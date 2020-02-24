Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J36)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Southeast Asia stocks: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus fears

02/24/2020 | 11:26pm EST
Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

Southeast Asian stock markets stabilised on Tuesday, after a steep sell-off in the previous session, as fears of the coronavirus rapidly spreading beyond China kept gains in check.

Several Middle East countries were faced with their first coronavirus cases, while Italy reported its seventh death, feeding worries it could turn into a pandemic.

Outside mainland China, the outbreak has spread to some 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

"Today's movement? It's what I call a dead cat bounce," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"To me these moves look more temporary than structural and I think they're quite fragile, so these are bounces that I think will run out of steam very quickly against the bigger global backdrop."

Singapore stocks advanced nearly 1% and are on track to snap three straight sessions of losses.

Benchmark heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.8% and Jardine Matheson Holdings gained 0.4% .

Banking and healthcare sectors helped prop-up the Malaysian benchmark index, up 0.7%, after it ended 2.7% lower the previous day.

Lender Malayan Banking rose 1.1% and hospitals operator IHH Healthcare gained 1%.

Thai shares fell 0.6% to their lowest level in over three years, hurt by losses among banking and telecom stocks.

Lender Kasikornbank lost 1.2% and telecom company Intouch Holdings dropped 3.9%.

The Philippine bourse was closed on account of a public holiday.

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD End-of-day quote.
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.09% 57.19 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
KASIKORNBANK PCL End-of-day quote.
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD End-of-day quote.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.91% 10.92 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 41 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 888 M
Net income 2019 2 084 M
Debt 2019 7 501 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 21 028 M
Chart JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 61,71  $
Last Close Price 57,19  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Executive Chairman & Managing Director
John Raymond Witt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Adam Phillip Charles Keswick Executive Director
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick Chairman-Emeritus
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.23%21 260
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.98%128 182
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.27%106 986
SIEMENS AG-13.42%92 805
3M COMPANY-13.53%90 329
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.91%60 450
Categories
