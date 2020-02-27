Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited    J37   BMG507641022

JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(J37)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jardine Strategic : Cycle & Carriage Limited 2019 Financial Statements and Dividend Announcements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:41pm EST

To: Business Editor

27th February 2020

For immediate release

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

2019 Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

The following announcement was issued today by the Company's 75%-owned subsidiary, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Matheson Limited

Joey Ho

(65) 9765 0717

Brunswick Group Limited

Ben Fry

(65) 9017 9886

27th February 2020

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

239 Alexandra Road

Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

www.jcclgroup.com

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Highlights

  • Underlying profit at US$863 million
  • Stable performance from Astra
  • Direct Motor Interests down due to Singapore and Malaysia
  • Other Strategic Interests impacted by Thaco's lower automotive profits

"Jardine Cycle & Carriage delivered a stable performance in 2019. Astra saw strong contributions from financial services and the new gold mining operations, but its automotive, heavy equipment, and agribusiness results were impacted by relatively weaker domestic consumption and lower commodity prices. Truong Hai Auto Corporation saw lower performance from its automotive business as a result of increased competition.

In 2020, market conditions in Indonesia are expected to remain challenging and conditions generally in Southeast Asia may be impacted by COVID-19."

Ben Keswick, Chairman

Group Results

Year ended 31st December

Restated

2019

2018

Change

2019

US$m

US$m

%

S$m

Revenue

18,591

18,992

-2

25,350

Underlying profit attributable to

shareholders #

863

856

1

1,177

Non-trading items^

18

(438)

nm

25

Profit attributable to shareholders

881

418

111

1,202

Shareholders' funds

6,860

6,144

12

9,243

US¢

US¢

Underlying earnings per share #

218

217

1

298

Earnings per share

223

106

111

304

Dividend per share

87

87

-

117

US$

US$

S$

Net asset value per share

17.36

15.55

12

23.39

The exchange rate of US$1 =S$1.35 (31st December 2018: US$1=S$1.37) was used for translating assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date

and US$1=S$1.36 (2018: US$1=S$1.35 ) was used for translating the results for the period. The financial results for the year ended 31st December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.

  • The accounts have been restated due to changes in accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, as set out in Note 1 to the condensed financial statements.
  • The Group uses 'underlying profit attributable to shareholders' in its internal financial reporting to distinguish between ongoing business performance and non-trading items, as more fully described in Note 5 to the condensed financial statements. Management considers this to

be a key performance measurement which enhances the understanding of the Group's underlying business performances.

  • Included in 'non-trading items' are unrealised gain/losses arising from the revaluation of the Group's equity investments.
    • more -

Page 2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Overview

Jardine Cycle & Carriage ("JC&C" or "the Group") delivered a stable performance in 2019. Astra saw strong contributions from financial services and gold mining, but its automotive, heavy equipment and agribusiness results were impacted by relatively weak domestic consumption and low commodity prices. Truong Hai Auto Corporation ("Thaco") saw lower performance from its automotive business as a result of increased competition. There was a higher contribution from Siam City Cement and the Group received an increased dividend from its investment in Vinamilk.

The Group's underlying profit attributable to shareholders for 2019 was 1% higher at US$863 million. Profit attributable to shareholders increased to US$881 million, after net non-trading gains of US$18 million.

Astra contributed US$716 million to the Group's underlying profit, relatively stable compared to the previous year. The underlying profit from the Group's Direct Motor Interests was 11% lower at US$63 million, while its Other Strategic Interests contributed an underlying profit of US$126 million, down 13% from the previous year. Corporate costs were US$42 million, down from US$77 million in the previous year primarily due to a foreign exchange gain from the translation of foreign currency loans in 2019, compared to a foreign exchange loss in the previous year.

The Group's financial position remains strong, with shareholders' funds up 12% at US$6,860 million and net asset value per share at US$17.36 at the year end. Consolidated net debt excluding financial services companies was US$3.0 billion at 31st December 2019, representing gearing of 20%, up from 16% at the end of 2018.

Astra's financial services subsidiaries had net debt totalling US$3.3 billion, relatively flat compared to the end of 2018. JC&C parent company's net debt was US$1.5 billion, compared with US$1.3 billion at the previous year end.

Strategic Developments

Astra

During the year a further investment of US$100 million was made in Gojek, bringing Astra's total investment to US$250 million. As part of the collaboration between Astra and Gojek, a joint venture company was formed to provide fleet management support for GoCar, a ride- hailing online transportation system in Indonesia.

In May 2019, Astra acquired a 44.5% stake in the 36km Surabaya-Mojokerto toll road for US$113 million. It also completed the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in the 117km Cikopo-Palimanan toll road, in November 2019, bringing its ownership to 55%.

In December 2019, Astra announced the sale of its 44.6% interest in Permata Bank to Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited. The divestment is in line with Astra's ongoing strategic review of its portfolio. Completion of the sale is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and the obtaining of necessary approvals.

- more -

Page 3

Direct Motor Interests

Jardine Matheson has a long-term vision and commitment to strengthen its automotive businesses and ensure that they are resilient and able to address anticipated disruption in the sector. In support of this ambition, Jardine International Motors ("JIM") was formed in 2019 to provide management and oversight across the wider Jardine Matheson Group's automotive interests, in order to effectively harness expertise and talent, increase customer focus and create economies of scale. As a result, JC&C's Direct Motor Interests are now managed by JIM while the Group maintains its full ownership of these businesses. The Chief Executive of JIM is former JC&C Chief Executive Alex Newbigging.

Other Strategic Interests

During the year, JC&C increased its interest in Thaco from 25.3% to 26.6% through subscribing to a share placement, for consideration of US$168 million. Thaco continues to diversify its business into property and agriculture, and its property interests in particular are expected to grow in importance going forward.

JC&C also increased its stake in Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation ("REE") from 24.9% to 29.0% for US$25 million, by way of a public tender offer and market purchases.

Dividends

The Board is recommending a final one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢69 per share (2018: US¢69 per share) which, together with the interim dividend, will produce a total dividend for the year of US¢87 per share (2018: US¢87 per share).

People

On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to our more than 250,000 employees across the region for their continuing hard work and dedication in what remains a challenging business environment.

Mr Hassan Abas will be retiring as a director at the close of the upcoming Annual General Meeting in April 2020, after more than 27 years on the Board. He has also served as the Lead Independent Director, chairman of the Audit and Remuneration Committees, and as a member of the Nominating Committee for a number of years. On behalf of the Board, I would like to record our thanks for his valuable contribution to the Group.

