this announcement to times are to times in London.