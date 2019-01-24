Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited    JARD   BMG507361001

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED (JARD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jardine Matheson : briefly loses $41 billion in market value after suspected 'fat finger'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 03:53am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore-listed conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd briefly plunged 83 percent, or nearly $41 billion in market value, before recovering on Thursday in what traders said was likely a "fat finger" error.

Jardine Matheson shares opened at $10.99 versus Wednesday's closing price of $66.47 after 167,500 shares changed hands at $10.99, traders said.

The stock then bounced back to trade at $66.8.

"Obviously, it looks like a fat finger trade and the seller is bound to have informed the exchange and requested it to cancel the trade. Given the huge price difference, normally such trades are cancelled," said one local trader.

A spokeswoman for the Singapore Exchange said it was looking into the matter. Reuters was not able to identify the broker involved in the trade.

One market analyst said it would be difficult for the exchange to cancel the trade.

"The transaction was divided into 164 trades, suggesting there could be more than a hundred counterparts behind this trade," said Margaret Yang, analyst at CMC Markets.

"This makes it an extremely difficult task for the stock exchange to recall or cancel it, and the seller will need to bear the losses," she added.

Jardine Matheson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group operates in a variety of businesses including motor vehicles, luxury hotels, property development, financial services and food retailing.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
03:53aJARDINE MATHESON : briefly loses $41 billion in market value after suspected 'fa..
RE
01:35aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : On contemporary lifestyle, brand image and qua..
AQ
01/23MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Jumeira, Dubai confirms Q1 2019 opening
AQ
01/22MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Singer Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape c..
AQ
01/17MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Marrakech to host Michelin-starred chef
AQ
01/16MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Marrakech Welcomes Richard Ekkebus, Two-Michel..
AQ
01/16WATCH : Where is Golden Globe winner Rami Malek's favourite hotel?
AQ
01/10HONGKONG LAND : Foreign home hunters go high-end
AQ
01/09SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as optimism grows about Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
01/02Southeast Asia stocks - Most end lower; weak economic data stokes slowdown fe..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 512 M
EBIT 2018 3 841 M
Net income 2018 1 691 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 14,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 48 970 M
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
John Raymond Witt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick Chairman-Emeritus
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.07%48 970
3M COMPANY0.90%111 951
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.52%103 507
SIEMENS1.30%96 086
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY14.40%75 326
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS4.33%43 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.