Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Warns 1st Half Profit Will Be Hurt by Pandemic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that first-half profit will be significantly reduced compared with the prior year due to coronavirus and full-year results will depend on the duration of anti-pandemic measures.

The Asia-focused investment company said market sentiment is expected to remain weak for some time, but the company said it remains resilient and well-positioned to achieve its long-term growth objectives.

In the first quarter, Jardine Strategic faced challenging trading conditions due to pandemic and the measures to control it, the company said. Conditions have improved in China recently, but this is now being offset by an increasingly difficult environment in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, Jardine Strategic said.