Outlook

In 2020, market conditions in Indonesia are expected to remain challenging and conditions generally in Southeast Asia may be impacted by COVID-19.

Ben Keswick

Chairman

- more -

Page 4

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REVIEW

Group Review

The Group's structure comprises three business pillars: (i) Astra; (ii) Direct Motor Interests ("DMI"), which consists of the Group's non-Astra automotive businesses; and (iii) Other Strategic Interests, which covers a range of business interests and which now includes Thaco following its expansion beyond automotive into property and agriculture. The contribution to JC&C's underlying profit attributable to shareholders by business segments was as follows:

Contribution to JC&C's underlying profit

Year ended 31st December

Restated

2019

2018

Change

Business segments

US$m

US$m

%

Astra

716

718

-

Direct Motor Interests

63

71

-11

Other Strategic Interests

126

144

-13

Corporate Costs

(42)

(77)

-46

Underlying profit attributable to

shareholders

863

856

1

  • The accounts have been restated due to changes in accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, as set out in Note 1 to the condensed financial statements

Astra

Astra contributed US$716 million to JC&C's underlying profit, a stable performance compared to the previous year. Astra reported a net profit equivalent to US$1.5 billion under Indonesian accounting standards, largely unchanged from the previous year. There were lower contributions from Astra's automotive and agribusiness divisions, which offset a higher contribution from its financial services business and gold mining operation.

Automotive

Net income from Astra's automotive division was down 1% at US$594 million. This was mainly due to lower car sales volumes and increased manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher motorcycle sales volumes. Highlights were as follows:

  • Car sales were 8% lower at 536,000 units. The Indonesian wholesale market declined by 11% to 1.0 million units in 2019. Astra launched 15 new models and 11 revamped models during the year and increased its market share from 51% to 52%.
  • Motorcycle sales increased by 3% to 4.9 million units. The Indonesian wholesale market increased by 2% to 6.5 million units. Astra's market share was slightly higher at
    76%. 6 new models and 21 revamped models were launched during the year.
  • Astra Otoparts reported a 21% increase in net income at US$52 million. This was largely due to higher revenue from the replacement market and lower production costs.

- more -

Page 5

Financial Services

Net income from Astra's financial services division increased by 22% to US$415 million, mainly due to a larger loan portfolio and an improvement in non-performing loans. Highlights were as follows:

  • Consumer finance businesses saw an 8% increase in the amount financed to US$6.2 billion. The net income contribution from Astra's car-focused finance companies increased by 29% to US$106 million, with lower non-performing loan losses. The net income contribution from the group's motorcycle-focused finance business increased by 11% to US$187 million, mainly due to a larger loan portfolio.
  • Heavy equipment-focused finance operations saw an 18% decrease in the amounts financed to US$302 million. The net income contribution from this business grew, however, by 14% to US$7 million, as a result of lower loan provisions.
  • Permata Bank reported a 66% increase in net income to US$106 million, due to improved revenue and lower loan impairment levels, attributable to improved loan quality and better levels of recovery from non-performing loans. The bank's gross and net non-performing loan ratios improved to 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively, compared to 4.4% and 1.7% at the end of 2018.
  • General insurance company Asuransi Astra Buana reported 4% growth in net income at US$77 million, with increased investment income.

Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction & Energy

Net income from Astra's heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy division increased by 1% to US$475 million, mainly due to the contribution from the new gold mining operation, offset by the impact of lower heavy equipment sales and a loss incurred in the general contracting business. Highlights were as follows:

  • United Tractors reported a 2% increase in net income to US$801 million.
  • Agincourt Resources achieved gold sales of 410,000 oz.
  • Komatsu heavy equipment sales fell by 40% to 2,926 units, while parts and service revenues were also lower.
  • Mining contracting operations saw a 1% higher overburden removal volume at 989 million bank cubic metres, and 5% higher coal production at 131 million tonnes.
  • Coal mining subsidiaries delivered 21% higher coal sales at 8.5 million tonnes, including 1.2 million tonnes of coking coal. However, the business was impacted by lower coal prices.
  • General contractor Acset Indonusa reported a net loss of US$77 million, compared to a net income of US$1 million the year before. This was mainly due to increased project and funding costs for several ongoing contracts.

Infrastructure & Logistics

Net income from Astra's infrastructure and logistics division increased by 49% to US$21 million, mainly due to improved toll road revenue. Highlights were as follows:

  • Toll road revenue increased, with 22% higher traffic volume in Astra's 350km of operational toll roads along the Trans-Java network and Kunciran Serpong toll road.
  • Serasi Autoraya's net income decreased by 17% to US$18 million, due to lower used car sales and a decline in its car leasing business.

Agribusiness

Net income from Astra's agribusiness was down 85% at US$12 million. This was primarily due to an 8% fall in average crude palm oil prices, despite a 3% increase in crude palm oil and derivatives sales to 2.3 million tonnes. There have, however, recently been signs of improvement in prices.

- more -

Page 6

Direct Motor Interests

Direct Motor Interests contributed US$63 million to the Group's underlying profit, 11% lower than the prior year. Highlights were as follows:

  • Cycle & Carriage Singapore ("CCS") contributed US$57 million, 5% lower than the previous year. Its passenger car sales grew by 2% to 13,500 units, despite a 10% decrease in the overall Singapore passenger car market. This was, however, partly offset by lower margins due to stronger competitive pressure. CCS' market share increased from 17% to 19%, with the launch of new models and competitive pricing.
  • In Indonesia, Tunas Ridean contributed US$19 million, 7% higher than the previous year. The stronger contribution from its automotive and consumer finance operations was partially offset by a lower contribution from its rental business.
  • Cycle & Carriage Bintang in Malaysia contributed a loss of US$6 million, compared to a profit of US$2 million in 2018. This was the result of vehicle sales having benefited from a period of zero GST in 2018, and the 2019 results being impacted by a one-off impairment charge in respect of a property asset.

