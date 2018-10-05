Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited    JSH   BMG507641022

JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED (JSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jardine Strategic : Listing of Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Additional Listing - RNS - London Stock Exchange Page 1 of 1

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Jardine Strategic Hldgs Ltd - JDS Additional Listing Released 10:36 05-Oct-2018

RNS Number : 1341D

Jardine Strategic Hldgs Ltd 05 October 2018

JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED (the 'Company') LISTING OF SHARES UNDER THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

Application will be made on 10th October 2018 to the UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for 103,792 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in the Company to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List and to be admitted to trading. These shares are being issued to shareholders who have elected to receive ordinary shares in lieu of the whole or any part of the 2018 interim dividend pursuant to the Company's scrip dividend scheme. It is expected that dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence on 11th October 2018.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited for and on behalf of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited

5th October 2018

www.jardines.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSKELBBVBFXFBZ

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Additional Listing - RNS

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/JDS/1381834... 05/10/2018

Disclaimer

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS
12:38pJARDINE STRATEGIC : Listing of Shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
10/04JARDINE STRATEGIC : Shares Purchased by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
PU
10/02JARDINE STRATEGIC : Shares Purchased by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited
PU
09/26JARDINE STRATEGIC : 2018 Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalent
PU
08/29JARDINE STRATEGIC : Posting of Circular to Shareholders - Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
08/15JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
06/28JARDINE STRATEGIC : 2018 Half-Yearly Results Announcement Date
PU
05/10JARDINE STRATEGIC : Interim Management Statement
PU
03/21JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optiona..
FA
01/10JARDINE STRATEGIC : Shares Purchased by Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Mittleman Investment Management Q2 2018 Letter 
2016Jardine Matheson Is Still Probably The Best Way To Invest In Asia 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 558 M
EBIT 2018 3 247 M
Net income 2018 1 772 M
Debt 2018 6 534 M
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 11,96
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 39 794 M
Chart JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Managing Director & Executive Director
Henry Neville Lindley Keswick Chairman
Simon Lindley Keswick Executive Director
Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall Non-Executive Director
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.34%39 794
3M COMPANY-8.33%125 441
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.84%122 315
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.48%110 029
SIEMENS-7.90%104 591
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-13.99%48 127
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.