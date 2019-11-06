Jardine Strategic : Cycle & Carriage Limited - 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

Log in
0
11/06/2019 | 07:20am EST

To: Business Editor

6th November 2019

For immediate release

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

The following announcement was issued today by the Company's 75%-owned subsidiary, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Jardine Matheson Limited

Jonathan Lloyd

(852)

2843 8223

Brunswick Group Limited

Ben Fry

(65)

6426 8103

6th November 2019

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

239 Alexandra Road

Singapore 159930

Tel (65) 6473 3122 Fax (65) 6475 7088 corporate.affairs@jcclgroup.com

www.jcclgroup.com

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Highlights

  • Underlying profit of US$614 million
  • Lower contribution from Astra primarily due to a weaker automotive market and lower commodity prices
  • Direct Motor Interests impacted by increased competition in Vietnam
  • Stable contribution from Other Strategic Interests

"Jardine Cycle & Carriage reported underlying profit of US$614 million for the first nine months of 2019, 9% lower than last year. This was due primarily to lower contributions from Astra in Indonesia and Truong Hai Auto Corporation in Vietnam. Astra is expected to continue to be affected by relatively weak domestic consumption and low commodity prices for the remainder of the year, while benefiting from an improved contribution from financial services and its gold mine operations. JC&C's Direct Motor Interests are expected to continue to face challenging market conditions, while the contribution from Other Strategic Interests is expected to be stable."

Ben Keswick, Chairman

Group Results

Nine months ended 30th September

Restated

2019

2018

Change

2019

US$m

US$m

%

S$m

Revenue

13,909

13,984

-1

18,991

Underlying profit attributable to

shareholders #

614

674

-9

838

Non-trading items^

115

(300)

nm

157

Profit attributable to shareholders

729

374

95

995

US¢

US¢

Underlying earnings per share #

155

170

-9

212

Earnings per share

184

95

95

252

Interim dividend per share

18

18

-

25

At

At

At

30.9.2019

31.12.2018

30.9.2019

US$m

US$m

S$m

Shareholders' funds

6,626

6,144

8

9,156

US$

US$

S$

Net asset value per share

16.77

15.55

8

23

The exchange rate of US$1 =S$1.38 (31st December 2018: US$1=S$1.37) was used for translating assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date

and US$1=S$1.37 (30th September 2018: US$1=S$1.34) was used for translating the results for the period. The financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2019 and 30th September 2018 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.

  • The accounts have been restated due to changes in accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, as set out in Note 1 to the condensed financial statements.
  • The Group uses 'underlying profit attributable to shareholders' in its internal financial reporting to distinguish between ongoing business performance and non-trading items, as more fully described in Note 4 to the condensed financial statements. Management considers this to be a key performance measurement which enhances the understanding of the Group's underlying business performances.
  • Included in 'non-trading items' are unrealised gain/losses arising from the revaluation of the Group's equity investments.

- more -

Page 2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Overview

The performance of Jardine Cycle & Carriage ("JC&C" or "the Group") in the first nine months of 2019 reflected the challenging conditions faced by Astra and Truong Hai Auto Corporation ("Thaco").

The Group's revenue was 1% lower than the comparable period in 2018 at US$13.9 billion and its underlying profit attributable to shareholders was 9% lower at US$614 million. Underlying earnings per share were also down 9% at US¢155. Profit attributable to shareholders increased significantly to US$729 million, due to net non-trading gains of US$115 million from unrealised fair value gains related to non-current investments. For the same period in 2018, there were net non-trading losses of US$300 million from unrealised fair value losses on these investments. Earnings per share were US¢184, compared with US¢95 last year.

The Group's consolidated net debt, excluding Astra's financial services subsidiaries, was US$2.8 billion at the end of September 2019, compared to US$2.2 billion at the end of 2018. The increase was largely due to Astra's additional investments in the Surabaya-Mojokerto toll road and Gojek, as well as capital expenditure in its mining contracting business, and additional investment by JC&C in Thaco. Net debt of US$3.3 billion within Astra's financial services subsidiaries was unchanged from December 2018. JC&C parent company's net debt was US$1.5 billion, compared with US$1.3 billion at the previous year end.

The Board has not declared a dividend for the third quarter ended 30th September 2019 (2018: Nil). Dividends are usually declared on a semi-annual basis for every six-month period ending 30th June (in respect of an interim dividend) and 31st December (in respect of a final dividend).

Group Review

The contribution to JC&C's underlying profit attributable to shareholders by business segments was as follows:

Contribution to JC&C's underlying profit

Nine months ended 30th September

Restated

2019

2018

Change

Business segments

US$m

US$m

%

Astra

536

582

-8

Direct Motor Interests

79

103

-24

Other Strategic Interests

59

56

6

Corporate Costs

(60)

(67)

-11

Underlying profit attributable to

shareholders

614

674

-9

  • The accounts have been restated due to changes in accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, as set out in Note 1 to the condensed financial statements

- more -

Page 3

Astra

Astra contributed US$536 million to JC&C's underlying profit, 8% lower than the same period last year with the Rupiah exchange rate being stable. Astra reported a net profit equivalent to US$1.1 billion under Indonesian accounting standards. This was mainly due to lower contributions from its automotive and agribusiness divisions, which more than offset higher contributions from the financial services division.

Automotive

Net income from Astra's automotive division was down 14% at US$428 million, mainly due to lower car sales volumes, increased manufacturing costs and foreign exchange translation losses. Highlights were as follows:

  • Car sales were 7% lower at 396,000 units. The overall Indonesian wholesale market declined by 12% to 754,000. Astra's market share increased from 50% to 53%, and it launched 14 new models and 7 revamped models during the period.
  • Motorcycle sales increased by 5% to 3.7 million units. The Indonesian wholesale market increased by 4% to 4.9 million units and Astra increased its market share slightly to 75%, launching 6 new models and 19 revamped models during the period.
  • Astra Otoparts reported a 24% increase in net income at US$36 million, largely due to higher revenue from the replacement market and lower production costs.

Financial Services

Net income from Astra's financial services division increased by 25% to US$304 million mainly due to a larger loan portfolio and an improvement in non-performing loans. Highlights were as follows:

  • Consumer finance businesses saw a 7% increase in the amount financed to US$4.5 billion. The net income contribution from the car-focused finance companies increased by 31% to US$78 million, mainly due to lower non-performing loan losses. The net income contribution from the motorcycle-focused finance business increased by 8% to US$132 million, mainly due to a larger loan portfolio.
  • Heavy equipment-focused finance operations saw a 17% decrease in the amounts financed to US$220 million. However, the net income contribution grew 27% to US$5 million, with lower loan provisions.
  • Permata Bank reported a significant increase in net income to US$77 million due to higher revenue and lower loan impairment levels, attributable to improved loan quality and recoveries from non-performing loans. The bank's gross and net non-performing loan ratios improved to 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 4.4% and 1.7% at the end of 2018.
  • General insurance company, Asuransi Astra Buana, reported a 6% growth in net income at US$57 million, driven by increased investment income.

Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction & Energy

Net income from Astra's heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy division decreased by 5% to US$363 million, principally due to foreign exchange translation, where a significant foreign exchange gain was recorded in the prior year. Excluding foreign exchange translation, net income would have been slightly higher. The contributions from the new gold mining operation and improved mining contracting volumes were partly offset by lower heavy equipment sales due to lower coal prices and lower earnings from general contracting business. Highlights were as follows:

  • United Tractors reported a 5% decrease in net income to US$610 million.
  • Komatsu heavy equipment sales fell 30% to 2,568 units, while parts and service revenues were stable.
    • more -

Page 4

  • Mining contracting operations recorded a 5% higher overburden removal volume at 750 million bank cubic metres, and a 7% higher coal production at 96 million tonnes.
  • Coal mining subsidiaries achieved 11% higher coal sales at 6.4 million tonnes including 0.8 million tonnes of coking coal, but were affected by the lower coal prices.
  • Agincourt Resources achieved gold sales of 306,000 oz.
  • General contractor Acset Indonusa reported a net loss of US$53 million compared to a net income of US$6 million in the same period of 2018, mainly due to increased project and funding costs for several ongoing contracts.

Infrastructure & Logistics

Net income from Astra's infrastructure and logistics division increased by 38% to US$11 million, mainly due to improved toll road revenue. Highlights were as follows:

  • Toll revenue increased due to a 22% higher traffic volume in Astra's 339km of operational toll roads along the Trans-Java network.
  • Serasi Autoraya's net income decreased by 23% to US$10 million due to a fall in vehicles under lease and lower used car sales.

Agribusiness

Net income from Astra's agribusiness was down 90% at US$6 million, primarily due to a 16% fall in average crude palm oil prices, despite an increase in crude palm oil and derivatives sales by 10% to 1.7 million tonnes.

Direct Motor Interests

JC&C's Direct Motor Interests contributed US$79 million to the Group's underlying profit, 24% lower than the prior year largely due to a smaller contribution from Thaco. Highlights were as follows:

  • In Vietnam, Thaco's US$33 million contribution to the Group's underlying profit was
    38% lower than the same period last year. This was due to an 11% decline in Thaco's vehicle sales in the face of the intense competition in the completely-built-up import segment, as tariffs were eliminated following the full implementation of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement in 2018.
  • In Singapore, Cycle & Carriage Singapore ("CCS") contributed US$42 million to the Group's underlying profit, slightly higher than the previous year. Its passenger car sales grew by 8% to 11,100 units, despite a 4% decrease in the overall passenger car market. This was, however, partly offset by lower margins due to higher certificate of entitlement costs. CCS' market share increased from 17% to 19%, with the launch of new models and competitive pricing.
  • In Indonesia, Tunas Ridean contributed US$14 million to the Group's underlying profit, 8% higher than the previous year. This was due to a stronger contribution from its automotive operations, which was partially offset by a lower contribution from its rental business. Its consumer finance operations were in line with the prior year.
  • In Malaysia, Cycle & Carriage Bintang contributed a loss of US$2 million compared to a profit of US$1 million in 2018, when the business benefited from the one-off zero rate of GST from June to August 2018.

- more -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:19:09 UTC