Other Strategic Interests

Other Strategic Interests contributed US$126 million to the Group's underlying profit, 13% down on the previous year. Other Strategic Interests now include Thaco following its diversification into property and agriculture. Highlights were as follows:

  • Thaco's contribution of US$49 million was 34% lower than last year. The contribution of US$46 million from its automotive business was 30% down on the previous year, due to a 9% decline in Thaco's vehicle sales and lower margins. Tariffs were eliminated following the full implementation of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement in 2018, which led to intense competition in the completely-built-up import segment. Thaco's real estate business contributed US$2 million, significantly lower than the US$7 million in 2018 due to the slowdown in the property market.
  • Siam City Cement's contribution of US$24 million was 16% higher than the previous year. Its improved domestic performance in Thailand was, however, offset by a lower contribution from its regional operations, mainly South Vietnam.
  • The contribution of US$18 million from REE was 4% lower than the previous year, due to weaker performances from its hydropower investments and its M&E business, which were partially offset by a stronger contribution from real estate and the effect of an increase in the Group's shareholding in 2019.
  • The Group's investment in Vinamilk delivered dividend income of US$36 million, compared to US$32 million in the previous year. Vinamilk's 2019 profit was up 3% in local currency terms, with the progressive recovery of the fast-moving consumer goods sector in Vietnam.

- more -

Page 7

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs were US$42 million, compared to US$77 million in the previous year, which has improved the underlying profit of the Group overall. This was primarily due to a foreign exchange gain from the translation of foreign currency loans in 2019 compared to a foreign exchange loss in the previous year, partly offset by higher net financing charges and overheads.

Summary

While conditions over the next year are likely to remain challenging in our key markets, the Group has a track record of delivering strong performance over time. Our portfolio of market- leading businesses is well-placed to benefit from increasing urbanisation and the growth of the emerging consumer class in Southeast Asia.

Ben Birks

Group Managing Director

- more -

Page 8

CORPORATE PROFILE

Jardine Cycle & Carriage is the investment holding company of the Jardine Matheson Group in Southeast Asia. JC&C seeks to grow with Southeast Asia by investing in market leading businesses based on the themes of urbanisation and the emerging consumer class. The Group works closely with its businesses to enable them to achieve their potential and to elevate their communities.

The Group has a 50.1% interest in Astra, a diversified group in Indonesia, which is also the largest independent automotive group in Southeast Asia.

JC&C also has significant interests in Vietnam, including 26.6% in Truong Hai Auto Corporation, 29% in Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation and 10.6% in Vinamilk. Its 25.5%-owned Siam City Cement also has a presence in South Vietnam, in addition to operating in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

The other investments in JC&C's portfolio are the Cycle & Carriage businesses in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar, and 46.2%-owned Tunas Ridean in Indonesia. These motor businesses are managed by Jardine International Motors.

JC&C is a leading Singapore-listed company, 75%-owned by the Jardine Matheson Group. Together with its subsidiaries and associates, JC&C employs more than 250,000 people across Southeast Asia.

- more -

Page 9

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31st December 2019

Restated

2019

2018

Change

Note

US$m

US$m

%

Revenue

3

18,591.1

18,991.8

-2

Net operating costs

2

(16,394.7)

(17,267.7)

-5

Operating profit

2,196.4

1,724.1

27

Financing income

93.0

92.1

1

Financing charges

(362.7)

(260.4)

39

Net financing charges

(269.7)

(168.3)

60

Share of associates' and joint

ventures' results after tax

622.3

615.8

1

Profit before tax

2,549.0

2,171.6

17

Tax

(573.5)

(595.1)

-4

Profit after tax

3

1,975.5

1,576.5

25

Profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

881.4

417.6

111

Non-controlling interests

1,094.1

1,158.9

-6

1,975.5

1,576.5

25

US¢

US¢

Earnings per share

5

223

106

111

- more -

Page 10

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31st December 2019

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Profit for the year

1,975.5

1,576.5

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Asset revaluation

- surplus during the year

0.2

3.3

Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans

(29.7)

14.1

Tax on items that will not be reclassified

6.9

(3.5)

Share of other comprehensive income/(expense) of

associates and joint ventures, net of tax

(14.1)

3.9

(36.7)

17.8

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Translation difference

- gain/(loss) arising during the year

501.1

(756.2)

Financial assets at FVOCI1

- gain/(loss) arising during the year

20.2

(22.5)

- transfer to profit and loss

(1.0)

(2.9)

Cash flow hedges

- gain/(loss) arising during the year

(130.1)

52.5

- transfer to profit and loss

1.6

0.4

Tax relating to items that may be reclassified

31.3

(12.1)

Share of other comprehensive income/(expense) of

associates and joint ventures, net of tax

(43.6)

13.7

379.5

(727.1)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

342.8

(709.3)

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,318.3

867.2

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

1,064.2

104.8

Non-controlling interests

1,254.1

762.4

2,318.3

867.2

  1. Fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

- more -

Page 11

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheet at 31st December 2019

Restated

Restated

At

At

At

Note

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

1.1.2018

US$m

US$m

US$m

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

1,802.0

1,630.6

1,079.5

Right-of-use assets

872.5

753.0

762.1

Property, plant and equipment

4,718.2

4,457.5

3,404.5

Investment properties

543.2

587.2

618.6

Bearer plants

502.9

486.8

498.0

Interests in associates and joint ventures

5,067.3

4,250.6

4,280.3

Non-current investments

2,105.9

1,911.2

2,031.8

Non-current debtors

2,826.7

2,867.1

2,824.5

Deferred tax assets

359.2

300.7

322.4

18,797.9

17,244.7

15,821.7

Current assets

Current investments

28.8

50.4

22.7

Properties for sale

398.7

355.8

254.0

Stocks

1,907.1

2,039.7

1,723.8

Current debtors

5,891.2

5,595.5

5,044.9

Current tax assets

204.9

134.9

120.5

Bank balances and other liquid funds

- non-financial services companies

1,588.0

1,711.4

2,398.7

- financial services companies

255.8

187.5

241.1

1,843.8

1,898.9

2,639.8

10,274.5

10,075.2

9,805.7

Total assets

29,072.4

27,319.9

25,627.4

Non-current liabilities

Non-current creditors

324.4

271.4

241.6

Provisions

163.4

146.7

113.7

Non-current lease liabilities

93.7

93.3

89.0

Long-term borrowings

7

- non-financial services companies

1,923.7

1,125.4

845.0

- financial services companies

1,696.9

1,655.2

1,486.4

3,620.6

2,780.6

2,331.4

Deferred tax liabilities

416.5

428.0

212.9

Pension liabilities

330.9

253.0

262.2

4,949.5

3,973.0

3,250.8

Current liabilities

Current creditors

4,307.8

4,951.5

4,152.7

Provisions

108.6

92.8

87.2

Current lease liabilities

56.9

40.5

20.0

Current borrowings

7

- non-financial services companies

2,712.5

2,737.9

2,368.5

- financial services companies

1,852.6

1,824.5

2,153.9

4,565.1

4,562.4

4,522.4

Current tax liabilities

100.0

213.8

135.4

9,138.4

9,861.0

8,917.7

Total liabilities

14,087.9

13,834.0

12,168.5

Net assets

14,984.5

13,485.9

13,458.9

Equity

Share capital

8

1,381.0

1,381.0

1,381.0

Revenue reserve

9

6,720.0

6,202.4

6,171.9

Other reserves

10

(1,240.9)

