Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited    J36   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jardine Matheson : Strategic Holdings Warns 1st Half Profit Will Be Hurt by Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:09am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that first-half profit will be significantly reduced compared with the prior year due to coronavirus and full-year results will depend on the duration of anti-pandemic measures.

The Asia-focused investment company said market sentiment is expected to remain weak for some time, but the company said it remains resilient and well-positioned to achieve its long-term growth objectives.

In the first quarter, Jardine Strategic faced challenging trading conditions due to pandemic and the measures to control it, the company said. Conditions have improved in China recently, but this is now being offset by an increasingly difficult environment in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, Jardine Strategic said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.63% 44.93 End-of-day quote.-4.38%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.75% 22.46 End-of-day quote.-3.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
06:15aJARDINE MATHESON : Warns of Significant Hit to 1st Half Profits After Challengin..
DJ
06:09aJARDINE MATHESON : Strategic Holdings Warns 1st Half Profit Will Be Hurt by Pand..
DJ
06:03aDairy Farm International Warns on Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Performance
DJ
02:37aMost Southeast Asian markets slip as oil falls, global recovery worries bite
RE
04/24SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slide on lockdown extension in parts of region, wea..
RE
04/08Most fall as cornavirus death toll climbs, investors book profits
RE
03/31Southeast Asia stocks - Markets rise as China factory activity rebounds
RE
03/19JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional..
FA
03/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as stimulus measures boost sentiment; Singapor..
RE
03/16Tumble as virus fears drown out Fed relief; Malaysia confirms bear market
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 888 M
EBIT 2020 3 666 M
Net income 2020 1 451 M
Debt 2020 7 144 M
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 16 784 M
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 53,06  $
Last Close Price 44,93  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman & Managing Director
John Raymond Witt Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Director
Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.38%16 784
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.97%98 935
3M COMPANY-12.91%88 389
SIEMENS AG-29.85%70 421
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.38%56 207
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-9.13%51 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group