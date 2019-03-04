Jardine Lloyd Thompson : Transaction Update/ Sale of JLT Aerospace Business

RNS Number : 7306R Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC 04 March 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 4 March 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC AGREEMENT TO SELL JLT'S GLOBAL AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER, SUBJECT TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc ('JLT') announces that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ('MMC') and JLT submitted a proposed remedy to the European Commission on 1 March 2019 as part of the ongoing Phase 1 review of MMC's pending acquisition of JLT.

Under the proposed remedy, MMC has committed to divest JLT's global aerospace insurance broking business to address a potential overlap in this area. The aerospace business is a global retail broker of commercial non-life risks associated with commercial aircraft, aerospace manufacturing, aerospace infrastructure, space and general aviation.

Following the submission of the proposed remedy, MMC and JLT have reached an agreement with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to sell the aerospace business, including the transfer of its personnel, for approximately £190 million. Consideration is payable in cash at completion, with a small proportion payable on the second anniversary of completion subject to performance of the aerospace business.

The sale of the aerospace business is subject to the approval of the European Commission, which will now initiate its normal process to market test the proposed remedy before deciding whether it is sufficient to meet its concern as to a potential overlap in the aerospace area.

Completion of the sale will be conditional upon completion of the acquisition of JLT by MMC as well as customary regulatory approvals. The sale proceeds will be received following the completion of the acquisition of JLT by MMC, and there is no impact on the terms of that transaction.

The acquisition of JLT by MMC remains on track to close in the spring of 2019, pending the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the remaining Conditions set out in the scheme document published on 15 October 2018 ('Scheme Document'), including regulatory and anti-trust approvals and the Court sanction of the Scheme.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Notes to editors:

About JLT's global aerospace insurance broking business:

· JLT's aerospace business, including Hayward Aviation, is a global retail broker of commercial non-life insurance risks associated with commercial aircraft, aerospace manufacturing, aerospace infrastructure, space and general aviation;

· it has approximately 250 staff operating in 15 countries;

· in the year ended 31 December 2018 (unaudited), the business generated revenues of circa £65 million and estimated PBT of £12 million (after all overhead and other allocated costs).

Enquiries: JLT Charles Rozes (Group Finance Director) +44 20 7558 3380 Paul Dransfield (Head of Investor Relations) +44 20 7528 4933 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to JLT) Conor Hillery +44 20 7742 4000 Edward Squire +44 20 7742 4000 James Robinson +44 20 7742 4000 Simon Robertson Associates (Financial Adviser to JLT) Tim Wise +44 20 7318 8888 Barclays Bank PLC (Corporate Broker to JLT) Kunal Gandhi +44 20 7623 2323 Tom MacDonald +44 20 7623 2323 Brunswick Group (PR Adviser to JLT) Tom Burns +44 20 7404 5959