(1,439.6)

(1,120.1)

Shareholders' funds

6,860.1

6,143.8

6,432.8

Non-controlling interests

11

8,124.4

7,342.1

7,026.1

Total equity

14,984.5

13,485.9

13,458.9

- more -

Page 12

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31st December 2019

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Attributable

Asset

Fair value

to non-

Share

Revenue

revaluation

Translation

and other

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

Total

interests

equity

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

2019

Balance at 1st January

1,381.0

6,206.2

403.3

(1,852.6)

9.6

6,147.5

7,345.4

13,492.9

Effect of adoption of IFRS 16

-

(3.8)

-

0.1

-

(3.7)

(3.3)

(7.0)

Balance at 1st January as restated

1,381.0

6,202.4

403.3

(1,852.5)

9.6

6,143.8

7,342.1

13,485.9

Total comprehensive income

-

865.5

0.1

241.5

(42.9)

1,064.2

1,254.1

2,318.3

Dividends paid by the Company

-

(347.3)

-

-

-

(347.3)

-

(347.3)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

(497.7)

(497.7)

Issue of shares to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

28.6

28.6

Change in shareholding

-

(0.6)

-

-

-

(0.6)

(2.5)

(3.1)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

(0.2)

Balance at 31st December

1,381.0

6,720.0

403.4

(1,611.0)

(33.3)

6,860.1

8,124.4

14,984.5

2018

Balance at 1st January

1,381.0

6,173.7

402.4

(1,521.5)

(1.0)

6,434.6

7,028.4

13,463.0

Effect of adoption of IFRS 16

-

(1.8)

-

-

-

(1.8)

(2.3)

(4.1)

Balance at 1st January as restated

1,381.0

6,171.9

402.4

(1,521.5)

(1.0)

6,432.8

7,026.1

13,458.9

Total comprehensive income

-

424.2

0.9

(331.0)

10.7

104.8

762.4

867.2

Dividends paid by the Company

-

(339.4)

-

-

-

(339.4)

-

(339.4)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

(450.6)

(450.6)

Issue of shares to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

62.0

62.0

Change in shareholding

-

(62.1)

-

-

-

(62.1)

(129.8)

(191.9)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

59.6

59.6

Others

-

7.8

-

-

(0.1)

7.7

12.4

20.1

Balance at 31st December

1,381.0

6,202.4

403.3

(1,852.5)

9.6

6,143.8

7,342.1

13,485.9

- more -

Page 13

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Company Balance Sheet at 31st December 2019

At

At

Note

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

US$m

US$m

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

34.6

34.4

Interests in subsidiaries

1,380.8

1,358.3

Interests in associates and joint ventures

1,169.5

987.0

Non-current investment

205.1

167.6

2,790.0

2,547.3

Current assets

Current debtors

1,181.8

1,229.9

Bank balances and other liquid funds

42.7

52.8

1,224.5

1,282.7

Total assets

4,014.5

3,830.0

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

6.2

6.1

6.2

6.1

Current liabilities

Current creditors

74.7

83.8

Current borrowings

1,529.4

1,379.5

Current tax liabilities

1.6

1.7

1,605.7

1,465.0

Total liabilities

1,611.9

1,471.1

Net assets

2,402.6

2,358.9

Equity

Share capital

8

1,381.0

1,381.0

Revenue reserve

9

683.6

672.6

Other reserves

10

338.0

305.3

Total equity

2,402.6

2,358.9

Net asset value per share

US$6.08

US$5.97

Page 14

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31st December 2019

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Profit for the year

358.3

257.4

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Translation difference

- gain/(loss) arising during the year

32.7

(51.8)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

32.7

(51.8)

Total comprehensive income for the year

391.0

205.6

Page 15

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31st December 2019

Share

Revenue

Translation

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

equity

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

2019

Balance at 1st January

1,381.0

672.6

305.3

2,358.9

Total comprehensive income

-

358.3

32.7

391.0

Dividends paid

-

(347.3)

-

(347.3)

Balance at 31st December

1,381.0

683.6

338.0

2,402.6

2018

Balance at 1st January

1,381.0

754.6

357.1

2,492.7

Total comprehensive income

-

257.4

(51.8)

205.6

Dividends paid

-

(339.4)

-

(339.4)

Balance at 31st December

1,381.0

672.6

305.3

2,358.9

Page 16

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st December 2019

Restated

2019

2018

Note

US$m

US$m

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

12

2,315.0

2,790.8

Interest paid

(243.4)

(178.9)

Interest received

86.8

91.9

Other finance costs paid

(119.2)

(72.8)

Income tax paid

(780.0)

(574.0)

(1,055.8)

(733.8)

Dividends received from associates and joint ventures (net)

453.1

556.9

(602.7)

(176.9)

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,712.3

2,613.9

Cash flows from investing activities

Sale of right-of-use assets

1.9

11.7

Sale of property, plant and equipment

26.8

16.8

Sale of investment properties

0.2

0.2

Sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed

0.8

0.8

Sale of associate and joint venture

3.2

-

Sale of investments

292.3

234.9

Purchase of intangible assets

(154.2)

(72.2)

Purchase of right-of-use assets

(41.2)

(7.8)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(837.6)

(937.2)

Purchase of investment properties

(18.2)

(27.4)

Additions to bearer plants

(43.8)

(44.7)

Purchase of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

(1,190.3)

Purchase of associates and joint ventures

(477.7)

(133.5)

Purchase of investments

(401.1)

(691.9)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(1,648.6)

(2,840.6)

Cash flows from financing activities

Drawdown of loans

3,618.3

3,358.3

Repayment of loans

(2,869.6)

(2,780.2)

Principal elements of lease payments

(91.0)

(69.3)

Changes in controlling interests in subsidiaries

(3.1)

(191.9)

Investments by non-controlling interests

28.6

62.0

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(497.7)

(450.6)

Dividends paid by the Company

(347.3)

(339.4)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(161.8)

(411.1)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(98.1)

(637.8)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

1,881.5

2,639.8

Effect of exchange rate changes

60.0

(120.5)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year(1)

1,843.4

1,881.5

  1. For the purpose of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, cash and cash equivalents comprise deposits with bank and financial institutions, bank and cash balances, net of bank overdrafts. In the balance sheet, bank overdrafts are included under current borrowings.

