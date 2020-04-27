Jardine Strategic : PT Astra International Tbk 2020 First Quarter Financial Statements

Page 2

PRESIDENT DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Performance

Astra Group's consolidated net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was Rp54.0 trillion, a decrease of 9% from the comparable period last year. Astra Group's net income was Rp4.8 trillion, 8% lower than the first quarter of 2019, largely as a result of a lower contribution from its heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy division, which more than offset improved contributions from its agribusiness and infrastructure and logistics divisions.

The net asset value per share at 31st March 2020 was Rp3,818, 5% higher than at 31st December 2019.

Net debt, excluding Astra Group's financial services subsidiaries, reduced from Rp22.2 trillion at the end of 2019 to Rp21.8 trillion at 31st March 2020. The net debt of Astra Group's financial services subsidiaries totalled Rp50.6 trillion at 31st March 2020, compared with Rp45.8 trillion at the end of 2019.

In each of Astra Group's businesses, debt levels and liquidity positions are being carefully monitored and steps are being taken to mitigate both operational and financial risks. A range of actions are also being taken to manage costs and preserve cash, including reducing capital expenditure and managing working capital.

Business Activities

Net income attributable to shareholders by business segment was as follows:

Net Income Attributable to Astra International For the period ended 31st March 2020 2019 Change Rp bn Rp bn % Automotive 1,930 1,905 1 Financial Services 1,417 1,401 1 Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction and Energy 1,052 1,828 (42) Agribusiness 296 30 887 Infrastructure and Logistics 73 16 356 Information Technology 2 20 (90) Property 40 15 167 Attributable Net Income 4,810 5,215 (8)

Automotive

Net income from Astra Group's automotive division increased by 1% to Rp1.9 trillion, mainly due to increased operating profit margin and foreign exchange translation gains, partly offset by lower automotive sales. Highlights were as follows: