Southeast Asia stocks: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus fears

Several Middle East countries were faced with their first coronavirus cases, while Italy reported its seventh death, feeding worries it could turn into a pandemic.

Outside mainland China, the outbreak has spread to some 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

"Today's movement? It's what I call a dead cat bounce," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"To me these moves look more temporary than structural and I think they're quite fragile, so these are bounces that I think will run out of steam very quickly against the bigger global backdrop."

Singapore stocks advanced nearly 1% and are on track to snap three straight sessions of losses.

Benchmark heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.8% and Jardine Matheson Holdings gained 0.4% .

Banking and healthcare sectors helped prop-up the Malaysian benchmark index, up 0.7%, after it ended 2.7% lower the previous day.

Lender Malayan Banking rose 1.1% and hospitals operator IHH Healthcare gained 1%.

Thai shares fell 0.6% to their lowest level in over three years, hurt by losses among banking and telecom stocks.

Lender Kasikornbank lost 1.2% and telecom company Intouch Holdings dropped 3.9%.

The Philippine bourse was closed on account of a public holiday.