Page 17

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Notes to the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019

1 Basis of preparation

The financial statements are consistent with those set out in the 2018 audited accounts which have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). There have been no changes to the accounting policies described in the 2018 audited accounts except for the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, which is effective from 1st January 2019.

The standard replaces IAS 17 'Leases' and related interpretations and introduces a comprehensive model for the identification of lease arrangements and accounting treatments for both lessors and lessees. The distinction between operating and finance leases is removed for lessee accounting, and is replaced by a model where a lease liability and a corresponding right-of-use asset have to be recognised on the balance sheet for almost all leases by the lessees. The Group's recognised right-of-use assets primarily relate to property leases, equipment and motor vehicles. Prior to 2019, payments made under operating leases were charged to profit and loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. From 1st January 2019, each lease payment is allocated between settlement of the lease liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit and loss over the lease period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

In addition, leasehold land which represents payments to third parties to acquire interests in property is now presented under right-of-use assets. Leasehold land is amortised over the useful life of the lease, which includes the renewal period if the lease is likely to be renewed by the Group without significant cost.

The accounting for lessors does not change significantly.

The adoption of IFRS 16 has been accounted for retrospectively and the comparative financial statements have been restated. The adoption has resulted in a decrease in the profit attributable to shareholders for the financial year ended 31st December 2018 by US$2.0m.

As at 31st December 2018, the impact on the statement of financial position is as follows:-

US$m

Net assets

Leasehold land use rights

(597.7)

Right-of-use assets

753.0

Property, plant and equipment

(29.8)

Interest in associates and joint ventures

(0.7)

Deferred tax assets

0.4

Debtors

(36.1)

Lease liabilities

(133.8)

Borrowings

37.7

(7.0)

Equity

Shareholders' funds

(3.7)

Non-controlling interests

(3.3)

(7.0)

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgments used in preparing the financial statements are regularly evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results.

The exchange rates used for translating assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date are US$1 = S$1.3473 (2018: US$1 = S$1.3659), US$1 = RM4.0925 (2018: US$1 = RM4.148), US$1 = IDR13,901 (2018: US$1=IDR14,481), US$1= VND23,173 (2018: US$1= VND23,175) and US$1= THB29.863 (2018: US$1=THB32.518).

The exchange rates used for translating the results for the period are US$1 = S$1.3635 (2018: US$1 =

S$1.3499), US$1 = RM4.142 (2018: US$1 = RM4.039), US$1 = IDR14,131 (2018: US$1 = IDR14,267),

US$1 = VND23,234 (2018: US$1 = VND23,044) and US$1 = THB30.938 (2018: US$1 =THB32.331).

Page 18

2 Net operating costs and operating profit

Group

Restated

2019

2018

Change

US$m

US$m

%

Cost of sales

(14,766.3)

(15,083.5)

-2

Other operating income

379.0

330.1

15

Selling and distribution expenses

(838.7)

(882.2)

-5

Administrative expenses

(1,105.9)

(1,062.6)

4

Other operating expenses

(62.8)

(569.5)

-89

Net operating costs

(16,394.7)

(17,267.7)

-5

Operating profit is determined after including:

Amortisation/depreciation of

-

intangible assets(1)

(136.6)

(70.0)

170

-

right-of-use assets

(127.3)

(107.9)

18

-

property, plant and equipment(1)

(795.5)

(576.3)

38

-

bearer plants

(27.1)

(25.0)

8

Fair value changes of

-

investment properties

6.4

13.6

-53

-

investments(2)

(9.6)

(443.5)

-98

-

agricultural produce

4.8

(10.2)

nm

-

derivative not qualifying as hedge

-

0.1

-100

Profit/(loss) on disposal of:

-

intangible assets

(0.1)

-

nm

-

right-of-use assets

2.3

9.5

-76

-

property, plant and equipment

6.6

6.4

3

-

bearer plants

-

(0.2)

-100

-

associates and joint ventures

0.5

-

nm

-

investments

3.5

3.3

6

Loss on disposal/write-down of receivables from collateral vehicles

(59.7)

(53.7)

11

Dividend and interest income from investments

97.6

89.1

10

Write-down of stocks, net

(33.5)

(14.6)

129

(Impairment)/reversal of impairment of

-

intangible assets

-

(13.1)

-100

-

right-of-use assets

(9.3)

-

nm

-

property, plant and equipment

(2.1)

3.9

nm

-

bearer plants

(7.9)

-

nm

-

debtors(3)

(111.6)

(208.5)

-46

Net exchange gain/(loss)(4)

12.9

(34.5)

nm

nm - not meaningful

  1. Increase in depreciation and amortisation mainly relates to the property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of a subsidiary acquired in late 2018
  2. Fair value gain/(loss) relates mainly to equity investments in Vinamilk and Toyota Motor Corporation
  3. Decrease in impairment of debtors relates mainly to lower impairment of financing debtors attributable to lower non-performing loan losses
  4. Net exchange gain/(loss) relates mainly to the impact revaluating monetary liabilities denominated in US dollars

Page 19

3 Revenue and Profit after tax

Group

Restated

2019

2018

Change

US$m

US$m

%

Revenue:

- 1st half

9,157.1

9,188.8

-

- 2nd half

9,434.0

9,803.0

-4

18,591.1

18,991.8

-2

Revenue fell by 2% mainly due to declines in Astra's automotive, agribusiness and heavy equipment businesses, partly offset by increases in its financial services and infrastructure and logistics businesses.

Profit after tax:

- 1st half

938.6

740.5

27

- 2nd half

1,036.9

836.0

24

1,975.5

1,576.5

25

4 Dividends

Group and Company

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Dividend paid:

Final one-tier tax exempt dividend in respect of previous year of

275.4

267.4

US¢69 per share (2018: in respect of 2017 of US¢68)

Interim one-tier tax exempt dividend in respect of current year of

71.9

72.0

US¢18 per share (2018: US¢18)

347.3

339.4

The Board is recommending a final dividend of US¢69 per share which, together with the interim dividend of US¢18 per share, will give a total dividend for the year of US¢87 per share.

Page 20

5 Earnings per share

Group

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Basic earnings per share

Profit attributable to shareholders

881.4

417.6

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (millions)

395.2

395.2

Basic earnings per share

US¢223

US¢106

Diluted earnings per share

US¢223

US¢106

Underlying earnings per share

Underlying profit attributable to shareholders

863.1

856.0

Basic underlying earnings per share

US¢218

US¢217

Diluted underlying earnings per share

US¢218

US¢217

As at 31st December 2018 and 2019, there were no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue.

A reconciliation of the profit attributable to shareholders and underlying profit attributable to shareholders is as follows:

Group

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Profit attributable to shareholders

881.4

417.6

Less: Non-trading items (net of tax and non-controlling interests)

Fair value changes of agricultural produce

1.4

(3.0)

Fair value changes of investment properties

3.3

6.5

Fair value changes of investment

(6.8)

(441.9)

Net gain on disposal of interests in joint ventures

0.2

-

Share of associate's negative goodwill arising from business

combination

20.2

-

18.3

(438.4)

Underlying profit attributable to shareholders

863.1

856.0

Non-trading items are separately identified to provide greater understanding of the Group's underlying business performance. Items classified as non-trading items include fair value gains or losses on revaluation of investment properties, agricultural produce and equity investments which are measured at fair value through profit and loss; gains and losses arising from the sale of businesses, investments and properties; impairment of non-depreciable intangible assets and other investments; provisions for closure of businesses; acquisition-related costs in business combinations; and other credits and charges of a non-recurring nature that require inclusion in order to provide additional insight into the Group's underlying business performance.

Page 21

6 Segment information

Operating segments are identified on the basis of internal reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Board for the purpose of resource allocation and performance assessment. Set out below is an

analysis of the segment information:

Direct

Other

Non-

Motor

Strategic

Corporate

trading

Astra

Interests

Interests

Costs

items

Group

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

2019

Revenue

16,802.9

1,788.2

-

-

-

18,591.1

Net operating costs

(14,711.0)

(1,721.2)

35.7

(0.3)

2.1

(16,394.7)

Operating profit/(loss)

2,091.9

67.0

35.7

(0.3)

2.1

2,196.4

Financing income

92.1

0.4

-

0.5

-

93.0

Financing charges

(317.6)

(4.4)

-

(40.7)

-

(362.7)

Net financing charges

(225.5)

(4.0)

-

(40.2)

-

(269.7)

Share of associates' and

joint ventures'

results after tax

493.0

15.0

92.9

-

21.4

622.3

Profit before tax

2,359.4

78.0

128.6

(40.5)

23.5

2,549.0

Tax

(555.5)

(12.9)

(2.6)

(1.0)

(1.5)

(573.5)

Profit after tax

1,803.9

65.1

126.0

(41.5)

22.0

1,975.5

Non-controlling interests

(1,088.2)

(2.2)

-

-

(3.7)

(1,094.1)

Profit attributable to

715.7

62.9

126.0

(41.5)

18.3

881.4

shareholders

Net cash/(debt)

(excluding net debt

of financial services

(1,553.8)

(19.9)

-

(1,474.5)

(3,048.2)

companies)

Total equity

13,591.0

287.8

1,500.4

(394.7)

14,984.5

Direct

Other

Non-

Motor

Strategic

Corporate

trading

Restated

Astra

Interests

Interests

Costs

items

Group

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

2018

Revenue

17,054.2

1,937.6

-

-

-

18,991.8

Net operating costs

(14,962.8)

(1,853.3)

31.9

(43.4)

(440.1)

(17,267.7)

Operating profit/(loss)

2,091.4

84.3

31.9

(43.4)

(440.1)

1,724.1

Financing income

90.8

0.6

-

0.7

-

92.1

Financing charges

(223.5)

(3.9)

-

(33.0)

-

(260.4)

Net financing charges

(132.7)

(3.3)

-

(32.3)

-

(168.3)

Share of associates' and

joint ventures'

results after tax

487.2

13.1

114.6

-

0.9

615.8

Profit before tax

2,445.9

94.1

146.5

(75.7)

(439.2)

2,171.6

Tax

(578.8)

(16.3)

(2.4)

(1.2)

3.6

(595.1)

Profit after tax

1,867.1

77.8

144.1

(76.9)

(435.6)

1,576.5

Non-controlling interests

(1,149.0)

(7.1)

-

-

(2.8)

(1,158.9)

Profit attributable to

718.1

70.7

144.1

shareholders

(76.9)

(438.4)

417.6

Net cash/(debt)

(excluding net debt

of financial services

companies)

(869.9)

(14.3)

-

(1,267.7)

(2,151.9)

Total equity

12,225.2

268.0

1,196.7

(204.0)

13,485.9

Page 22

7 Borrowings

Group

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Long-term borrowings:

- secured

765.1

1,209.5

- unsecured

2,855.5

1,571.1

3,620.6

2,780.6

Current borrowings:

- secured

1,138.5

1,418.1

- unsecured

3,426.6

3,144.3

4,565.1

4,562.4

Total borrowings

8,185.7

7,343.0

Certain subsidiaries of the Group have pledged their assets in order to obtain bank facilities from financial institutions. The value of assets pledged was US$877.1 million (31st December 2018: US$1,337.1 million).

8 Share capital

Group

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Three months ended 31st December

Issued and fully paid:

Balance at 1st October and 31st December

- 395,236,288 (2018: 395,236,288) ordinary shares

1,381.0

1,381.0

Year ended 31st December

Issued and fully paid:

Balance at 1st January and 31st December

- 395,236,288 (2018: 395,236,288) ordinary shares

1,381.0

1,381.0

There were no rights, bonus or equity issues during the year.

The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 31st December 2019 (31st December 2018: Nil) and did

not have any unissued shares under convertibles as at 31st December 2019 (31st December 2018: Nil).

There were no subsidiary holdings (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST) as at 31st December 2019 (31st December 2018: Nil).

