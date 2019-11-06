Jardine Strategic : Cycle & Carriage Limited - 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Highlights

Underlying profit of US$614 million

Lower contribution from Astra primarily due to a weaker automotive market and lower commodity prices

Direct Motor Interests impacted by increased competition in Vietnam

Stable contribution from Other Strategic Interests

"Jardine Cycle & Carriage reported underlying profit of US$614 million for the first nine months of 2019, 9% lower than last year. This was due primarily to lower contributions from Astra in Indonesia and Truong Hai Auto Corporation in Vietnam. Astra is expected to continue to be affected by relatively weak domestic consumption and low commodity prices for the remainder of the year, while benefiting from an improved contribution from financial services and its gold mine operations. JC&C's Direct Motor Interests are expected to continue to face challenging market conditions, while the contribution from Other Strategic Interests is expected to be stable."

Ben Keswick, Chairman

Group Results

Nine months ended 30th September Restated† 2019 2018 Change 2019 US$m US$m % S$m Revenue 13,909 13,984 -1 18,991 Underlying profit attributable to shareholders # 614 674 -9 838 Non-trading items^ 115 (300) nm 157 Profit attributable to shareholders 729 374 95 995 US¢ US¢ S¢ Underlying earnings per share # 155 170 -9 212 Earnings per share 184 95 95 252 Interim dividend per share 18 18 - 25 At At At 30.9.2019 31.12.2018 30.9.2019 US$m US$m S$m Shareholders' funds 6,626 6,144 8 9,156 US$ US$ S$ Net asset value per share 16.77 15.55 8 23

The exchange rate of US$1 =S$1.38 (31st December 2018: US$1=S$1.37) was used for translating assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date

and US$1=S$1.37 (30th September 2018: US$1=S$1.34) was used for translating the results for the period. The financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2019 and 30th September 2018 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.

The accounts have been restated due to changes in accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, as set out in Note 1 to the condensed financial statements.

The Group uses 'underlying profit attributable to shareholders' in its internal financial reporting to distinguish between ongoing business performance and non-trading items, as more fully described in Note 4 to the condensed financial statements. Management considers this to be a key performance measurement which enhances the understanding of the Group's underlying business performances.