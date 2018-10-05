Jardine Strategic : Listing of Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme

Additional Listing - RNS - London Stock Exchange Page 1 of 1
Jardine Strategic Hldgs Ltd - JDS Additional Listing Released 10:36 05-Oct-2018
Jardine Strategic Hldgs Ltd 05 October 2018
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED (the 'Company') LISTING OF SHARES UNDER THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME
Application will be made on 10th October 2018 to the UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for 103,792 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in the Company to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List and to be admitted to trading. These shares are being issued to shareholders who have elected to receive ordinary shares in lieu of the whole or any part of the 2018 interim dividend pursuant to the Company's scrip dividend scheme. It is expected that dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence on 11th October 2018.
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited for and on behalf of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited
5th October 2018
www.jardines.com