9 Revenue reserve

Group

Company

Restated

Restated

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

Movements:

Balance at 1st January

6,206.2

6,173.7

672.6

754.6

Effect of adoption of IFRS 16

(3.8)

(1.8)

-

-

Balance at 1st January as restated

6,202.4

6,171.9

672.6

754.6

Asset revaluation reserve realised on disposal of assets

-

0.4

-

-

Defined benefit pension plans

- remeasurements

(12.7)

5.2

-

-

- deferred tax

2.5

(1.3)

-

-

Share of associates' and joint ventures' remeasurements

of defined benefit pension plans, net of tax

(5.7)

2.3

-

-

Profit attributable to shareholders

881.4

417.6

358.3

257.4

Dividends paid by the Company

(347.3)

(339.4)

(347.3)

(339.4)

Change in shareholding

(0.6)

(62.1)

-

-

Other

-

7.8

-

-

Balance at 31st December

6,720.0

6,202.4

683.6

672.6

Page 23

10 Other reserves

Group

Company

Restated

Restated

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

US$m

US$m

Composition:

Asset revaluation reserve

403.4

403.3

-

-

Translation reserve

(1,611.0)

(1,852.5)

338.0

305.3

Fair value reserve

12.2

0.5

-

-

Hedging reserve

(48.8)

5.8

-

-

Other reserve

3.3

3.3

-

-

Balance at 31st December

(1,240.9)

(1,439.6)

338.0

305.3

Movements:

Asset revaluation reserve

Balance at 1st January

403.3

402.4

-

-

Revaluation surplus

0.1

1.6

-

-

Reserve realised on disposal of assets

-

(0.4)

-

-

Share of associates' and joint ventures' revaluation surplus

-

(0.3)

-

-

Balance at 31st December

403.4

403.3

-

-

Translation reserve

Balance at 1st January

(1,852.6)

(1,521.5)

305.3

357.1

Effect of adoption of IFRS 16

0.1

-

-

-

Balance at 1st January as restated

(1,852.5)

(1,521.5)

305.3

357.1

Translation difference

241.5

(331.0)

32.7

(51.8)

Balance at 31st December

(1,611.0)

(1,852.5)

338.0

305.3

Fair value reserve

Balance at 1st January

0.5

15.1

-

-

Financial assets at FVOCI

- fair value changes

9.7

(10.8)

-

-

- deferred tax

(0.1)

0.3

-

-

- transfer to profit and loss

(0.5)

(1.4)

-

-

Share of associates' and joint ventures' fair

value changes of Financial assets at FVOCI,

net of tax

2.6

(2.6)

-

-

Others

-

(0.1)

-

-

Balance at 31st December

12.2

0.5

-

-

Hedging reserve

Balance at 1st January

5.8

(19.4)

-

-

Cash flow hedges

- fair value changes

(52.2)

24.0

-

-

- deferred tax

12.6

(5.8)

-

-

- transfer to profit and loss

0.8

0.2

-

-

Share of associates' and joint ventures' fair

value changes of cash flow hedges, net of tax

(15.8)

6.8

-

-

Balance at 31st December

(48.8)

5.8

-

-

Other reserve

Balance at 1st January and 31st December

3.3

3.3

-

-

Page 24

11 Non-controlling interests

Group

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Balance at 1st January as previously reported

7,345.4

7,028.4

Effect of adoption of IFRS 16

(3.3)

(2.3)

Balance at 1st January as restated

7,342.1

7,026.1

Asset revaluation surplus

0.1

1.7

Share of associates' and joint ventures' asset revaluation surplus

-

(0.5)

Financial assets at FVOCI

- fair value changes

10.5

(11.7)

- deferred tax

(0.2)

0.3

- transfer to profit and loss

(0.5)

(1.5)

Share of associates' and joint ventures' fair value changes of

Financial assets at FVOCI, net of tax

2.6

(2.6)

Cash flow hedges

- fair value changes

(77.9)

28.5

- deferred tax

19.0

(6.9)

- transfer to profit and loss

0.8

0.2

Share of associates' and joint ventures' fair value changes of cash

flow hedges, net of tax

(33.0)

12.1

Defined benefit pension plans

- remeasurements

(18.9)

8.9

- deferred tax

4.4

(2.2)

Share of associates' and joint ventures' remeasurements of

defined benefit pension plans, net of tax

(6.5)

2.4

Translation difference

259.6

(425.2)

Profit for the year

1,094.1

1,158.9

Issue of shares to non-controlling interests

28.6

62.0

Dividends paid

(497.7)

(450.6)

Change in shareholding

(2.5)

(129.8)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

(0.2)

59.6

Other

-

12.4

Balance at 31st December

8,124.4

7,342.1

Page 25

12 Cash flows from operating activities

Group

Restated

2019

2018

US$m

US$m

Profit before tax

2,549.0

2,171.6

Adjustments for:

Financing income

(93.0)

(92.1)

Financing charges(1)

362.7

260.4

Share of associates' and joint ventures' results after tax

(622.3)

(615.8)

Amortisation/depreciation of

- intangible assets

136.6

70.0

- right-of-use assets

127.3

107.9

- property, plant and equipment

795.5

576.3

- bearer plants

27.1

25.0

Impairment/(reversal of impairment) of

- intangible assets

-

13.1

- right-of-use assets

9.3

-

- property, plant and equipment

2.1

(3.9)

- bearer plants

7.9

-

- debtors

111.6

208.5

Fair value changes of:

- investment properties

(6.4)

(13.6)

- investment

9.6

443.5

- agricultural produce

(4.8)

10.2

(Profit)/loss on disposal of:

- intangible assets

0.1

-

- right-of-use assets

(2.3)

(9.5)

- property, plant and equipment

(6.6)

(6.4)

- bearer plants

-

0.2

- associate and joint venture

(0.5)

-

- investments

(3.5)

(3.3)

Loss on disposal/write-down of receivables from collateral vehicles

59.7

53.7

Amortisation of borrowing costs for financial services companies

9.7

9.7

Write-down of stocks

33.5

14.6

Changes in provisions

32.9

28.5

Foreign exchange loss

(10.4)

37.7

975.8

1,114.7

Operating profit before working capital changes

3,524.8

3,286.3

Changes in working capital:

Properties for sale

(27.6)

55.9

Stocks

78.0

(446.1)

Concession rights

(77.3)

(20.0)

Financing debtors (2)

(291.0)

(331.1)

Debtors

(8.7)

(831.0)

Creditors (3)

(919.7)

1,054.8

Pensions

36.5

22.0

(1,209.8)

(495.5)

Cash flows from operating activities

2,315.0

2,790.8

  1. Increase in financing charges mainly due to higher levels of net debt
  2. Increase in financing debtors balance due mainly to higher financing activities
  3. Decrease in creditors balance due mainly to lower trade purchases

Page 26

13 Interested person transactions

Name of interested person and nature of

Nature of relationship

transaction

Three months ended 31st December 2019

Jardine Engineering (S) Pte Ltd

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- MEP infrastructure upgrade works

- replacement of variable refrigerant volume

Jardine International Motors Limited

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- management consultancy services

Jardine International Motors (S) Pte. Limited

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- management consultancy services

- rental of premises

Jardine Matheson Limited

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- management support services

- cyber security services

Jardine Matheson & Co., Ltd

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- human resource and administration services

Jardine Matheson (Singapore) Ltd

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- rental of premises

Unicode Investments Limited

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- subscription of shares in a joint venture

