Jardine Strategic : PT Astra International Tbk 2019 Full Year Financial Statements

PRESIDENT DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Overview

The Group's net earnings were stable, with lower contributions from its agribusiness and automotive divisions offsetting a higher contribution from its financial services division and gold mining operation.

Performance

The Group's consolidated net revenue for the year decreased by 1% to Rp237.2 trillion, mainly due to lower revenue from its automotive and agribusiness divisions, which more than offset higher revenue from its financial services and infrastructure and logistics divisions.

The Group's net income was Rp21.7 trillion, a stable performance compared to the previous year. The net asset value per share at 31st December 2019 was Rp3,652, 8% higher than at the end of 2018.

Net debt, excluding the Group's financial services subsidiaries, was Rp22.2 trillion at 31st December 2019, compared with Rp13.0 trillion at the end of 2018, mainly due to the Group's additional toll road and Gojek investments, as well as capital expenditure in its mining contracting business. The Group's financial services subsidiaries had net debt totalling Rp45.8 trillion at 31st December 2019, compared with Rp47.7 trillion at the end of 2018.

A final dividend of Rp157 per share (2018: Rp154 per share) will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in April 2020. The proposed final dividend, together with the interim dividend of Rp57 per share (2018: Rp60 per share) which had been distributed in October 2019, will bring the total dividend for the year 2019 to Rp214 per share (2018: Rp214 per share).

Business Activities

Net income attributable to shareholders by business segment was as follows: