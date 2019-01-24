Log in
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED (JARD)
  News  
Jardine Matheson : $41 billion tumble no fat finger error says Singapore bourse

01/24/2019 | 07:08am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd shares listed in Singapore traded down 83 percent on Thursday, wiping nearly $41 billion off its market value, before rebounding in what the Singapore Exchange said was orderly trading and not a "fat finger" error.

Some 167,500 shares in the Hong Kong-headquartered conglomerate traded at $10.99 versus Wednesday's closing price of $66.47, traders said.

The trades were executed at a price that was transparent to the market and there had been enough time for participants to react, the Singapore Exchange concluded after reviewing the matter. It therefore found no basis to cancel the transactions.

Sellers could have withdrawn their orders if they did not wish to sell at that price, the exchange said in a statement.

"Trading was orderly and there was no sign of manipulation. We have also ascertained that the orders were not due to fat finger errors or any malfunctioning systems on the part of the participants," it said.

The stock later bounced back to trade at $66.80.

One local trader said it looked like a "fat finger" trade and the seller likely requested the exchange cancel the trade.

Reuters was not able to identify broker involved in the trade.

"The transaction was divided into 164 trades, suggesting there could be more than a hundred counterparts behind this trade," said CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang.

"This makes it an extremely difficult task for the stock exchange to recall or cancel it, and the seller will need to bear the losses," she said.

Jardine Matheson said in a statement it believed an electronic trading error was the cause.

The company operates in a variety of businesses including auto sales, luxury hotels, property development, financial services and food retailing.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; editing by Darren Schuettler and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD 1.47% 36.5 End-of-day quote.3.66%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.57% 66.47 End-of-day quote.-4.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 512 M
EBIT 2018 3 841 M
Net income 2018 1 691 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 14,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 48 970 M
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
John Raymond Witt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick Chairman-Emeritus
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.07%48 970
3M COMPANY0.90%111 968
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.52%104 188
SIEMENS1.30%95 412
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY14.40%75 935
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS4.33%43 502