PT Astra Land Indonesia

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

- subscription of shares by a subsidiary

Benjamin Herrenden Birks

Director of the Company

- purchase of a motor vehicle

Aggregate value of all

Aggregate value of all

interested person

interested person

transactions (excluding

transactions

transactions less than

conducted under

S$100,000 and transactions

shareholders' mandate

conducted under

pursuant to Rule 920

shareholders' mandate

(excluding transactions

pursuant to Rule 920)

less than S$100,000)

US$m

US$m

-

0.9

-

0.2

1.0

-

0.1

-

-

0.2

-

1.4

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.1

2.7

-

2.7

-

0.1

-

6.6

3.2

Page 27

13 Interested person transactions (continued)

Aggregate value of all interested person transactions (excluding transactions less than S$100,000 and transactions conducted under shareholders' mandate pursuant to Rule 920)

Aggregate value of all interested person transactions

conducted under

shareholders' mandate

pursuant to Rule 920 (excluding transactions less than S$100,000)

Name of interested person and nature of transaction

Year ended 31st December 2019

Hongkong Land Ltd

  • management support services Jardine Engineering (S) Pte Ltd
  • MEP infrastructure upgrade works
  • replacement of variable refrigerant volume Jardine International Motors Limited
  • management consultancy services Jardine International Motors (S) Pte. Limited
  • management consultancy services
  • rental of premises

Jardine Matheson Limited

  • management support services
  • cyber security services Jardine Matheson & Co., Ltd
  • human resource and administration services Jardine Matheson (Singapore) Ltd
  • rental of premises

ZungFu Company Ltd

  • human resource capital management services Unicode Investments Limited
  • subscription of shares in a joint venture PT Astra Land Indonesia
  • subscription of shares by a subsidiary Benjamin Herrenden Birks
  • purchase of a motor vehicle

Nature of relationship

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Associate of the Company's controlling shareholder

Director of the Company

US$m

US$m

-

0.2

-

0.9

-

0.2

1.6

-

0.3

-

-

0.2

-

4.4

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.1

-

0.1

2.7

-

2.7

-

0.1

-

7.4

6.5

Page 28

14 Additional information

Group

Restated

2019

2018

Change

US$m

US$m

%

Astra International

Automotive

268.9

271.7

-1

Financial services

215.9

171.4

26

Heavy equipment, mining, construction & energy

238.3

230.2

4

Agribusiness

4.5

43.2

-90

Infrastructure & logistics

9.9

6.7

48

Information technology

6.8

7.3

-7

Property

2.7

18.5

-85

747.0

749.0

-

Less: Withholding tax on dividend

(31.3)

(30.9)

1

715.7

718.1

-

Direct Motor Interests

Singapore

57.1

60.4

-5

Malaysia

(5.6)

1.7

nm

Myanmar

(4.3)

(4.9)

-12

Indonesia (Tunas Ridean)

18.8

17.5

7

Less: central overheads

(3.1)

(4.0)

-23

62.9

70.7

-11

Other Strategic Interests

Siam City Cement

23.5

20.2

16

Refrigeration Electrical Engineering

18.3

19.0

-4

Vinamilk

35.7

31.9

12

Truong Hai Auto Corporation

- automotive

46.3

65.8

-30

- real estate

1.7

7.2

-76

- agriculture

0.5

-

nm

48.5

73.0

-34

126.0

144.1

-13

Corporate costs

Central overheads

(23.5)

(18.9)

24

Dividend income from other investments

5.0

4.9

2

Net financing charges

(40.2)

(32.4)

24

Exchange differences

17.2

(30.5)

nm

(41.5)

(76.9)

-46

Underlying profit attributable to shareholders

863.1

856.0

1

15 Record Date

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to shareholders' approval being obtained at the forthcoming 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") for the proposed final one-tiertax-exempt dividend of US$0.69 per share for the financial year ended 31st December 2019 (the "Final Dividend"), the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 15th May 2020 (the

"Record Date") up to, and including Monday, 18th May 2020, for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Final Dividend. Duly completed transfers of shares of the Company in physical scrip received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered before entitlements to the Final Dividend are determined.

Subject to approval being obtained as aforesaid, shareholders (being Depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will rank for the Final Dividend.

The Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on 25th June 2020. Shareholders will have the option to receive the Final Dividend in Singapore dollars, and in the absence of any election, the Final Dividend will be paid in US dollars. Details on this elective will be furnished to shareholders after approval of the Final Dividend.

Page 29

  1. Others
    The results do not include any pre-acquisition profits and have not been affected by any item, transaction or event of a material or unusual nature other than the non-trading items shown in Note 5 of this report.
    The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers under Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual.
    On 22nd January 2020, the Group announced the purchase of an additional 17,250 shares in Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately US$0.03 million, increasing its shareholding from 29.008% to 29.014%.
    No significant event or transaction other than as contained in this report has occurred between 1st January 2020 and the date of this report.
  2. Notice pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual
    Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited wishes to announce that no person occupying a managerial position in the Company or any of its principal subsidiaries is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company.
    • end -

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Tel: 65 64708111

The full text of the Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the year ended 31st December 2019 can be

accessed through the internet at 'www.jcclgroup.com'.

Disclaimer

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 16:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS
12:41pJARDINE STRATEGIC : Cycle & Carriage Limited 2019 Financial Statements and Divid..
PU
12:41pJARDINE STRATEGIC : PT Astra International Tbk 2019 Full Year Financial Statemen..
PU
09:54aJARDINE STRATEGIC : Cycle & Carriage ? Final Results
PU
09:02aJARDINE STRATEGIC : Astra International - Final Results
PU
02/13Tepid as virus anxiety weighs; Thailand rises on energy stocks
RE
02/06End firmer as China halves tariffs on some U.S. goods
RE
01/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb after Tuesday's selloff; virus fears ..
RE
01/25Casper's IPO Dreams Meet Wall Street's Wake-Up Call -- WSJ
DJ
01/24Casper Has Big Dreams, But Wall Street Is Waking Up to Losses as Its IPO Near..
DJ
01/21Singapore drops on China virus scare, Philippines extends losses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 084 M
EBIT 2019 3 469 M
Net income 2019 1 591 M
Debt 2019 8 834 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 16 913 M
Chart JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,33  $
Last Close Price 29,98  $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
Stephen Patrick Gore Chief Financial Officer
Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall Non-Executive Director
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick Chairman-Emeritus
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.31%17 037
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.55%119 132
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.88%95 706
SIEMENS AG-15.48%86 886
3M COMPANY-15.57%85 741
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.03%56 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group